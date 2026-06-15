You may have thought 2023 was the year of Tomato Girl Summer, but if Next's most recent collection is anything to go by, the trend might just be making its return for 2026.

Next has partnered with Lia Gold, interior designer and winner of BBC's Interior Design Masters, for a collection that has us dreaming of summer dinner parties and barbecues. Inspired by her Italian heritage, you'll find plenty of tomato motifs aplenty, as well as a healthy dose of colorful, thick striped patterns — one of our favorite trends of late. "I’m super-proud of my collection with NEXT — the creative process has been incredible. My interior style is extremely joyful and heavily botanical inspired, and so I wanted to create mood-boosting pieces that make you smile, and which can be easily layered into any interior style," explains Lia.

A joyful celebration of her background and her passion for food, color, and pattern, this collection is the sunny boost we all needed as we head into the summer months and will be sure to inspire your summer table decor ideas this year. Across the 26-piece product range, you'll find something for every occasion — with a focus on hosting, inspired by Lia's own love for tablescaping — "I absolutely love setting a beautiful table and making it look so inviting that people can't wait to come over. When guests come to my house, they know it's for the food and the table setting," she says.

I had the chance to preview the collection ahead of its launch, so I can tell you exactly what you absolutely need to add to your basket — but move fast, because they're bound to sell out.

Our Top Picks From the Collection

While there's a little something for everyone in this collection, it's clear throughout just how personal these designs are to Lia. They're a reflection of her identity and heritage, as well as a testament to her clear design vision, and through these products, she invites us to experience the joys of summer through her eyes.

As she describes, "For me, summers meant going to Naples. Going to the beach was a full-day event where you packed up all your food and spent the entire day there. The main event was always the eating and drinking! I wanted people to experience that feeling through this collection, with versatile pieces that people can use across many different settings."

If you're a fan of this collection, I have no doubt you'll love the Italian maximalist trend — it's a way to bring this energy across your entire home. And for more design ideas and inspiration, subscribe to our newsletter.