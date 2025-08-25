I'd Never Heard of a 'Lampshade Carrier' Before, but Seemingly They're the Secret to Making Lamps Look More Expensive and Well Put Together

Lampshade carriers or adapters are often used to keep lampshades in place. You'll find them in your bedroom lights, your living room, and maybe even your dining room lighting.

When buying a lampshade, oftentimes you'll find that these come with built-in light shade adapters — but the question remains, what exactly is the purpose of it? After much research, I stumbled across the John Lewis Adjustable Shade Carrier in Brass (and a few fabulous alternatives). I must say, I'm intrigued.

Stacking over 60 reviews and almost hitting the five-star mark, what is it about this shade carrier that people love so much, when I've never really even heard of one before? To learn more about lampshade adapters and what this handy little tool has to offer, I made a call to the experts.

What Is a Lampshade Carrier?

Wondering what shade carriers really do? Scroll below to find out. (Image credit: Nicole England. Design: the Stylesmiths)

So, what exactly is a lampshade carrier or adapter? Issy Granger, designer and founder of homewares brand Issy Granger, tells me, "Think of a shade carrier or adapter as the unsung hero of the lighting world. It is the discreet metal framework that holds your lampshade in exactly the right place above the bulb. The carrier slots neatly into the lamp base and supports the shade ring. It is rather like the scaffolding under a beautiful stage set: invisible, but absolutely essential."

So do carriers and adapters work on all kinds of lamps? "Not quite. There is no universal fit in the world of lamps. Different lamps have different fittings, so you need to match your carrier to the style of your base and shade."

"UK and US fittings, for example, can be very different. Table lamps often use a different setup from floor lamps, too. The best approach is to know what you have before you buy. Measure carefully, check the fitting type, and if you are unsure, take photos so we can make sure you buy the right one."

If you've found the perfect bedroom table lamp, how can you determine what size shade carrier is needed for it? "It comes down to proportion and sight lines. If the carrier is too short, the lamp will look squat," explains Issy. "If it is too tall, the bulb will be glaringly visible. A good rule is to choose a carrier height that places the lower rim of the shade at seated eye level for table lamps, and standing eye level for floor lamps. Measure from the lamp base fitting to where you want the shade to start, then choose the carrier height that matches."

Issy Granger Social Links Navigation Designer and Founder Founded in 2019, Issy Granger enhances the everyday with beautifully crafted homewares that celebrate history, spark curiosity, and bring joy. Each design begins as a sketch in Issy's notebook before being brought to life by skilled artisans in the UK and beyond. Following in the footsteps of her artist mother and grandmother, Issy has created a world where art and design sits at its core. Every piece in the Issy Granger collection is as much a practical interior item as it is a beautiful work of art.

If you're trying to plan your home's lighting scheme, then you're probably thinking about ways to layer and utilize lights. Oftentimes, this is done by using lamps in different parts of the home — a fun and easy way to play with lighting.

Now, although not all lamps come with carriers or adapters, the ones that do won't need replacing unless they've been damaged along the way. And one that has been quite the magnet for buyers is the John Lewis Adjustable Shade Carrier.

Don't just take my word for it, one reviewer notes that the shade carrier has been quite useful, saying that it is "Perfect for easily converting my favorite lampshades. A nice, quality brass finish."

Another writes, "This product is very useful for adjusting lampshades to the height required. It enabled me to use my favourite lampshades, which without this product would not have fitted the lamps. Reasonable price too. Can highly recommend."

Lampshade Adapter Alternatives

FAQs

What Are the Different Lampshade Fittings Called?

According to Issy, there are several common fittings. She explains that "In the UK, the most widely used is the duplex fitting, which works with a separate shade carrier. Gimble fittings attach directly to the lamp holder and can be positioned at the top or bottom, depending on the lamp style."

And in the US, "the harp and finial fitting is popular, where a curved metal harp holds the shade and a decorative finial secures it. Candle Clip fittings perch directly on the bulb and are often used for small wall light shades."

She continues, "There are also plastic reducer rings, sometimes called washers, that can be inserted into the carrier ring to reduce its size and fit a smaller lamp neck. If your carrier feels too big, checking for one of these could save you a great deal of trouble."

Now that you know the ins and outs of lampshade carries, how about you dive into the pleated lampshade trend? Trust me, you won't regret it.