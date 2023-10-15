5 ways professional organizers maximize the storage space in your kitchen cabinets

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If your kitchen's storage real estate is on the slightly smaller side, any tricks to optimize the space are a good idea for a clutter-free finish.

There's a host of expert-approved ways to maximize the storage space in your kitchen cabinets that will make your space more functional and easy to use, as well as satisfyingly organized (no miscellaneous piles of pots and lids falling out onto the floor here).

Whether you're trying to optimize kitchen storage in a small space or simply want to make the most efficient use of your space, our expert reveals her tricks below.

From pull-out shelves to cabinet door storage, professional organizer Michelle Urban, founder of the Organized House, shares her top tips for maximizing the storage space in your kitchen cabinets.

1. Start by decluttering

(Image credit: Davonport)

If your kitchen cabinets have become a catch-all area for anything and everything, it's time for a declutter to make sure you're using the space efficiently.

There are a number of things you shouldn't keep in your kitchen cabinets, includng cleaning products and duplicate items, so get decluttering for better use of space.

'If you want to free up space, decluttering is the way to go,' confirms Michelle. 'It's amazing how eliminating excess items can make a big difference in the overall organization of your kitchen cabinets.

'Plus, having fewer things means less work when cleaning and keeping everything neat. So, remember that less is more. You'll be able to enjoy a functional kitchen without being bogged down by the things you don't need or use.'

2. Use adjustable shelves

The shelves in your kitchen cabinets can usually be moved up or down to create more or less space on either side, depending on what you're storing in there.

We're often guilty of simply leaving them in the middle, but by moving them to suit what you're storing, you're making better use of the space in the cabinet.

Michelle advises: 'Take advantage of your adjustable shelves - it's a great way to make more room for smaller items and stack taller ones. Adjusting does take a bit of time, but the results of having more cupboard space outweigh the effort. Big time!'

3. Install pull-out shelves

Ensure you can reach and use forgotten items that live at the back of your kitchen cabinets with handy pull-out shelves.

'If you're tired of struggling to reach items at the back of your cabinets, there's an easy solution,' says Michelle.

'You can add pull-out shelves, making it a breeze to grab what you need without worrying about knocking things over. It's an easy and affordable fix that will make your life much easier.'

They'll also make it easier to reach things in high kitchen cabinets, too.

(Image credit: Matthew Williams)

Pull out cabinet organizer View at Amazon Price: $28.99

Size: 10.8" x 15.15"

4. Utilize cabinet door storage

The inside of your cabinet door is prime storage real estate, so it's a good idea put it to work, whether in a standard cabinet or for your pantry doors.

'Many people overlook the space inside their cabinet doors as a potential storage area,' says Michelle, 'but this space can be put to great use if you add some spice racks, hooks, or organizers to help keep your kitchen items organized and easily accessible. So, don't forget to tap into your vertical space and free up valuable counter or shelf space.'

5. Use stackable containers

'A super helpful tip for how to organize kitchen cabinets is to use stackable, airtight containers for items such as pasta, rice, grains, baking ingredients, and snacks,' suggests Michelle. 'This not only keeps your food fresh but also maximizes shelf space and makes it easier to see what you have.

'Additionally, using matching containers can enhance the overall aesthetic of your kitchen,' Michelle adds. 'For a more sophisticated and luxurious look, consider labeling your canisters with simple black-and-white labels.'

Yirtree airtight food container View at Walmart Price: From $7.98 for a small

Material: BPA-free plastic