I Didn't Think I Was Into the Country Aesthetic, Until I Saw This New Textiles Collection From Soho Home

As someone who loves playful color palettes, plush velvet cushions, ruffle trims, and quirky decorative trinkets, I’d describe my interior design style as modern, whimsical, and eclectic. A born-and-bred city girl, the classic country aesthetic has never been my thing — with plaid cushions and braided rugs feeling a little too twee and rustic for my more modern, kitschy taste.

However, the new textiles collection from Soho Home adopts a far more elevated and contemporary approach to modern farmhouse-style interiors — and Soho House & Co. interior designer Heather Gill explains that it actually draws inspiration from several different Soho House locations around the world. (And how can you not love that?)

“The floral and botanical patterns are influenced by the English countryside charm of Babington House and Soho Farmhouse — where traditional prints and layered textures create a warm, lived-in feel,” she describes. “Meanwhile, we looked to the relaxed, coastal aesthetic of our Houses in Barcelona and Malibu for lighter materials and natural finishes, while bold details were inspired by the artistic energy of Soho House New York.”

Combining classic florals and tactile woven fabrics with an opulent color palette and plenty of modern geometric motifs, these new Soho Home rugs, throws, and cushions will help make any space feel like a chic and elevated modern British countryside retreat. Here are the pieces that convinced me to go a bit 'country'.

There are many ways you can go about embracing an elevated country aesthetic. “I like to incorporate natural stone and burnished brass finishes to contrast with the classic wooden elements, and also personalize the space with prints and colors in artwork and accent pillows,” says Heather Gill.

To stay in keeping with the countryside vibes, why not try decorating with floral patterns — using bold printed wallpapers, embroidered cushions, or botanical art prints?