It all started when the pop culture icon, Pamela Anderson — who rose to fame by playing CJ Parker in Baywatch and was the epitome of high-octane glamour in the 90s — moved from a beach house in California to a coastal farmhouse in Canada. The plot twist? The seven-acre property in Ladysmith on Vancouver Island was actually the childhood home she bought from her grandparents over 30 years ago, and she's since renovated it with a traditional aesthetic.

Fully embracing her homemaker era, Pamela has now collaborated with Olive Ateliers — an LA-based lifestyle brand and experiential retailer — on her first-ever furniture and decor collection called The Sentimentalist. Launched on April 8, the designs — which comprise 40 indoor-outdoor pieces inspired by quiet rituals, rooted in nostalgia, and designed for effortless living — range from loungers and reading chairs to loveseats and side tables, plus a lamp, baskets, and even a pillow. There’s a focus on natural materials — think rattan and teak — while upholstery comes in classic ivory-and-blue stripes. Yes, it's as classic and timeless as its muse.



“I grew up by the sea, and I remember our tiny cabin on the dock where the wood turned silver from years of salt and weather,” recalls Pamela. “I’ve always been drawn to things that age and soften, while the best pieces become part of your rituals. This collection feels like home to me. It’s unpretentious and a little French. It’s meant to be used, worn in and lived with.”

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Olive Ateliers x Pamela Anderson) (Image credit: Olive Ateliers x Pamela Anderson) (Image credit: Olive Ateliers x Pamela Anderson)

Olive Ateliers x Pamela Anderson Sanctuary Rattan Loveseat $2,395 at Olive Ateliers Perfect for a sun-dappled porch, the Sanctuary loveseat from the Olive Ateliers x Pamela Anderson collection is a masterclass in rustic charm. The two-seater is characterized by a natural rattan base that’s handwoven by skilled artisans and features a cocooning backrest that cradles you in all the right places. The cushion — made from performance-grade fabric — comes included. Olive Ateliers x Pamela Anderson Sunporch Teak Dining Table $1,995 at Olive Ateliers Stylish but sturdy in natural teak, the Sunporch dining table comes with a round weathered top, elegant spindle base, and four curved legs. I’m obsessed with the warm gray colorway, which not only adds French flair but complements the other rattan pieces in the collection perfectly. Somewhere luxurious to linger long after dinner is done. Olive Ateliers x Pamela Anderson Dawn Table Lamp $295 at Olive Ateliers A timeless beauty — much like Pamela herself — the Dawn table lamp adds a touch of coastal charm to any side table or console. A brass frame is wrapped in natural rattan that’s brimming with aged character. I particularly love its organic, imperfect lines. Olive Ateliers x Pamela Anderson Linger Lumbar Pillow $95 at Olive Ateliers The epitome of quiet luxury, this lumbar pillow — appropriately named Linger for helping to while away afternoons in the sun — provides discreet support on outdoor sofas or armchairs. As with all upholstery from the collection, it’s made from tough outdoor fabric but doesn’t compromise on aesthetics with a striped design in a blue-and-white colorway. Olive Ateliers x Pamela Anderson Reader Rattan Armchair $1,295 at Olive Ateliers Complementing the loveseat is this armchair that’s perfect for carving out a reading corner and curling up with a good book. It’s skilfully crafted from the same natural rattan that’s designed to age beautifully with time and comes with a durable cushion that can weather any storm. Olive Ateliers x Pamela Anderson Daisy Dog Bed $595 at Olive Ateliers An old blanket on a cold floor will no longer do for our treasured pooches. In fact, my springer spaniel pretty much has a dog bed in every room of the house. Pamela is clearly on the same page — her Daisy dog bed will keep even the most discerning four-legged friend in the manner to which they’ve become accustomed. Sustainably harvested rattan creates a sense of comfort and security around your dog with the deeply soft cushion featuring a classic stripe design for added style creds.

Shop the Look in the UK

While devastatingly, you can’t shop The Sentimentalist from the UK, you can still get inspired by the collection with similarly effortless pieces. To help, I've sourced a few pieces designed for indoor-outdoor living that you can shop below — think on-trend but timeless rattan, curves, and neutrals.

John Lewis Rye Wooden Rattan 2-Seater Garden Sofa £439.20 at John Lewis Featuring a similarly curved backrest to the Sanctuary loveseat from Pamela, this take on the two-seater by John Lewis is a close second. Better still, the intricate handwoven design is made from synthetic rattan, meaning it can be left outside whatever the weather, while the outdoor cushions that come with it are also designed to brave the elements. Neptune Balmoral 4 Seater Round Oak Dining Table £2,295 at Neptune Pedestal base? Check. Round top? Check. Weathered finish? Check, check, check. The Balmoral Oak Dining Table from Neptune is your best bet for getting the same look and feel as Pamela's dining table; though it also looks great styled in a larger entryway. The subtle limewash finish adds lashings of country style. Neptune Athena Rattan Table Lamp £375 at Neptune With the same organic silhouette as Pamela’s take on a rattan table lamp, this bright idea from Neptune achieves the same look and feel. Adding warmth and texture to any space, the Athena is handwoven from a honey-coloured rattan and features a rounded base with a scalloped shade. Soho Home Margeaux Oblong Cushion £165 at Soho Home I love the fact that this oblong cushion from Soho Home — covered in plush velvet in a grey-blue colourway — affords the same comfort and shape as the lumbar design from Olive Atelier but dials up the luxe factor. The eyelash fringing adds texture and detail. OKA Calbourne Armchair £318 at oka.com OKA’s take on a rattan armchair is this classic and comfortable design featuring a curved horseshoe back and elegant skirted base. Unlike Pamela’s, it’s crafted from all-weather synthetic rattan and finished in a natural driftwood color, so you’d never really know. OKA Rattan Mattaban Pet Bed £395 at oka.com Not dissimilar to the dog bed from Olive Ateliers, OKA's Mattaban features the British brand’s signature handwoven rattan with handles for easily moving around the house, and legs so the whole thing is raised off the floor to avoid draughts — very thoughtful. Team with the collection of complementary pet cushions to complete the look.

Not quite sure how to fully embrace Pamela's cozy, traditional style in your own home? It's possible to make it work in a more modern way; it's just about layering and providing enough visual contrast so it feels authentic, rather than a pastiche.

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