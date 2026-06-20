Umm, Okay — This New 'Off-the-Shelf' Outdoor Kitchen From Next Is Way More Stylish Than Some Interior-Designed Setups
With ribbed Acacia wood cabinets and chic terrazzo counters, no one will believe this outdoor kitchen setup is 'off-the-shelf'
Gone are the days of disposable supermarket grills and rusty, old barbecues; in 2026, your outdoor cooking setup is expected to be on par with what you'd find inside your home. And in some cases, even better.
At some point over the past few years, state-of-the-art, custom-designed outdoor kitchen ideas took the top spot as the ultimate garden flex. Sure, a pool may help you cool off on a hot day, but can it provide you with a chargrilled feast come dinner time? I don't think so. But, as you may expect, these designs don't come cheap. In fact, they can end up costing more than what you'd spend on your primary cooking space. Not to mention, it often takes several months to plan and build custom outdoor kitchens.
Unwilling to shell out a small fortune or make do with a subpar setup, I set out to find a solution. I wanted an elevated outdoor kitchen that was still practical and at a much more accessible price point. It also needed to be able to withstand British weather and look good while doing so. After days of searching, I landed on the Maze Wood Antigua Outdoor Kitchen from Next. It's small enough to fit in most gardens (you just need an empty wall), has plenty of storage, is durable and practical, and, of course, above all, completely gorgeous. Plus, for £1500, it's a small fraction of the cost of a custom outdoor kitchen, which can easily reach £20,000.
A modern garden deserves an equally chic kitchen setup, and you won't find one off-the-shelf much better than this. The base cabinetry is made from Acacia wood (one of the best woods for outdoor furniture, thanks to its durability and weather-resistant nature). Not just practical though; the thin, slatted design gives it a super luxe, sleek finish, not unlike what you'd find in a custom design. Continuing the high standard for materials, the kitchen countertops are made of white terrazzo, another material known for its durability, not to mention chic Mediterranean design appeal.
Two full-height storage cabinets, each fitted with an internal shelf, flank a single lower cabinet, designed to fit a BeefEater Discovery 1500 5 Burner Built-In Gas BBQ (not included). In this central cabinet, beneath the grill, you'll find further storage, perfect for keeping utensils and BBQ cookware close to hand.
At 180cm wide, this outdoor kitchen and BBQ setup is as suitable for a small garden as it is for a sprawling backyard, and it's sure to be the focal point of your entertaining area no matter the size.
If you do have extra space, though, there are other configurations available, and I've also found a few other off-the-shelf outdoor kitchen options to shop, too.
With the same warm wooden finish and elegant stone kitchen countertops, this option has all the same appeal as the first, with the added benefit of some additional space. Not only do you have three single storage cabinets with internal shelving and a lower double unit, but you'll also find an extra three drawers, so you'll never have to worry about not having enough space. If you plan on cooking for a crowd, or just have a bit of extra space to work with, this is the perfect option.
This deep, navy blue might just be my new favorite outdoor kitchen color. It's a fun change from the wood-heavy designs, while still being neutral enough to pair with any of your garden furniture. The stainless steel counter brings a cool, industrial edge to the design, while the integrated sink offers maximum convenience and practicality.
Simplify your prep and save yourself from countless trips into your kitchen by adding a sink to your outdoor kitchen setup. With a stainless steel sink and a chrome-plated brass tap, this unit is designed to offer maximum convenience. Even the setup is a walk-in-the-park; all you have to do is hook it up to your standard garden hose, absolutely no plumbing necessary.
A true all-in-one, with this outdoor kitchen, you don't even need to add on the barbecue; a premium four-burner grill is already integrated within the design. But, should you ever want to change up your cooking method, the central grill can be swapped out for a pizza stone or a wok stand. The slatted cabinetry has a clean, minimalist finish, reminiscent of Scandinavian design, and though it may look like wood, it's actually made of coated aluminium, for optimum durability.
Whatever you do, don't overlook IKEA's modular outdoor kitchen systems. This one offers optimum practicality and stripped-back elegance at an approachable price point. The designer-favorite combination of dark wood and chrome finishes gives it a cool, modern look, reminiscent of chefs' kitchens. For storage, you'll find a lower shelf with plenty of space for larger items, while the hooks on the slatted wooden backsplash offer a smart and stylish way to store utensils.
Dark wooden kitchens have been one of the standout trends of the past year, and it works just as well in the garden as it does within the home, as this Acacia wood design shows. The modular kitchen combines closed and open shelving systems for a cool, balanced look, with a total of six generously sized shelves. And, best of all, it comes with a built-in sink, making your outdoor cooking experience that bit easier.
With these designs, you don't have to waste months planning and installing your dream outdoor kitchen; all the hard work has already been done for you. All you have to do is pick the best grill, and luckily for you, we have plenty of tips to help you with that.
For more design ideas and inspiration, subscribe to Livingetc's newsletter.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.