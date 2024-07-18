15 Super Chic Outdoor Furniture Pieces We Found on QVC to Give Your Yard a Serious Upgrade This Summer

If you're looking to spruce up your backyard, then QVC's garden and outdoor living furniture is where it's at. I love all things outdoor — from outdoor rugs to cozy arm chairs and stylish umbrellas, there's so much you can do to elevate your yard.

But it can be quite a challenge to find the right pieces for a space, especially when there is so much out there to choose from. To make your shopping journey a little easier, I took the liberty of putting together a list of some of the most chic, fashionable and contemporary pieces that will certainly elevate the way your space looks and feels.

From super stylish outdoor furniture to shade and rugs — here is a list of some of my favorite outdoor designs from QVC.

Outdoor rugs

The best outdoor rugs are durable, low-maintenance and stylish. QVC has truly upped their game in this department. After browsing around, I found a few favorites that I now have my eye on and may even just add to cart.

Safavieh Moroccan 8' x 10' Area Rug View at QVC Price: $217

Size: 8' x 10' Spice up your backyard with this chic Moroccan print area rug by Safavieh. This piece is sure to bring a spark of tradition into your backyard with its printed detailing spread across the rug. Infusing the aesthetics of an indoor rug with the durability of an outdoor rug, this piece is sure to be a timeless addition and is sure to elevate your backyard ideas. Ox Bay Botanic Blue Dream Indoor/Outdoor View at QVC Price: $104.98

Size: 5'3"x7'10" Suited for the outdoors and indoors, this Ox Bay Botanic Blue Dream rug is sure to fit in with your garden blooms. It features a faded floral pattern with blends of yellow and blue tones, which will certainly add a sense of calm into your outdoor living space. Ox Bay Lattice PET Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug View at QVC Price: $259.99

Size: 7'10" x 8'10" Minimalism captures simplicity in the finest form and sometimes less is more! This Ox Bay Lattice outdoor rug from QVC is perfect for homes looking for that minimalist touch. It comes in two different colors (beige and light blue) and is formed from 100% PET — recycled plastic. It also has a woven style design which seamlessly flows across the rug.

Outdoor Side Tables

Let's talk a bit about outdoor side tables. The perfect companion for outdoor furniture, a side table can certainly elevate an area from bleak to chic. They're also great if you're looking for extra space for guests to keep their drinks on or they're even an area where you can place your plants on.

LuxenHome Mod Ivory White Cement Round with U-Shape Side Table View at QVC Price: $142.98

Was: $166 I am a little obsessed with this side table. This LuxenHome U-Shape Side Table from QVC is quite a show-stopper. Its unique shape is sure to catch and eye of two and it has been designed to compliment any decor style, so it will never be out of place. Its cement construction and durability gives this table the ability to last longer through many seasons of use. LuxenHome Patina Gray Pineapple Outdoor Side Table View at QVC Price: $284

Size: 24.06"H x 20.47"W x 20.47"D



This LuxenHome Patina Gray Pineapple Side Table is sure to elevate the exterior of your home. It is the ultimate blend of artistry as well as functionality. This side table has been created by magnesium oxide and features an alluring pineapple shape. If you're looking for some tropical garden ideas, then adding this into your home will certainly take you away into your holiday oasis. So sit back, relax and embrace its elegant detailing. Glitzhome Terrazzo Garden Stool or Plant Standr Accent Table View at QVC Price: $117.99

Color: Grey

Size: 15.75"L x 15.75"W x 17.75"H Who said outdoor furniture needs to be boring? This Glitzhome Terrazzo Garden Stool or Plant Stand Accent Table is stylish and multifunctional. This side table captures a minimalist design, with its solid silhouette and faux concrete material. It can be used as a side table or a stool, but I personally think it looks much better as a side table. You can also add your favorite blooms on top to add a pop of color.

Best Outdoor Chairs

From outdoor lounge chairs to arm chairs, there are many to choose from. It's time to sit back, relax and take a look at these must-have outdoor chairs.

Spezia Freestanding Steel and Rattan Outdoor Egg Chair View at QVC Price: $564.99

Color: Cream

Size: 33.46"L x 20.86"D x 39.76"H



The Egg Chair has become quite popular over the years and it is a design that I've grown to love. I mean... it looks so cozy! This Spezia Freestanding Steel and Rattan Outdoor Egg Chair is made from PVC wrapped steel and fabric, and comes with comfy removable plush cushions. Its retro-rattan look is sure to look great in contemporary and modern style homes. Polywood Nautical Curveback Adirondack Chair View at QVC Price: $289.98

Was: $329

Color: Black I've always been quite the fan of Polywood's recycled plastic outdoor furniture. Aside from being environmentally friendly, the Polywood Nautical Curveback Adirondack Chair is stylish and sleek. The chair also features an oversized seat, curved back slats and a waterfall front. The piece is durable and has a UV stabilized recycled plastic lumber which is ideal for hot weather conditions. Safavieh Dryad Chair View at QVC Price: $243.70

Color: Natural

Size: 26.8" x 31.3" x 31.9" Lounge around and embrace natural with The Safavieh Dryad Chair from QVC. This arm chair has been crafted from robust acacia wood and is sure to take on tough weather conditions with its durable elements. Its earthy tones make it perfect for the patio, deck and of course, the backyard.

Best Outdoor Umbrellas

If you're in need of a break from the sun, then these patio umbrellas will most definitely keep the sun at bay. As you can see by my selection below, I am currently loving navy and white tones.

Safavieh Milan Fringe 9ft Double Top Crank Umbrella View at QVC Price: $194.99

Color: Navy/White It's time to add some shade into your space with this Safavieh Milan Fringe Double Top Crank Umbrella and bring the beach vibes to your backyard. This double top umbrella has been formed by polyester fabric and also has a chic white fringe trim. The frame is a powder-coated aluminum, making it quite sturdy for the outdoors. Elsa Fashion Line Round Umbrella by Safavieh View at QVC Price: $142.98

Was: $191

Color: Navy/White Patio ideas don't need to be dull and boring. As the sun meets its peak during the summer seasons, it's best to find a piece that will give you the shade you seek. This Elsa Fashion Line Round Umbrella by Safavieh adds a combination of style and shade. This piece is made out of 100% polyester and carries a powder-coated pole. The great thing about this umbrella is that It can auto tilt in two directions, so wherever the sun goes — this handy umbrella is sure to mask it away. Venice Rectangle Crank Umbrella by Safavieh View at QVC Price: $179

Size: 6.5' x 10'

Color: Navy/White The best patio umbrellas are ones that look good, but are also sturdy during harsh winds. This Venice Rectangle Crank Umbrella by Safavieh is sure to elevate your space and bring a sense of relaxation into your home or maybe even a momentary daydream of Santorini? Its elegant navy hue has been featured with a scalloped white trim to create the holiday feel.

Best outdoor planters

Container gardening can be quite the treat if you've stumbled upon elegant and stylish planters to keep your leafy greens in. Why not elevate those longing backyard ideas and add these planters into your space?

Cozy Cottage by Liz Marie Ceramic Planter View at QVC Price: $54

Size: 10-1/2"Diameter x 8-3/4"H The cottagecore trend is one that has been floating around for quite some time and I for one, absolutely love it. This Cozy Cottage Ceramic Planter by Liz Marie takes you back in time with its vintage, earthy tones. This will certainly elevate your landscape and take you back in time. Weighing 4lbs, this ceramic constructed planter can handle whatever weather comes its way. Barbara King Cement Embossed Square Planter View at QVC Price: $20.99

Was: $43

Size: 9" x 9" x 7.5"



I am in love with this piece. First off, it's colorful and bright and secondly, it has painted detailing that is hard to miss. The Barbara King Cement Embossed Square Planter, created from cement has an elegant terracotta color and a painted white raised scroll design that is quite unique. If you're seeking ideas for decorating with terracotta accents, then this will not let you down. Barbara King Large Outdoor Coastal Planter Coastal Design View at QVC Price: $46.99

Was: $69

Color: Sea Glass

Size: 11.9" x 11.25" Coastal decor ideas can be quite chic for homes on and off the coastline. This colorful Barbara King Large Outdoor Coastal Planter is full of life with its sea shell and rope detailing designed across the piece. Its bright color is sure to turn a few heads as well as keep your plants cheerfully pleased. It's ideal for displaying succulents, cacti and many other blooms.

FAQS

When will the QVC outdoor furniture sale take place?

There is a sale happening right now across QVC with selected items. If you're looking for the best clearance deals for garden and outdoor living — be sure to head over to the retailers website to see what they have in store.

From the Scott Living Set of 2 Metallic Finish 10" and 12" MGO Planters to the Garden Reflections Outdoor Wood Adirondack Foldable Chair, there is a selection for your every need.

And with that I say, happy shopping!