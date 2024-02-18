This Viral Lighting Hack is Now Only $20 In The Sales — 'It's the Key to the Perfect At-Home Coffee Set Up!'

There’s nothing like a brief outing to an overpriced coffee shop. The smell, the ambience, the people watching — it’s an experience that does something for the soul. While our at-home coffee bars can’t replicate the bliss entirely, a recently viral Amazon lighting hack comes to a close second.

Home design extraordinaire and content creator Hillary Peil took to Instagram with a modern kitchen idea that piqued our interest. Like most great ideas, it’s unbelievably simple. It’s an LED light strip that, being self adhesive, can easily be placed underneath your kitchen cabinet and above your coffee bar. Hopefully we can all agree that there’s nothing sweeter than the sound of not drilling holes.

According to interior designer Artem Kropovinsky, the simple addition of a light strip under cabinets or shelves brings a “soft glow to your beverage station,” helping to “set the mood for any gathering." Illumination makes your coffee maker and tools stand out, lending itself to a “pictorial appearance” and a warm, “cozy atmosphere," he says — similar to that of your favorite café.

The Viral Amazon Lighting Strip

The viral light strip features a unique magnetic ball hinge that rotates 360 degrees, allowing you to orient brightness however you please. Its simple touch design offers three levels for customized luminosity while its easy mount backing adheres to everything from walls to mirrors. Plus, each strip is chargeable — no unsightly cords here!

Hireath Portable Smart LED Battery Powered Wall Sconce Stick On Lights.

More Chic Coffee Bar Essentials

A lighting strip and a coffee maker alone does not equal a full-fledged coffee bar. Here's everything else you need to elevate your daily ritual.

