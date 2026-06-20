Gone are the days of disposable supermarket grills and rusty, old barbecues; in 2026, your outdoor cooking setup is expected to be on par with what you'd find inside your home. And in some cases, even better.

At some point over the past few years, state-of-the-art, custom-designed outdoor kitchen ideas took the top spot as the ultimate garden flex. Sure, a pool may help you cool off on a hot day, but can it provide you with a chargrilled feast come dinner time? I don't think so. But, as you may expect, these designs don't come cheap. In fact, they can end up costing more than what you'd spend on your primary cooking space. Not to mention, it often takes several months to plan and build custom outdoor kitchens.

Unwilling to shell out a small fortune or make do with a subpar setup, I set out to find a solution. I wanted an elevated outdoor kitchen that was still practical and at a much more accessible price point. It also needed to be able to withstand British weather and look good while doing so. After days of searching, I landed on the Maze Wood Antigua Outdoor Kitchen from Next. It's small enough to fit in most gardens (you just need an empty wall), has plenty of storage, is durable and practical, and, of course, above all, completely gorgeous. Plus, for £1500, it's a small fraction of the cost of a custom outdoor kitchen, which can easily reach £20,000.

At 180cm wide, this outdoor kitchen and BBQ setup is as suitable for a small garden as it is for a sprawling backyard, and it's sure to be the focal point of your entertaining area no matter the size.

If you do have extra space, though, there are other configurations available, and I've also found a few other off-the-shelf outdoor kitchen options to shop, too.



With these designs, you don't have to waste months planning and installing your dream outdoor kitchen; all the hard work has already been done for you. All you have to do is pick the best grill, and luckily for you, we have plenty of tips to help you with that.

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