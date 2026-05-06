This Chubby, Chunky Outdoor Sofa Is a More Modern Take on Classic Wicker Garden Furniture
"The rounded back and arms soften it straight away," says one designer
There’s no doubt about it, wicker and rattan outdoor furniture are synonymous with the warmer months (just ask Pamela Anderson). From adding some much-needed texture to any garden, patio, or balcony, to softening hard landscaping and complementing garden greenery, it’s been a while since we’ve been surprised by the shape or look of a wicker seat. That is, until we spotted this fantastically chunky 'Positano' design from Marks & Spencer.
With a curved and chubby silhouette, it looks less like garden furniture and more like something you'd find indoors, blurring the boundaries between what used to be two very distinct spaces.
Now, we know how overwhelming shopping for garden furniture can be, even when you have a specific material or style in mind. And that's why relying on a classic is always a good idea — it's tried and tested, and most importantly, timeless. Give it a contemporary twist or something a little different, though, and you've discovered a shortcut to an effortlessly stylish garden, and some of the top interior and garden designers agree.
Priced at just shy of £800 — or under £650 if you manage to snap up the same design in the current Fenwick sale — this stylish two-seater garden seat has plenty of room for you to relax and unwind on at the end of a long day. There's an aluminium frame underneath the wicker, which provides extra support, while the wicker finish makes it weather-resistant.
With plump foam-filled cushions that can be removed, it is dispatched within two weeks and will arrive with you fully assembled. Delivery does cost £15, but you can have it carried directly to your patio, garden, or even your conservatory as part of the fee.
"What makes this feel more modern than traditional wicker is the overall shape," Mirela Bajic, the senior garden designer at House Designer, tells me. "The rounded back and arms soften it straight away, so it feels closer to an indoor sofa than a classic garden piece. Traditional wicker tends to be more upright and structured, whereas this feels more relaxed and a bit more inviting."
The slightly chunkier, chubby proportion of it "makes it feel relaxed rather than decorative," agrees Nick Woodhouse, creative director of gardens at Woodhouse & Law. That's because "the deeper cushions and fuller frame make it feel more comfortable and usable, which is where outdoor furniture is heading now. People want pieces they can actually sit in for a while, not just something that looks good," Mirela adds.
And as it has a neutral (and natural) coloring, too, instead of the harsher black or cold gray tones that we’ve grown accustomed to in the past, it lends itself to a wide array of settings and outdoor setups.
Looking for more inspiration or even some other possible setups? Discover a few other options in a range of different styles and price points, below.
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Bridging the gap between indoor and outdoor living, we love the look of this two-seater garden sofa from Cotswold Company. There's something about the wooden legs that cements interior designer Simon Mayhew (founder of TXTURED)'s sentiment that "outdoor furniture doesn't need to announce itself as outdoor furniture at all," while the durable poly-rattan material and water-resistant cushions will save you from having to worry about any rain or cold weather affecting it.
For those that don't necessarily have the space for a larger love seat, or who want to get a similar look with a single chair, we love the look of this super plump outdoor chair (available from John Lewis). Just imagine curling up on this with a good book on a sunny day, while its size will add some serious impact to any space.
Allowing you to get the most out of your outdoor furniture, opting for modular or shape-shifting garden seating can provide several different outdoor seating options. There's a slight curve to the design, which gives it a similar look to the Positano garden seat, while simultaneously providing the option to set it up as a corner sofa, two sofas, a lie-flat sun lounger, or split it up into even more seating, depending on the size of your outdoor space.
If you don't necessarily have the room for the larger Positano love seat, but still want the same look, it also comes in a snug-looking armchair. Alternatively, if you do have the space, want to create a separate seating area, or know that you'll need more seating, you could always add an armchair or two alongside the two-seater for an even more harmonious look.
Even though it's more of an investment, this brilliant set from Garden Trading has everything to set you and your garden up for hosting. Comprising a three-seater sofa, two armchairs, and a chubby coffee table, its PE rattan material means that it will withstand the elements and changeable weather without issue. It's also suitable for indoor, as well as outdoor use, meaning that it will work just as well in a conservatory or garden room as it will outside.
The experts also concur that wicker is becoming more interesting in 2026. “Thicker weaves, richer and warmer tones, forms that have genuine weight to them belong alongside stone, timber, and mature planting without having to try,” Simon suggests. At the same time, wicker has moved with the times, “adapting to contemporary needs without sacrificing its timeless character,” Nick adds, thanks to more resilient and weather-resistant materials, including aluminium frames and synthetic or weather-treated finishes.
But if you, like our executive editor, Pip Rich, feel like rattan outdoors has become a bit uninspired, you might like the look of powder-coated metal garden furniture instead — it's quickly become a designer favorite.
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Ellis Cochrane is a freelance interiors journalist based in Scotland. With over six years covering everything from expert tips and tricks, to advice and product roundups for publications such as Ideal Home, Real Homes, The Telegraph, The English Home, House Beautiful, Country Living and more, she prides herself on rigorously testing the kinds of products that make life that bit easier and sharing the latest home releases that you won't want to miss.
With an extensive number of Pinterest boards for every room in her hypothetical dream home, Ellis is hoping to finally get her foot on the property ladder this year.