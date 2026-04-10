Pamela Anderson Just Released a Furniture Collection, and It's Designed to Age Just As Gracefully As She Has

Plus, where to get the look of the Olive Atelier x Pamela Anderson collaboration in the UK (we've got you)

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Olive Ateliers x Pamela Anderson collection
(Image credit: Paige Powell; Olive Ateliers x Pamela Anderson)
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It all started when the pop culture icon, Pamela Anderson — who rose to fame by playing CJ Parker in Baywatch and was the epitome of high-octane glamour in the 90s — moved from a beach house in California to a coastal farmhouse in Canada. The plot twist? The seven-acre property in Ladysmith on Vancouver Island was actually the childhood home she bought from her grandparents over 30 years ago, and she's since renovated it with a traditional aesthetic.

Fully embracing her homemaker era, Pamela has now collaborated with Olive Ateliers — an LA-based lifestyle brand and experiential retailer — on her first-ever furniture and decor collection called The Sentimentalist. Launched on April 8, the designs — which comprise 40 indoor-outdoor pieces inspired by quiet rituals, rooted in nostalgia, and designed for effortless living — range from loungers and reading chairs to loveseats and side tables, plus a lamp, baskets, and even a pillow. There’s a focus on natural materials — think rattan and teak — while upholstery comes in classic ivory-and-blue stripes. Yes, it's as classic and timeless as its muse.

“I grew up by the sea, and I remember our tiny cabin on the dock where the wood turned silver from years of salt and weather,” recalls Pamela. “I’ve always been drawn to things that age and soften, while the best pieces become part of your rituals. This collection feels like home to me. It’s unpretentious and a little French. It’s meant to be used, worn in and lived with.”

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a pergola draped in grapevines with rattan armchairs, sofa, coffee table and stools with blue-and-white striped cushions
(Image credit: Olive Ateliers x Pamela Anderson)

Shop the Look in the UK

While devastatingly, you can’t shop The Sentimentalist from the UK, you can still get inspired by the collection with similarly effortless pieces. To help, I've sourced a few pieces designed for indoor-outdoor living that you can shop below — think on-trend but timeless rattan, curves, and neutrals.

Not quite sure how to fully embrace Pamela's cozy, traditional style in your own home? It's possible to make it work in a more modern way; it's just about layering and providing enough visual contrast so it feels authentic, rather than a pastiche.

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Nicky Rampley-Clarke
Nicky Rampley-Clarke
Contributing Writer

Nicky Rampley-Clarke is an interiors and lifestyle journalist who writes for Sunday Times Style, The Telegraph, The Mail, and The London Standard, as well as House Beautiful, Country Living, 25 Beautiful Homes, and Livingetc. As well as straight-up journalism, he's also an expert brand editor who has created magazines for the likes of Mandarin Oriental and content for Heal’s, Atkin & Thyme, and OKA, amongst many others. He's currently undergoing his second renovation, this time outside London, in a Grade-II-listed cottage in the Cotswolds, while working on his first book, which brings together his passion for homes and entertaining — watch this space. 