This Viral Lighting Hack is Now Only $20 In The Sales — 'It's the Key to the Perfect At-Home Coffee Set Up!'

Viral Amazon light strip.
(Image credit: Amazon)
Julia Demer
Julia Demer
published

There’s nothing like a brief outing to an overpriced coffee shop. The smell, the ambience, the people watching — it’s an experience that does something for the soul. While our at-home coffee bars can’t replicate the bliss entirely, a recently viral Amazon lighting hack comes to a close second. 

Home design extraordinaire and content creator Hillary Peil took to Instagram with a modern kitchen idea that piqued our interest. Like most great ideas, it’s unbelievably simple. It’s an LED light strip that, being self adhesive, can easily be placed underneath your kitchen cabinet and above your coffee bar. Hopefully we can all agree that there’s nothing sweeter than the sound of not drilling holes.

According to interior designer Artem Kropovinsky, the simple addition of a light strip under cabinets or shelves brings a “soft glow to your beverage station,” helping to “set the mood for any gathering." Illumination makes your coffee maker and tools stand out, lending itself to a “pictorial appearance” and a warm, “cozy atmosphere," he says — similar to that of your favorite café.

The Viral Amazon Lighting Strip

stick on wall light

(Image credit: Amazon)

The viral light strip features a unique magnetic ball hinge that rotates 360 degrees, allowing you to orient brightness however you please. Its simple touch design offers three levels for customized luminosity while its easy mount backing adheres to everything from walls to mirrors. Plus, each strip is chargeable — no unsightly cords here!

Hireath Portable Smart LED Battery Powered Wall Sconce Stick On Lights.

More Chic Coffee Bar Essentials

A lighting strip and a coffee maker alone does not equal a full-fledged coffee bar. Here's everything else you need to elevate your daily ritual. 

Coffee canister.
Hold Everything Coffee/Tea Canister (Large)

Price: $32.95

Let the natural beauty of your coffee or tea shine through this elegant glass canister, topped with rich walnut wood. Its accompanied by a convenient spoon, ready to serve at a moment's notice. 

Stainless steel serving tray.
Butler Morante Stainless Steel Decorative Tray

Price: $75

Was: $199

Rest all of your coffee bar goodies atop of this striking stainless steel tray. It's sleek, stylish, and is just the catch-all coffee upgrade you needed.  

Smoke glass coffee mug.
Cantina Smoke Glass Coffee Mugs, Set of 4

Price: $31.80

Perk up your morning with one look at these gorgeous mugs — no caffeine necessary! We’re fond of the sultry smoked effect, though it comes in other iterations as well, including a vibrant green. 

Coffee pull out drawer.
Hold Everything Coffee Storage Station Pull Out Drawer

Price: $299.95

Coffee pod lovers — this one’s for you. Neatly display and tuck away your favorite brews. Giving integrity to each and every bit of Joe, selecting your daily flavor feels so much more special.  

Espresso cup set.
La Rochere Zinc 6-Piece Espresso Cup Set

Price: $59

Sleek ridges bring a Parisian feel to this espresso cup set. Each cup is undeniably elegant, but also sturdy and machine washable, lending itself to daily use.  

Faux plant stem.
Faux Common Manzanita Bean Leaf Branch

Price: $99

Plants might seem like an off-beat coffee bar addition, but according to Kropovinsky, touches of nature add “softness and life” to your setup — a refreshing contrast to the sleek, modern coffee maker and tools beside it. 

Marble sugar bowl.
Marble Sugar Bowl

Price: $34.95

House sugar cubes in this stately lidded marble bowl, designed by CB2 in collaboration with Jennifer Fischer. At $35, it's a relatively affordable way to integrate a luxurious touch.  

Blue pedestal trinket dish.
Glass Trinket Dish

Price: $20

Part of the joy of sipping a coffee is the little treat beside it — a biscuit or a square of chocolate. Display a few of your chosen indulgence on this kitchen countertop idea for an elegantly playful decorative accent.  

Drink stirring spoons.
Stainless Steel Long Spoon With Spiral Pattern, Set of 6

Price: $12.99

Was: $15.99

Long skinny spoons like these add equal parts drama and functionality to your coffee area. Use to mix your drink and provide one to each guest to do the same. Delicate spiral details promise to impress. 

Add even more oomph to your coffee area with these fabulous kitchen backsplash ideas.

