These 8 unique table lamps are perfect for your shopping wish list

There's something so special about table lamps; they can make a room feel instantly cozier and more welcoming. While they essentially add to ambient and task lighting, their contribution to light layering in a home is important.

Lamps add that extra warmth to the overall mood and even illuminate corners and areas that are either left dark or unnoticed. Plus, these available in varied designs and colors help fold in extra style and panache to the room. While most of us love the idea of a table lamp, figuring out which piece works best for your living room lighting scheme or bedroom and kitchen can be confusing.

To help you with this matter, we decided to create a very special edit of table lamps, and point you in the right direction as to where you can buy them. Take a look at this wholesome list, and get inspired.

8 table lamp styles to bookmark

1. This vintage-style piece

(Image credit: Alex Morrison Interiors and Harry Leckie Interiors Photo Dave Wheeler)

This home office is a charming, warm space, dominated by carved wood, vintage desk lamp. The classic lighting piece not only offers wonderful task lighting for work, reading, and more, but also adds a decorative touch to the otherwise brown-toned room.

Since office lamps are used for a specific task, there's a certain amount of light required for it. Use a 40 to 60-watt light bulb for reading and writing.

(opens in new tab) Get the look Bamboo Lamp with Brass Base from 1stDibs (opens in new tab) This earthy table lamp, with a brass base and bamboo top can add an organic touch to spaces and looks particularly nice in areas such as the home office.

2. This table lamp that complements the room yet makes a statement

(Image credit: Etch Design Group. Photo credit Ryann Ford)

Adding more lights to space doesn't mean that every fixture needs to stand out, and look individualistic. Lamps, especially, since are on the same eye level as furniture, can easily merge with the ongoing scheme while adding depth through warm light. This is a great example.

The white lamp coordinates wonderfully with the white walls and living room furniture, while its gold frame gives it a subtle edge. The function of the piece is to cast light on the artwork and the seating, without having to disrupt sight lines.

'Most lighting comes from above, but when you have lighting at eye level (whether standing or sitting), it creates a warm and cozy atmosphere,' says Stephanie Lindsey, principal designer at Etch Design Group (opens in new tab).

'Lighting is all about the balance of dark and bright, and this can completely change the vibe of a space,' says Stephanie. 'Consider the feel you're going for before you decide on lighting. In a living room, for instance, the goal is often comfort and coziness. You'd start with an eye-catching fixture in the middle of the room and then add warmth with table lamps. Accent lights are also a must if the room's design contains art.'

(opens in new tab) Buy now Touch Control Table Lamp by Amazon (opens in new tab) This touch control dimmable table lamp is a compact piece, and ideal for anywhere in the house. It creates a warm and comfortable atmosphere.

3. A sleek, modern design

(Image credit: Chicago Studio)

This clean-lined, minimalistic piece can complement any modern living room or bedroom setting without overwhelming it. Elegant yet subtle, a polished brass table lamp can blend harmoniously with furniture made out of natural materials like rattan for a refined and elegant feel.

Also, exploring new types of shapes and silhouettes can add a whole new dimension to your lighting design.

(opens in new tab) Flexible lighting Punk Table Lamp from Lumens (opens in new tab) This small yet highly functional lighting fixture is a flexible, lightweight one that can be moved around and used in several spots of the home. The base and shade are in steel that is either powder-coated or plated in gleaming copper.

4. This vivid piece that adds to the decor

(Image credit: Kelling Designs)

It's a universal fact: nothing can refresh an interior design scheme quite like colors and patterns. To add to your living room color ideas, consider bringing in a vivid table lamp to inject beauty and excitement.

'Swapping out outdated lighting for something new is one of the most impactful and relatively simple ways to add that wow effect,' says Ginger Curtis, principal designer of Urbanology Designs (opens in new tab). 'It can bring so much warmth and interest to a space.'

(opens in new tab) Similar style on Mid Century Modern Accent Lamp from Target (opens in new tab) This lamp in drum shades and a bright orange base can be used to inject color and style to any space. Place it by the bedside or on a side table in the living room for maximum impact.

5. This sculptural table lamp

(Image credit: Mary Patton)

Bedside lamps don't only need to offer task lighting. They can offer a dose of style too, especially if you choose sculptural designs. Plus, use this lamp to enhance the elements of your tabletop. Pieces in bronze or silver will create an eye-catching look and add glitter to the room's scheme.

Consider matching the lamp to the tabletop in subtle ways, like in this bedroom lighting idea, where the lamp and the brass handles mirror a similar tone.

(opens in new tab) Add to cart Fulesi Mid Century Globe Table Lamp by Amazon (opens in new tab) This glass globe table lamp with three bulbs has a modern feel and can lend elegance to any table top in the home.

6. This modern, curvy table lamp

(Image credit: Cat Dal)

There's an inherent charm in curves, be it sofas, tables or lamps. They ooze a sense of coziness and have an eye-catching look to them. Allow your table lamp to play an important part in your cozy living room's design story. If you already have a semi-circular sofa, as seen in this image, bring in a bulbous piece of lighting to layer in with the look of the home.

'Table lamps are not only great for brightening up dark corners but also help to bring in that warming glow,' says Emma Deterding, founder of Kelling Designs (opens in new tab) and KDLoves (opens in new tab). 'A table lamp will add task lighting, for instance, positioning one on a desk/console or by an armchair will give you the light you need for reading a book or finishing off some paperwork. Ultimately, you need a mix it in the living room lighting scheme as it is a multi-functional space that we use in many ways – there is no one size fits all.'