The 4 Biggest Kitchen and Bathroom Trends for 2024 — And How To Style Them Affordably Into Your Home

Just a few weeks into 2024, we already have our eye on what kitchen and bathroom trends will dominate for the next 350-some days. Will it be wallpaper, the peel-and-stick variety of which has seen quite the resurgence online? Will it be color drenching, which many designers we speak to continue to mention as one of their favorite design moments? Only time will tell, but we here at Livingetc have our ears on the ground so that we can tell you what finally shakes out.

Off the back of the overarching 2024 kitchen and bathroom trends we've seen coming through , I decided to speak to a couple of experts about the trends they're expecting to see this year, and how you, dear reader, can cash in on the present moment without totally renovating your house (I respect the dedication but my goal is to always work smarter, not harder). Indeed, we're talking things like paint, furniture resets and finishes, and bits and baubles from the best home decor brands that bring your space forward into the present moment without bogging down your wallet. So let's get into it — trend shopping awaits!

Bouclé is back

If you thought bouclé was going anywhere in 2024, you'll want to think again — at least according to Brooklyn Burdon, Chief Design Officer at furniture brand Nathan James. 'The widely popular bouclé fabric, renowned on social media, remains a key trend for 2024 and is versatile enough to complement any room when styled appropriately,' she told me. This fabric is so wonderful because it adds 'excellent texture and personality to a room, allowing seamless integration with various decor styles due to its neutral nature.'

We here at Livingetc positively loved bouclé last year, and now agree that it will likely stick around for the new year; in fact, we're seeing a huge rise in demand for boucle benches as we speak. If you'd like to work this fabric into your kitchen in the coming months, Brooklyn has a perfect solution. 'Updating the bar stools or dining chairs in your kitchen with a trendier touch, like bouclé fabric, can transform the space without the high cost of a complete room redesign,' she said.

Padded Seat Backless Upholstered Bar Stool View at Nathan James Price: $129.99

Was: $149.99 For the price and the style, I truly think it's hard to beat this Nathan James stool. Thought Brooklyn brought it to my attention, I think the reviews, the thoughtful design, and the excellent pricetag more than justify the inclusion. Inesse Boucle Ivory Dining Chair View at CB2 Price: $379 I came across many a low brow boucle dining chair when writing this piece; finding this specific CB2 option was like a breath of fresh air. Simple, chic, and you don't have to squint to appreciate its beauty. Baxton Studio Cream Boucle Wood Bench View at Walmart Price: $151.03

Was: $243 Originally sourced by Livingetc editor Pip Rich, this boucle bench would make a perfect kitchen accent piece, in part thanks to its lovely wooden legs (which feel a bit more appropriate in a food-intended area, don't you think?)

Lighting is the main character

Watch out, dining tables — there's a new star in town and her name is good, quality kitchen lighting. 'Lighting will become the main character this year,' said Devin Shaffer, lead interior design at Decorilla Online Interior Design. 'While we’re not used to adding layers of lighting in the kitchen, this will become popular in 2024 because we spend a good amount of time in this room and it deserves to be a space that’s warm and inviting while adding depth.'

To get the trend without breaking the bank, try adding under and in-cabinet lighting with LED stripe lights, which are 'easy to install and will dramatically change the ambiance,' Devin said. Or, you could replace an old lighting fixture 'with a new and sculptural one.'

Light Gray Single Pendant View at Wayfair Price: $599.99

Was: $819.99 Far more expensive variations of this pendant abound, but this stunning Wayfair piece offers the same look for slightly less. The gray is calming and neutral, while the shape is funky and eye-catching. Govee White LED Strip Lights View at Amazon Price: $14.99

Was: $19.99 Line your cabinets or shelves (floating or otherwise) with these strips to give the illusion of expensive built-in lighting. One of my favorite tips from Devin. Organic 12" Pendant View at Arhaus Price: $299

Was: $399 For an organic feel (which should go nicely with any of the above trends, for what it's worth), this perfectly imperfect glass Arhaus pendant certainly does the trick. Would look lovely over a kitchen island.

Say goodbye to white, but hello to mid-century modern

In Devin's estimation, 2024 will also see the end of white kitchens and the start of colorful ones, which you can easily foster by adding a 'fresh coat of paint to your cabinets' or DIY-ing a new backsplash using affordable peel-and-stick on tiles. Try out colors like 'coastal sage-blue, greens, or even burnished ochre,' all of which should 'completely change the vibe of your kitchen.'

Moreover, Devin is betting on a retro return this year, specifically as it relates to mid-century modern style (celebrated interior designer Rayman Boozer recently said the same thing.) 'Expect to see kitchens that embrace mid-century modern aesthetics. Clean lines, organic shapes, and a mix of materials and textures,' plus 'sleek, minimal cabinets with retro-inspired appliances and fixtures that turn into a treat for the eye!' he explained. To achieve this look for less, the interiors expert recommends replacing your cabinet handles and drawer pulls with 'vintage-style hardware,' or swapping out your modern-looking sink faucet for something a bit more intricate. You could also 'add smaller appliances or decor that have that retro look, like toasters, mixers, or even retro posters.'

Green Peel and Stick Gel Backsplash Tile View at Wayfair Price: $28.42

Was: $29.98 Peel-and-stick tile is definitely having a moment, so I loved Devin's tip about using this as a DIY backsplash. Here is a chic option in green, one of the trending colors he mentioned. Lucille Fluted Kitchen Handle View at Anthropologie Price: From $18 The listing here is actually just for the two handles at the top of this image, but I couldn't resist spotlighting the other vintage-inspired hardware, as well, which would also make for great drawer/cabinet handle upgrades. SMEG 2 Slice Retro Toaster (Cream) View at Amazon Price: $199.95 For the perfect retro appliance upgrade, look no further than Smeg. Blenders, refrigerators, electric kettles ... if a hit of nostalgia is what you need, you know where to go.

Rustic charm, potted plants, spa sanctuaries

Now that we have our kitchen updates out of the way, it's time to move to the modern bathroom, for which Devin highlighted three big trends he's expecting to see this year (and guess what — all three match those outlined in our round-up of modern bathroom trends for 2024). First and foremost, 'sleek modernity and rustic charm are a contrast we’ll be seeing a lot. This hybrid aesthetic of sorts provides the perfect timeless look,' he said. Wood will reign supreme here, as well as a 'mix of contemporary and vintage lighting fixtures.' If updating your vanity isn't in the immediate cards, Devin recommends sanding or staining the one you already have, or adding new hardware to match the trends.

Additionally, expect spa-like additions to dominate, per Devin. 'I think this will be a huge trend this year, he said. 'You can personalize your bathroom as you like, from adding aromatherapy dispensers to a shower or bathtub with hydrotherapy jets to adding the perfect bathrobe, soft lighting, or really whatever you wish for in the name of self-care.'

And to top it all off, he said, 'adding plants to your bathroom will become commonplace.' This not only freshens the air but also changes the ambiance of the room and breathes 'new life' into what might be a small space. 'Look for species that thrive in humid environments,' or 'consider small hanging plants or creating a mini wall garden with low-maintenance succulents.'