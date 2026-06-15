Next Has Just Launched a "Mood-Boosting" New Collection With This Interior Designer — And It's Perfect for Your Summer Tablescapes
Interior designer Lia Gold has partnered with Next to bring some joyful pieces to your home this season, designed to "make you smile"
You may have thought 2023 was the year of Tomato Girl Summer, but if Next's most recent collection is anything to go by, the trend might just be making its return for 2026.
Next has partnered with Lia Gold, interior designer and winner of BBC's Interior Design Masters, for a collection that has us dreaming of summer dinner parties and barbecues. Inspired by her Italian heritage, you'll find plenty of tomato motifs aplenty, as well as a healthy dose of colorful, thick striped patterns — one of our favorite trends of late. "I’m super-proud of my collection with NEXT — the creative process has been incredible. My interior style is extremely joyful and heavily botanical inspired, and so I wanted to create mood-boosting pieces that make you smile, and which can be easily layered into any interior style," explains Lia.
A joyful celebration of her background and her passion for food, color, and pattern, this collection is the sunny boost we all needed as we head into the summer months and will be sure to inspire your summer table decor ideas this year. Across the 26-piece product range, you'll find something for every occasion — with a focus on hosting, inspired by Lia's own love for tablescaping — "I absolutely love setting a beautiful table and making it look so inviting that people can't wait to come over. When guests come to my house, they know it's for the food and the table setting," she says.
I had the chance to preview the collection ahead of its launch, so I can tell you exactly what you absolutely need to add to your basket — but move fast, because they're bound to sell out.
Our Top Picks From the Collection
This was, without question, the first piece that caught my eye in the whole collection, and I'm not alone in this feeling; the designer herself shared, "The tomato vase is my absolute favorite piece — it's so cool." And it's easy to see why, with its eye-catching design and bright red finish, it's a true standout piece. If you want to make the color really pop, try displaying a verdant, leafy small indoor plant in it.
This is the kind of special little touch that can take your dinner party table settings to the next level. A major step-up from a flimsy disposable napkin, these gorgeous embroidered napkins feel elegant yet still fun. With a mix of Italian phrases and playful outlines, they strike the perfect balance between kitsch and cute.
If there's one thing I can never have too many of, it's a scented candle, especially if they happen to feature a fig note. Fruity but not too sweet, it's one of my all-time favorite summer candle scents, and the addition of cedarwood provides a gentle, warming base for the fig to bounce off. Plus, the lovely green glass vessel doesn't hurt, either.
If you're on the lookout to buy bedding that will see you through the warmer nights, search no further. Inspired by the laid-back elegance of the Amalfi Coast, this blue-and-white striped bedding is decorated with a voluminous ruffle and red piping. And if you ever get bored with the thick stripes, thanks to its reversible design, you can easily flip it over and get a whole new look.
We're still not over the novelty glassware trend, and you shouldn't be either, especially now these adorable tomato-studded cups have hit the shelves. The crisp, simple silhouette provides the perfect base for the playful tomato motifs, bringing a lovely pop of color to your dinner table.
There's a lot to love about this table lamp, from the scalloped edge hem to the bold, blue-and-white striped base; it brings an instant boost of Mediterranean flair to any room. I'm particularly impressed with the decision to make the cord a bright, zingy red — it's a little detail that takes this piece to the next level and shows just how much consideration went into the design.
While there's a little something for everyone in this collection, it's clear throughout just how personal these designs are to Lia. They're a reflection of her identity and heritage, as well as a testament to her clear design vision, and through these products, she invites us to experience the joys of summer through her eyes.
As she describes, "For me, summers meant going to Naples. Going to the beach was a full-day event where you packed up all your food and spent the entire day there. The main event was always the eating and drinking! I wanted people to experience that feeling through this collection, with versatile pieces that people can use across many different settings."
If you're a fan of this collection, I have no doubt you'll love the Italian maximalist trend — it's a way to bring this energy across your entire home. And for more design ideas and inspiration, subscribe to our newsletter.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.