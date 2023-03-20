12 of the very best grey rugs you can buy now – and they'll suit pretty much every kind of home

A grey rug in a living room
(Image credit: Kendall McCaugherty. Design: Bethany Grachan)
Oonagh Turner
By Oonagh Turner
published

Grey rugs are an enduring favorite among interior designers and homeowners. While color trends come and go, grey reigns supreme, consistently selected for its neutral quality, modern vibe and ability to pair with pretty much any other color. 

If you're looking for living room rug ideas, soft furnishing tips for your bedroom, or ways to help add softness underfoot in any room in the home, a grey rug will work as a solid investment, withstanding any bigger changes you might want to make to your home's interiors. Here are 12 of my favorite right now.

12 grey rugs to work in any home

A grey geometric pattern rug$329

Quartz rectangular rug

Subtle from a distance, but close up, this grey rug shines with a cool geometric pattern. Featuring a hand-tufted design with a low pile, this rug is available in a wide range of sizes.

A grey high pile rug$299
Infinity high pile shag rug

Bring dynamic floor decor to any space with this high pile offering from rugs.com. Cozy underfoot, this grey rug is a good option for a relaxing bedroom space with its contemporary shag style.

A tufted grey rug$209.95

Tufted cody rug in grey

If you're looking for texture but don't necessarily want the high pile shaggy look, this from Anthropologie is quite a unique option, handcrafted with a geometric pattern (and it's on sale!)

A grey low pile rug$549

Texa fog grey rug 8 x 5

For something more subtle, but a great decorative piece that functions as a zoner, this handwoven wool is tightly looped for a sophisticated covering for your floor.

Grey pinstripe rugFrom $44

Gradation handwoven rug

This pinstripe rug from Annie Selke is smart and contemporary, with a subtle pattern. It's available in an array of sizes too, so slots into any room in the home.

Grey patterned rug$1,195

Alpheus rug in silver birch

I love the rippled look of this rug by OKA. More silvery than grey, it's hand-knotted from two different fibers—jute and wool, which create this shimmering effect.

A grey rug with pattern$699

Oken tectonic grey rug

This would make a grey area rug, with a slight pattern that is only really visible close-up. It's calming and would make a great neutral for a bedroom floor.

A grey area rug$505.75
Moire kelim rug

100 percent wool, this Moire Kelim rug from HAY is handwoven in India and is finished with serged edges for a durable impact. I love its simplicity and it's currently got 15 percent off! 

A faux Persian rug$338

Vintage area rug

If you're looking for something with a little more pattern, this faux vintage rug has a Persian style, but for way cheaper than you might find a real Persian rug for. It delivers on style and interest.

A patterned grey rug$99

Jordyn patterned woven rug

With a distinct geometric motif, this decorative rug has a deliberately faded pattern which makes it look like the staple piece you've loved for years.

A grey textured rug$49.99

Performance grey rug

For something on the cheaper end of the spectrum, you can't go wrong with this easy buy from Wayfair, with differing textures underfoot that give it real radiance. 

A viscose area rug$1,299

Viscose solid grey area rug

This is available in a series of colors, but I like the light grey. It has a silky feel and tone variation which means you can see the work of the artisans who crafted it.

Why grey rugs are a timeless piece

You might have thought that the days of grey decor were over, but grey is a timeless classic that's here to stay. It's a neutral that can always be accentuated with pops of color, working well with whichever hue it has been paired with. 'Grey comes in so many glorious shades and tones it often has hints of different colors, which means any color goes with grey,' says Richard Misso, director of interior design firm The Stylesmiths.

When selected as the perfect color for a rug, it can be subtle and understated, meaning it makes a great foundation for different textures on which to layer. It's inoffensive and flexible too, so any type of interior design style will work with grey, meaning when it comes to change in the home, your grey home is there to stay. It can bring a contemporary feel to a space where you might need a bit of a refresh too. 

'When applying a grey rug, consider the tone and texture,' advises Richard. 'Place a sample on the ground and stand back from the sample so you can appreciate its true color within the space. There really is no rule to combining shades of greys with other colors.'

