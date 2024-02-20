The 12 Best Sofas Under $500 — As Our Style Editor Says: 'They're So Chic!'
I shop for a living and am beyond impressed by the best sofas under $500 — they look so expensive! Durable, wallet-friendly, and stylish, these prove that you really can have it all
The best sofas under $500 are proof that not all good couches need to come with a hefty price tag. The ones in this edit are big, they're plush, and they're typically crafted from luxe materials like velvet, leather, or solid wood.
You see, you don't have to spend out to own one of the best sofas. Interior designer Nicole Cullum sheds light on the dilemma: "There are so many new furniture brands promoting affordable furniture, it’s hard to know which one will give you the best quality for your dollar.” She reassures us, "You absolutely can get a well-made sofa for under $500, but the devil is in the details." Cullum advises, "Look for solid wood or metal frames,” and not medium-density fiberboard or composite varieties, as these won’t last over time. Pay attention to the weight capacity, too. “The higher the weight capacity, the more sturdy your sofa will be,” says the designer. Her rule of thumb is that the best sofas will have a weight capacity of 600 pounds or more.
Maybe you're a frequent mover, a chronic redecorator, or you simply crave the modern comfort of owning multiple sofas. Whatever your motive, you want to save some cash without sacrificing style. We've scoured the depths of the internet to unearth the best of both worlds: affordable sofas that rival their pricier counterparts. After hours of research and countless webpage scrolls, we present to you the creme de la creme of sofas under $500. Keep reading to discover the ultimate sofa steals.
In a hurry to upgrade your seating situation? Check out Livingetc's top picks for quick delivery sofas.
The Very Best Sofas Under $500
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
Price: $489.99
Was: $639.99
This wide-arm sofa lends an undeniable designer feel without the hefty price tag. Its clean lines and chic boucle fabric make it the perfect couch for a minimalist living room.
Price: $459.99
We love the eye-catching mid-century design of this sofa. Its minimal yet elegant silhouette, paired with super soft and wrinkle-resistant velvet cloth, offers both comfort and style. Though one of the best pink velvet couches, this style is also available in a rainbow of vibrant shades.
Price: $465.99
Was: $559.99
This boucle sofa with deep channel tufting is a fashionable choice, complete with slender metal legs and a gleaming gold finish. Plus, it comes with three accent pillows for added coziness.
Price: $389.99
Was: $549.99
If you’re a nap enthusiast, look no further. It's the best comfy sofa with oversized square arms and soft corduroy upholstery is irresistibly cozy, making it the perfect spot to lounge all day. Choose from dark gray, beige, dark green, or ginger.
Price: $299.99
Because of the chevron pattern on the back rest, this affordable sofa looks like it's been under the eye of a designer. It makes for a striking and modern silhouette.
Price: $312.50
This frame has such a plumpness to it, a real pillowy back and seat cushion that holds you like a cloud. The fact it folds out to be a sleeper begs the question...would you also need a bed?!
Price: $234.28
Was: $805
Currently priced at a 71% discount, this deal is too good to pass up! Featuring a unique rounded look and luxe camel leather, this sofa also transforms into a bed at a moment's notice, making it the best sleeper sofa for accommodating overnight guests.
Price: $379.99
Was: $832
A true classic, this sofa boasts square arms, square cushions, and plush velvet, offering a nostalgic mid-century vibe with a touch of sophistication. It's the best gray sofa at this price point we've spotted to date.
Price: $489
Was: $1,080
Featuring cleverly hidden storage, this is the best couch for a small space. Its inner compartments allow you to stash away spare pillows, throws, books, or unsightly remotes and cords, all within a neat curved design.
Price: $489.99
This light blue sofa has a lot of mid century vibes, and I love how classic it is. I see it as less of a sprawling out to watch TV sort of piece and more of an item for guest to come over and chat on.
Price: $500.10
Was: $721.99
Okay, okay — this one is 10 cents over the $500 mark, but trust us, it's worth it! With its high-density sponge, teddy velvet fabric, and compelling arc design, this sofa offers a designer flair and unbeatable comfort.
Price: $499.99
Was: $619.99
Elevate your room instantly with this three-seater sofa, offering a modern glam vibe with its tufted velvet upholstery. Loved by many, some reviewers have even purchased a second one.
How can I ensure my sofa is good quality?
Since sofas tend to look similar at first glance, it's the finer details that set a high-quality sofa apart from a low-quality one. Dive into product descriptions with a keen eye to discern if you're truly getting a deal. Look out for “High density foam cushions that have a medium to firm thickness,” advises Cullum. These will ensure that your cushions maintain their shape and provide comfortable back support over time.
Another crucial aspect is the choice of fabric. “Durable performance fabrics are almost a design standard nowadays so that your sofa is family friendly and will last for years" explains Cullum. ”Comfy, snuggle-worthy fabrics like chenilles and performance velvets give a luxurious look that can withstand spills and stains.” And don't forget about the feet! “A sofa is only as good as the feet it stands on,” she says. According to the designer, they should be made of solid metal or wood to provide sturdy support. Even modern-style sofas without visible feet should have a solid metal or wood frame construction for proper weight distribution, she adds.
Thankfully, the sofas mentioned above meet all these criteria, ensuring you get excellent value for your money. If you're still unsure which one to choose, seek expert advice on sofa dimensions to ensure you pick the right size for your space.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
-
-
The BEKVÄM Spice Shelf is one of IKEA's Most-Loved Kitchen Buys — Here are 3 Alternative Ways to Use it in the Home
The simple Scandi design of this spice shelf gives it a versatility like no other
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
How Can I Make my Living Room Feel Like a Retreat? 7 Steps to a Serene Space
Your living room should be a place to unwind. Here are the expert's top tips for how to do just that
By Oonagh Turner Published