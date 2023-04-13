The 9 pink velvet couches that prove this sofa color has gone from trendy to timeless

Velvet sofas have been going strong for many years. Durable, effortless and adding softness to your living room, velvet is a great fabric option that works as both a staple in the family home, and in a more modern, formal setting. Velvet's popularity that is showing no sign of abating.

Often dismissed for childlike associations, interior designer, architect and founder of global practice, Natalia Miyar (opens in new tab) is a big believer in the power of pink, seeing it as a surprisingly sophisticated yet playful statement for any occasion. 'There are a huge variety of pink tones to choose from,' says Natalia. 'The key is using a shade that does not have an affiliation with a particular style but stands out for being different. A key element of using pink elegantly is to consider the tone of the space - what materials, furniture and accessories are going to best complement pink in your scheme. If you are aiming for elegance, you need to get all these components right to create desired atmosphere in your room,' says Natalia.

Of all the hues available in velvet, pink is the shade that marries best with velvet. From soft blush pinks to more vivid tones, pink of all shades works well with velvet's inherent softness to bring a cozy and relaxed feel.