There’s no doubt about it, wicker and rattan outdoor furniture are synonymous with the warmer months (just ask Pamela Anderson). From adding some much-needed texture to any garden, patio, or balcony, to softening hard landscaping and complementing garden greenery, it’s been a while since we’ve been surprised by the shape or look of a wicker seat. That is, until we spotted this fantastically chunky 'Positano' design from Marks & Spencer.

With a curved and chubby silhouette, it looks less like garden furniture and more like something you'd find indoors, blurring the boundaries between what used to be two very distinct spaces.

Now, we know how overwhelming shopping for garden furniture can be, even when you have a specific material or style in mind. And that's why relying on a classic is always a good idea — it's tried and tested, and most importantly, timeless. Give it a contemporary twist or something a little different, though, and you've discovered a shortcut to an effortlessly stylish garden, and some of the top interior and garden designers agree.

Gallery Direct Positano Two Seater Outdoor Sofa £799 at Marks and Spencer UK Priced at just shy of £800 — or under £650 if you manage to snap up the same design in the current Fenwick sale — this stylish two-seater garden seat has plenty of room for you to relax and unwind on at the end of a long day. There's an aluminium frame underneath the wicker, which provides extra support, while the wicker finish makes it weather-resistant. With plump foam-filled cushions that can be removed, it is dispatched within two weeks and will arrive with you fully assembled. Delivery does cost £15, but you can have it carried directly to your patio, garden, or even your conservatory as part of the fee.





"What makes this feel more modern than traditional wicker is the overall shape," Mirela Bajic, the senior garden designer at House Designer, tells me. "The rounded back and arms soften it straight away, so it feels closer to an indoor sofa than a classic garden piece. Traditional wicker tends to be more upright and structured, whereas this feels more relaxed and a bit more inviting."

The slightly chunkier, chubby proportion of it "makes it feel relaxed rather than decorative," agrees Nick Woodhouse, creative director of gardens at Woodhouse & Law. That's because "the deeper cushions and fuller frame make it feel more comfortable and usable, which is where outdoor furniture is heading now. People want pieces they can actually sit in for a while, not just something that looks good," Mirela adds.

And as it has a neutral (and natural) coloring, too, instead of the harsher black or cold gray tones that we’ve grown accustomed to in the past, it lends itself to a wide array of settings and outdoor setups.

Looking for more inspiration or even some other possible setups? Discover a few other options in a range of different styles and price points, below.

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The experts also concur that wicker is becoming more interesting in 2026. “Thicker weaves, richer and warmer tones, forms that have genuine weight to them belong alongside stone, timber, and mature planting without having to try,” Simon suggests. At the same time, wicker has moved with the times, “adapting to contemporary needs without sacrificing its timeless character,” Nick adds, thanks to more resilient and weather-resistant materials, including aluminium frames and synthetic or weather-treated finishes.

But if you, like our executive editor, Pip Rich, feel like rattan outdoors has become a bit uninspired, you might like the look of powder-coated metal garden furniture instead — it's quickly become a designer favorite.

And for more design ideas and product recommendations, be sure to subscribe to Livingetc's newsletter.