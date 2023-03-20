12 of the very best grey rugs you can buy now – and they'll suit pretty much every kind of home
Grey rugs are a timeless classic and a long-lasting purchase for the home. Here's where to shop them now
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Grey rugs are an enduring favorite among interior designers and homeowners. While color trends come and go, grey reigns supreme, consistently selected for its neutral quality, modern vibe and ability to pair with pretty much any other color.
If you're looking for living room rug ideas, soft furnishing tips for your bedroom, or ways to help add softness underfoot in any room in the home, a grey rug will work as a solid investment, withstanding any bigger changes you might want to make to your home's interiors. Here are 12 of my favorite right now.
12 grey rugs to work in any home
Why you can trust Livingetc Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
$329
Subtle from a distance, but close up, this grey rug shines with a cool geometric pattern. Featuring a hand-tufted design with a low pile, this rug is available in a wide range of sizes.
$299
Bring dynamic floor decor to any space with this high pile offering from rugs.com. Cozy underfoot, this grey rug is a good option for a relaxing bedroom space with its contemporary shag style.
$209.95
If you're looking for texture but don't necessarily want the high pile shaggy look, this from Anthropologie is quite a unique option, handcrafted with a geometric pattern (and it's on sale!)
$549
For something more subtle, but a great decorative piece that functions as a zoner, this handwoven wool is tightly looped for a sophisticated covering for your floor.
From $44
This pinstripe rug from Annie Selke is smart and contemporary, with a subtle pattern. It's available in an array of sizes too, so slots into any room in the home.
$1,195
I love the rippled look of this rug by OKA. More silvery than grey, it's hand-knotted from two different fibers—jute and wool, which create this shimmering effect.
$699
This would make a grey area rug, with a slight pattern that is only really visible close-up. It's calming and would make a great neutral for a bedroom floor.
$505.75
100 percent wool, this Moire Kelim rug from HAY is handwoven in India and is finished with serged edges for a durable impact. I love its simplicity and it's currently got 15 percent off!
$338
If you're looking for something with a little more pattern, this faux vintage rug has a Persian style, but for way cheaper than you might find a real Persian rug for. It delivers on style and interest.
$99
With a distinct geometric motif, this decorative rug has a deliberately faded pattern which makes it look like the staple piece you've loved for years.
$49.99
For something on the cheaper end of the spectrum, you can't go wrong with this easy buy from Wayfair, with differing textures underfoot that give it real radiance.
$1,299
This is available in a series of colors, but I like the light grey. It has a silky feel and tone variation which means you can see the work of the artisans who crafted it.
Why grey rugs are a timeless piece
You might have thought that the days of grey decor were over, but grey is a timeless classic that's here to stay. It's a neutral that can always be accentuated with pops of color, working well with whichever hue it has been paired with. 'Grey comes in so many glorious shades and tones it often has hints of different colors, which means any color goes with grey,' says Richard Misso, director of interior design firm The Stylesmiths.
When selected as the perfect color for a rug, it can be subtle and understated, meaning it makes a great foundation for different textures on which to layer. It's inoffensive and flexible too, so any type of interior design style will work with grey, meaning when it comes to change in the home, your grey home is there to stay. It can bring a contemporary feel to a space where you might need a bit of a refresh too.
'When applying a grey rug, consider the tone and texture,' advises Richard. 'Place a sample on the ground and stand back from the sample so you can appreciate its true color within the space. There really is no rule to combining shades of greys with other colors.'
Oonagh is a content editor at Livingetc.com. Previously, she worked on a London property title, producing long-read interiors features, style pages and conducting interviews with a range of famous faces from the UK interiors scene, from Kit Kemp to Robert Kime. In doing so, she has developed a keen interest in London's historical architecture and the city's distinct tastemakers paving the way in the world of interiors.
-
-
What are the best flowers for beginner gardeners? 7 hard-to-kill blooms to plant now to bring color to your backyard
Bring color to your backyard, even if you've never gardened before, with these easy-to-grow, low-maintenance flower picks
By Lilith Hudson • Published
-
Where to place a subwoofer in relation to your soundbar - say goodbye to lackluster home audio
Wondering where to put that boxy speaker that came with your soundbar? We have the answers
By Caroline Preece • Published
-
Jute rugs are trending because they go with literally everything - here are the 12 best
These 12 jute rugs are in my shopping basket and they should be in yours too - they work in minimalist schemes or to link more maximalist designs
By Oonagh Turner • Published
-
The 9 closet organizers that decluttering professionals will always buy for their clients to maximize clothes storage
These clever gadgets make closet organization easy by maximizing space and keeping clothes contained
By Lilith Hudson • Published
-
These are possibly the 12 most stylish grilling accessories you can find – I'll be buying them to elevate my BBQs
Summer staples that will help your backyard barbecue reach new heights
By Oonagh Turner • Published
-
Tiny table lamps are our shopping editor's favorite lighting trend right now – here are the 12 styles she's fallen for
Cute mini table lamps are a stylish addition to any room of the home. Here are 12 in my shopping basket
By Oonagh Turner • Published
-
These 12 buys will help you perfect the mix of traditional and modern needed for a timeless, transitional-style kitchen
These transitional-style kitchen products will make the heart of the home the most charming, and high value space
By Aditi Sharma Maheshwari • Published
-
From a chic water feature to an on-trend outdoor pouffe – these 12 buys will turn your backyard into a relaxing haven
This season, turn your backyard into a space for relaxing with these 12 essential buys to help you on your way
By Oonagh Turner • Published
-
Minimalist outdoor furniture is trending – our Editor has picked 15 pieces to style a relaxed backyard
Minimalist, modern and organic outdoor furniture shapes and colors are trending - here are the 15 best pieces for a relaxed backyard
By Pip Rich • Published
-
A bad towel rail can ruin your bathroom design – but you won't have that problem with these 12 design-forward buys
12 design-forward towel rails to shop now for a stylish bathroom
By Oonagh Turner • Published