The Viral 'Book' Vase is Only $14 in the Amazon Spring Sale — ‘It Just Makes My Heart Happy!’
Springtime is finally here, and you know what that means — the Amazon Big Spring Sale! Take this as your sign to snag the most cheerful vase of the season. Plus, shop nine other discounted vases to spruce up your bookshelf
Just when we thought the world of vases had reached its creative peak, we met the ‘book’ vase. It is essentially what it sounds like: a vase that looks like a book, slipping right into a shelf of literary treasures like a favorite novel.
It’s cheerful, it’s darling, and it’s perfect for spring, so it comes as no surprise that this clever interior design idea has gone exceedingly viral. ‘It just makes my heart happy!’ captions creator Abigal Lorraine (@absalz) under her TikTok showcasing the piece, which has already garnered over 2.3 million likes, 15.3 million views — and counting. Abigal situated hers among a countertop display of design-forward reads, featuring works by Bauhaus, Tadao Ando, and Alvar Aalto.
‘At first glance, the transparent bookend vase may seem like just another decorative accessory,’ says interior designer Nina Lichtenstein — and that’s the point! ‘The transparent design of the vase creates a striking visual impact, allowing it to seamlessly blend with any decor style while adding a touch of modern elegance,’ she explains. As if the vase could not be more fabulous, it’s currently featured as part of the Amazon Big Spring Sale for just $14 — score!
Discover additional Big Spring Sale deals at Amazon.
@absalz ♬ corny vids are being made w this sound - primalmen
‘Wait, are those flowers coming out of that book?’ your houseguests might exclaim. As they draw closer, they will be struck with the pleasant surprise that it is, in fact, a vase, sitting happily with its bookish companions. Instant smiles and an instant mood enhancer — perfect for springing into the season. ‘The Mystery of Growth’ reads the spine and cover of the ‘book’ — an adorably cheeky reference to the stems placed inside.
The Viral 'Book' Vase
In terms of styling, Nina advises playing with height through stacks and layers. ‘Arrange books and decorative objects around the bookend vase to create layers and visual depth,’ she explains, adding, ‘Stack books horizontally and vertically, alternating between different sizes and orientations for a dynamic and curated look.’
Creating height differences applies to your flowers as well. ‘Experiment with different heights and proportions,’ she advises, ‘to create visual interest and balance.’ ‘Mix and match taller stems with shorter blooms or incorporate trailing vines for added dimension.’
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Easy, right? And at $14, the only thing breezier than adding your vase to your shelf is its affordable price tag. ‘Let your creativity bloom!’ the designer exclaims.
More On Sale Vase Finds
Explore more unique vase finds to spice up your bookshelf — all included in Amazon's Big Spring Sale.
Price: $19.99
Was: $39.99
This elegant Amazon vase is engraved with a sparkling rectangular design, enhanced by a hint of amber for warmth. Dressing up any desk or side table, it's classically chic.
Price: $4.94
Was: $9.89
Designed for just one or two of your favorite stems, this mini vase is simply perfection. Its simplistic modern design lends a relaxing minimalist look to even the most compact of spaces.
Price: $14.99
Was: $29.99
Why settle for one vase when you can have three? This cheerful trio of vibrant irregular vases makes a striking impact — even without flowers. Display on mantles or bookshelves for maximum visibility.
Price: $26.08
Was: $30
Luxe and vibrant, this short pink vase shines with its porcelain finish and real 24k gold accents. Chic, unique, and great as a gift.
Price: $26.99
Was: $39.99
Metallic decor is one of our favorite 2024 trends, and this lustrous vase does not disappoint. It has a compelling fluid look, reminiscent of a crumpled paper bag, making it a unique piece to add brilliant shine anywhere you please.
Price: $27.10
Was: $32
Notice the intricate grooves that make up this tall ceramic fluted vase. It’s minimalist, chic, and versatile enough to blend with any interior style — we’ll take two!
Price: $20.49
Was: $40.99
This showstopper of a vase doubles as an artful statement. For a more subdued option, it's also available in white and gold, white and silver, and blue and gold.
Price: $35.99
Was: $58
Absolutely smitten by this sparkling Palazzo vase. It features an intricate basket-weave design, just the artisanal touch we’re after in spring. Not loud, but it certainly commands attention. At 12 inches tall, it’s the perfect height to adorn anything from bookshelves to dining tables.
While you're at it, be sure to check out this viral light strip coffee bar hack — on sale for just $20.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
-
-
Bamboo vs Cotton Sheets — We Know Which Are Best For a Better Night's Sleep
It's the great battle of bamboo vs cotton sheets, and there is one winner when it comes to overall sleep-health and a happier night in bed
By Ciéra Cree Published
-
When to Paint a Ceiling White, and When you Should Paint it Anything But
If you’re battling with this common design dilemma, our expert guide will help you avoid any unfortunate ceiling-paint pitfalls
By Tessa Pearson Published