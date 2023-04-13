The 9 pink velvet couches that prove this sofa color has gone from trendy to timeless

A pink velvet couch is an irresistible furniture addition that can make your living room more sumptuous. Here are 9 of my favorites on the market now

A velvet pink couch
(Image credit: Pernille Loof. Design: Rafael de Cárdenas)
Oonagh Turner
By Oonagh Turner
published
A pink modular sofa

(Image credit: Urban Outfitters)

1. Classic pink velvet couches
2. Modular pink velvet couches
3. Curved pink velvet couches

There is something utterly inviting about a pink velvet couch, adding sumptuousness to any room in the home. Elegant, playful and soothing, a pink shade of any hue marries with velvet's soft qualities, bringing coziness to a room. 

From soft minimalist schemes where you're looking to add a touch of warmth, to neutral living rooms where you want to use pink as a neutral foundation, pink velvet is a luxurious addition. 

It's also a surprisingly durable fabric that can withstand the rigors of family life. I've scoured the web and found 9 pink velvet couches that will look perfect among all types of living room furniture.

Classic pink velvet couches

A light pink velvet couch$406.99

1. Hassch velvet couch

A light pink, three-seater pink velvet couch for a budget price. I like the side pocket design to keep small items within reach like the remote or a magazine, and it comes with extra bolster pillows for extra comfort.

A pink velvet couch$1,029

1. Piper Petite velvet sofa

This pink velvet sofa has a sheen to it which gives it a luxury edge. The box-shape of the sofa gives it a midcentury modern look. It also comes with maple wood legs and two bolster cushions for added comfort. 

A pink velvet couch$1,139

1. Evangeline velvet couch

With oversized seat cushions and traditional arms, this pink velvet couch makes a statement in any room. Cushions are super cozy, filled with fiber-wrapped foam, and sinuous springs add extra support as you relax.

L-shape pink velvet couches

A modular pink couch$2,258

1. 4-piece modular sofa

With an Art Deco feel and a golden stainless steel base, this modular piece complements any contemporary home. A great choice for a touch of retro glamor with soft, stain-resistant performance velvet upholstery and foam padding. 

A pink modular couchFrom $479

1. Modular velvet sofa

This velvet sofa from Urban Outfitters can be displayed however you want, with a modular construction meaning it is sold individually in three separate pieces that you can arrange however best suits. The silky velvet fabric softens the harsh boxy form.

An L-shape pink velvet couch$1,798
Divani Casa L-shape couch

An L-shape left-facing chaise that makes a statement in pink velvet, carving a space that is perfect for a round coffee table. The ribbed tufted back gives the sofa an elegant feel, and it comes with two round throw cushions.

Curved pink velvet couches

A pink velvet curved couch$1,473

1. Serenity velvet sofa

A beautiful arched shape that creates the feeling of a big hug, this velvet upholstered sofa makes for an eye-catching piece. High-density foam fill offers maximum comfort, and hidden legs make it a perfect addition for a minimalist room to keep the space seamless.

A curved pink velvet couch$3,195

1. St. Tropez 2 curved sofa

With smooth curves, the St Tropez 2 curved sofa has an elegant feel with a formal edge with solid walnut cone legs. The low-lying piece of furniture makes a nice addition for a smaller living room, or would work in a bedroom to bring that feeling of relaxation. 

A pink curved velvet sofa$2,319

1. Ottoman velvet-rose couch

This curved cloud sofa has an organic shape that effortlessly blends the boundaries between design and art. It comes with a neat ottoman that mirrors the shape of the main sofa, and it's also available in a variety of other fabrics, including suede and boucle.

Why are pink velvet couches so popular?

Velvet sofas have been going strong for many years. Durable, effortless and adding softness to your living room, velvet is a great fabric option that works as both a staple in the family home, and in a more modern, formal setting. Velvet's popularity that is showing no sign of abating. 

Often dismissed for childlike associations, interior designer, architect and founder of global practice, Natalia Miyar (opens in new tab) is a big believer in the power of pink, seeing it as a surprisingly sophisticated yet playful statement for any occasion. 'There are a huge variety of pink tones to choose from,' says Natalia. 'The key is using a shade that does not have an affiliation with a particular style but stands out for being different. A key element of using pink elegantly is to consider the tone of the space - what materials, furniture and accessories are going to best complement pink in your scheme. If you are aiming for elegance, you need to get all these components right to create desired atmosphere in your room,' says Natalia.

Of all the hues available in velvet, pink is the shade that marries best with velvet. From soft blush pinks to more vivid tones, pink of all shades works well with velvet's inherent softness to bring a cozy and relaxed feel.

