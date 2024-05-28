Designers Are Embracing Outdoor Furniture Made From "Plastic Waste" — And It's Beautifully Designed

As the summer season begins to peek through, we know how important it is to replenish your outdoor furniture. But this time, let's try giving back to the earth, rather than taking from it. Recycling is a great way of putting a stop to disposing materials in landfills which releases toxins and greenhouse gases — therefore heavily fuelling the climate crisis.

So, how exactly do we give back to the planet? Well, a good place to start would be to invest in sustainable home decor brands. If you are looking for the trendy outdoor furniture ideas, try opting for recycled materials. Not only does it help the environment by reducing waste and carbon emissions, but it is also rot-free, weather resistant and insect resistant. And don’t you worry, recycled furniture is more beautiful than you might think!

From unique shapes and shades, there are many eco-friendly brands to choose from that will match your yard's aesthetic. We spoke to a few designers about their outdoor furniture designs and this is what they had to say about it.

What is recycled plastic outdoor furniture made from?

(Image credit: Loll Designs)

Not every type of recycled, recyclable or sustainable outdoor furniture made from plastics is the same, and as well as a history of designs made from recycled plastic, there are new and exciting material trends you need to know.

Shawn Zar, an Interior Designer and Furniture Expert at Superior Seating, tell us, High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) and Polypropylene (PP) are both great for recycled outdoor furniture.

He says HDPE is known for being robust and weather resistance, which makes it 'ideal for durable furniture that needs to withstand the elements'. As for PP, Shawn says it is known to be light and easily to moldable, 'which is great for creating more dynamic and versatile furniture designs'.

Lindsay Schleis from Polywood says the benefits of HDPE are many. She says: 'furniture made from recycled HDPE plastics are that it is weather-resistant in all climates, it’s easy to clean and maintain, and it’s extremely durable'.

'Unlike traditional wood furniture that can rot and splinter or certain metals that are prone to rust, these materials are resistant to the elements. Making furniture from recycled material also lessens the impact of deforestation that traditional wood may contribute to,' she adds.

Why is recycled plastic outdoor furniture trending?

'It's not necessarily a new trend, but one we're seeing more mainstream,' Brian King, from outdoor furniture brand Loll Designs, which is manufactured in the US, says. 'Having a product that is made from partially recycled plastic that can, in turn, be recycled at the end of it's life, is something that consumers are more conscious of as we all try to limit our environmental footprint'.

'Our products are made partially from recycled high-density polyethylene (HDPE), one of the most recyclable plastics. Since HDPE is an incredibly durable plastic, Loll products are made to be long-lasting and can be left outdoors year-round, for many years,' Brian tells us.

Modern+Adirondack+Chair (Image credit: Wayfair/Polywood)

Polywood created the first all-weather proof furniture using recycled plastics, in the US. Lindsay Schleis, resident interior design expert says that the brand 'recycles millions of landfill-bound and ocean-bound plastic containers every year'.

To do this, they use a 'mix of local, regional, and globally sourced post-consumer plastic at our recycling center'. Additionally, Lindsay says, 'Polywood lumber itself is infinitely reusable, so scrap from our production floor gets reintroduced into the beginning of the recycling process and made back into lumber for a more sustainable circular production process'.

Mater - Alder Collection (Image credit: Photography by Nicklas Hemming / Mater)

Danish brand Mater has unveiled its new Alder Collection, created in collaboration with renowned Spanish architect and designer Patricia Urquiola. Aside from its chic appeal, the brand has developed two versions of this collection — which both play a part in encapsulating recycled outdoor furniture. One is made with a blend of coffee waste and biodegradable plastic, and the other utilizing various wood fibres and biodegradable plastic.

The colors in the collection profoundly capture the essence of nature and earth, with its gray, green, orange and white tones. 'We strive to push the boundaries of traditional furniture production and its more sustainable journey into the future,' Ketil Årdal, CEO of Mater, tells us. 'Our planet’s resources are not infinite, and we need to rethink antiquated ways of production now. Biodegradable plastic, in this case sugar cane, is a rapidly renewable source that can be harvested 1-2 times a year. It naturally absorbs carbon dioxide while growing and can be decomposed by living organisms in the same way as wood or any other natural material.'

How should I style recycled outdoor furniture?

(Image credit: Caitlin Atkinson. Design: Lynn Pepe. Architect: Michael Lee Architects)

Ketil says you should style recycled outdoor furniture, the same way you would with any other outdoor furniture. He says: 'One of our key values is that we want to design furniture from recycled materials. We want to show the design industry and the end consumers that using recycled materials doesn’t necessarily mean compromising design aesthetics'.

Lindsay Schleis, resident interior design expert at Polywood tells us that styling is down to space and aesthetic. She adds: 'Most recycled outdoor furniture is made to look like traditionally manufactured furniture so styling tips would be the same and dependent on factors like how large your space is, how many people you plan to entertain, how you’ll be using the space, what design style and aesthetic you’re drawn to'.

She continues: 'If sustainability and nature are important to you (as they are with most folks seeking furniture made of recycled material) blend natural elements like native plants, stone features, and responsibly-sourced wood fixtures into your outdoor space. Comfort and functionality are key and you can get more experimental with outdoor spaces than you might feel comfortable in say an indoor dining room. So have fun with colors, accents, pillows, fabrics'.

Zero-waste designs

(Image credit: Local Plastic)

FN furniture based in Oregon, crafts recycled outdoor furniture made from 100% recycled HDPE, that has quite a unique flare to it. Its sleek box like designs that capture the essence of nature, while bringing comfort to your outdoor living space.

Ken R Landauer, designer and chairperson at FN furniture explains the process of creating such designs. He says: 'Local Plastic gathers landfill-bound plastics, cleans, sorts, then grinds it into pellets. Then, with heat and pressure, they form them into beautiful 4 x 8‘ sheets. FN furniture gets the sheets cut by CNC (a Computer Numerically Controlled router). The zero-wasted designs enable us to get two rockers, or seven stool tables from each 4x8 ft sheet. Then we refine them in the shop and deliver them'.

Local Plastic, who are part of recycling firm Precious Plastic, strive to collect plastic and turn it into products which will benefit the community and planet. Ken says: 'This recycled material is exceptional. In some ways, it begins as less than nothing, because it’s headed to take up landfill space indefinitely. Instead, Local Plastic gathers it and makes it into beautiful, colorful sheets. It will not rot like wood. Then we make it into elegant simple, body-fit, durable furniture, with few parts to break or fasteners to fail and almost no waste, to be enjoyed for decades. We spend so much time, effort and money on our landscapes, and so much time enjoying them, it makes sense to add only durable, handsome, comfortable furniture'.

As for Ken's favorite piece from FN furniture, he says: 'I’m really proud of the F2 rocker which I created because a good rocker is hard to find. First, it’s deceptively comfortable. The motion and sitting angle I copied from my father-in-law‘s favorite rocker. He spent enough time in rockers to qualify as the expert! The rest of the design was shaped by simplicity and zero waste, so the curves on the front and under the arms are the counter-curves from the base. Thirdly, it’s super durable, because the recycled plastic is formidable outside, often made for the extreme conditions of marine use, and secondly, with only nine parts that slot together, the rockers won’t fail'.