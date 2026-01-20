We all want to start the new year on the right foot, feeling energised and upbeat. Never mind the cold and dark outside, one surefire way to sap your positive mood is with minor home hitches, like hardware that sticks, jams, rattles, or generally doesn't function as well as it should.

Any modern home can fall prey to these issues. We're talking squeaky hinges, rattling door handles, dripping taps — you get the picture. If these small DIY tasks are still hanging around from last year, they will drain your energy (the constant reminder that they need to be fixed causes mental fatigue).

Few, if any of these issues require a professional, and many take minutes to resolve, according to DIY experts. So roll up your sleeves, grab some tools, and be prepared to tackle these tasks, so your home can function fully — and provide the right tone for a flourishing year ahead.

1. Sort Squeaky Door Hinges

Fixing squeaky door hinges is easy according to home maintenance experts

Over time, hinges can become grubby, worn or rusty and start to squeak. Whether it's the fridge door, kitchen cabinets or larger doors, these irritating squeaks can often blend into background noise – and while it's not a major issue, our nervous systems register them.

According to The Quiet Mark, excess noise in our homes can increase stress levels, reduce productivity and impair human relations. Thankfully, squeaky hinges are easy enough to remedy.

"While squeaky door hinges can be annoying, they are very easy to fix on your own," explains Angie Hicks, co-founder of home maintenance company, Angi.

"In most cases, it will take about 10 minutes and some kind of lubricant to fix. First, you need to clean the door hinges and the door hinge pin. Then, you can use petroleum jelly, olive oil, a bar of soap, or WD-40 to lubricate the hinges. In the unlikely event that doesn't work, bring in a pro to replace the hinges." You can find WD-40 on Amazon.

"This is a simple fix that can be repaired with some common household items — my go to are Vaseline or candle wax," says Dan Shirley, founder of Chicago Handyman. "First I remove the pin from the hinge by putting a screw driver below the hinge and tapping up with a hammer.

"Coat the pin with a thin layer of vaseline or candle wax. This should last for years compared to something like WD-40, which has a tendency to drip. Be sure to come back a month later and wipe any excess grease off the outside of the hinges, as they can stain clothes from inadvertent contact."

2. Fix Rattling Door Handles

A rattling door handle is a simple home task to undertake (Image credit: Corston)

Another irritating hardware fail in the home is rattling door handles. A once firmly fixed opener that has become loose is not only annoying, it can have real-time consequences, like leaving you, or worse, a guest, trapped in the bathroom or elsewhere.

This job definitely needs to be dealt with. Again, it's simple enough to do yourself, and depending on the cause, usually a loose screw or two, will likely take minutes.

"A rattling door handle could be caused by several different issues, but it's generally due to loose screws," says Angie. "Tightening the screws around the door handle should fix the issue. If it doesn't, I recommend replacing the handle altogether."

"Most times, a rattling door handle can be repaired by tightening any visible screws," says Dan. "There's a special screwdriver with a 90-degree angle to service the screws without scratching the finish. If you can't see any screws, the handle plate that sits against the door typically can be removed to access them."

Some door handles require allen keys instead of screwdrivers, so make sure you've got a set to hand (like these from Amazon).

3. Level Uneven Doors

Levelling a door is possible with the right tools (Image credit: Alternative Flooring)

Most interior doors and door frames are made from timber, and timber can swell in heat or damp weather and contract when it's cold or dry. This, along with hinges that can loosen, can lead to doors that stick, jam, or don't close properly. Although minor, it's irksome and can contribute to unnecessary stress for you or your family.

Justin Kelly, founder of How To Basically, explains that if a door is not closing properly, you first need to identify why it’s sticking. "If it’s the top or bottom of the door, then it’s likely the hinges need attention," says Justin. "Look to see if you need to tighten the screws, or replace them with longer ones, or add a match stick in the screw hole so the screw grips more.

"If the latch is not clicking, then the strike plate may no longer be in the right place. This is the plate installed in the door frame. Try loosening the screws and moving it into a better position, then retightening the screws."

"If the sides of the door are jamming, then it could be that the door has become damp and swollen. The timber will need to dry first. Once dried out, you can hand-sand the affected side. If that doesn't fix it, it may be necessary to take the door off its hinges and plane it."

"If that's the case, it's best to use a pencil to mark the bottom of the door, then when it's sticking, you can see where it needs to be planed. When using an electric planer, start on the lowest setting (which is typically measured in 10ths of a millimeter) and gradually take off enough to see where the jamming is being caused."

4. Unclog Plugholes

Unclogging pipes and plugholes will ensure water runs away with ease (Image credit: Neptune)

If water in a basin or sink is draining away slowly, it is likely that there is a blockage in the plughole or pipe. It's a common occurrence and can be caused by a build-up of hair, soap, or fat, depending on whether it's in the bathroom or kitchen.

Standing or slowly draining water can cause limescale marks and start to smell. So it's good to sort this as soon as you notice. Unclogging plugholes is generally easy, as long as you have the right kit. A few pushes with a plunger will usually suffice, but if not, Dan has some advice — and he does not recommend harsh chemicals.

"The most efficient way to unclog a sink is by disassembling the P-trap below," says Dan. "Most clogs happen right at the drain stopper, and will never be dissolved with chemicals, because the solution will pass right over the clog and go down the drain."

5. Stop a Dripping Tap or Faucet

It's possible to stop a dripping faucet yourself with a replacement washer or cartridge (Image credit: Farrow and Ball)

Apart from the waste of water, a dripping faucet or tap can cause unsightly marks on your kitchen or bathroom sink from limescale, as well as unnecessary background noise. So it's well worth fixing it.

Whether you can do this task yourself depends on the type of faucet you have. Some older models usually just require a replacement washer, which is easy to do yourself, while newer styles may need a new cartridge, which may be trickier.

"Every faucet handle has a screw or allen key," explains Dan. "After turning off the water supply below the sink, find the screw or allen key — sometimes it is below a decorative cover plate that needs to be gently prised off. This is true for old-style washer faucet handles and new cartridge style."

"Find the degraded piece and get a replacement. Box stores have common pieces for economy faucets — higher-end brands may require a trip to a local specialty faucet shop — many can be identified from an emailed photo, so you don't have to waste a trip."

Of course, if you're unsure, call a plumber. It's a quick and easy job for a professional, so it shouldn't cost much.

6. Draught-Proof Doors and Windows

A door curtain is a stylish way to stop cold draughts (Image credit: Tori Murphy)

In the busyness of the run up to the festive season, you may not have noticed any draughts around windows or doors. But with the chilly weather firmly here, and many of us spending more time at home this month, this is when those flurries of cold air become noticeable.

There are various ways to seal draughts and retain heat, from the basic to the beautiful. An attractive door curtain made with heavy fabric hung over the main entrance will block cold air coming in from the outside. However, there are other practical measures you can take too.

"To seal a draught around a window frame you can use a flexible silicone sealant (clear or colour matched to the window frame)," says Justin. "You’ll need a skeleton applicator gun. Then simply cut off the end of the silicone tube (but not the thread) with a stanley knife, then screw on a nozzle and cut off the end depending on the required bead size. Then seal any gaps or cracks.

"For the frame of a window or door that gets opened; consider using self-adhesive draught excluder strips (foam or rubber and consider what colour suits). Apply to the inner frame so the closing part pushes onto it. For external doors consider sticking or screwing on brush strips along the bottom of the door.

"Keyhole and letter box covers are also useful to reduce any draught through them."

Once these tasks are tackled, there is a subtle sense of satisfaction that comes with being able to close a door quietly and seamlessly, or snuggling up on the sofa without a cold draught on your neck.

Plus the lack of extraneous noise from squeaky hinges, rattling handles or dripping taps restores peace and order in your home, and lowers stress levels, so you're better able to get on with what's important to you.