IKEA small bedroom ideas – 9 ways to maximize a tiny space on a budget

Stylish IKEA small bedroom ideas allow you to view a bijou or awkward space as an opportunity to get creative rather than an obstacle to a stylish finish.

Clever storage is the perfect place to start when planning your space, and an IKEA hack or clever idea helps you to create a chic space without blowing the budget. 'Think about adapting your furniture to free up space,' says IKEA stylist Ashlyn Gibson. 'Everything from wall-mounted lighting to more storage inside the bedside cabinet addresses this.'

'Color really pulls a makeover together,' she adds. 'Small bedroom ideas don't always need an all-white color palette to make them feel bigger – brights against a dark base is a great combination.'

See a host of thoughtful IKEA small bedroom ideas and hacks below to help you make the most of your petite space in style.

IKEA small bedroom ideas and hacks

1. Create a chic storage cupboard with pleated fabric

(Image credit: @moliart)

Are you lacking in small bedroom storage ideas? Fear not, @moliart has come up with a super-chic hidden storage solution minus the huge expense.

She took an IKEA Besta glass-fronted cabinet and added pretty pleated fabric for a French-inspired take on storage.

'I added some small bars inside to attach the IKEA fabric and made the curtains twice as wide to create the pleated finish.'

The pretty finish is ideal for a boho chic room or guest bedroom idea and the slimline cabinet's shape means it will make the most of the space in any awkward corner.

2. Inject fluted black storage for a practical yet edgy aesthetic

(Image credit: @peonyandhoney)

Erika Vér of @peonyandhoney has created a high-end aesthetic in her stylish small bedroom by adding design-driven details and on-trend finishes for her storage ideas, and all within an affordable budget.

'For the dresser, I used the IKEA Koppang, and I added half circles on the two sides of the dresser and wrapped some pole wrap around them to give the appearance of a rounded edge,' she says.

'This method was used by my friend Drew from @lonefoxhome on an IKEA Billy bookcase he made for Architectural Digest, and I knew the application would work so beautifully on my dresser.

'After the sides of the dresser were pole wrapped, I cut and added pole wrap all the way across the dresser and drawer fronts for that fluted look.'



(Image credit: @peonyandhoney)

'I wanted a super moody and cozy guest room space, so I went with the gorgeous Benjamin Moore wall color, Barberry,' Erika adds. 'It’s equally feminine and sultry, and the addition of floral curtains and artwork combined with the black metal light fixtures and black DIY furniture pieces I created help to complete this moody space.'

'Candles always add that extra cozy factor, so I have lots in this space! Finally, the addition of my Arhaus Amelie brass dresser mirror adds depth to the space and makes the room appear larger.'

3. Fashion slimline mid-century modern bedroom storage with an IKEA Ivar hack

(Image credit: @the.aesthetic.eye)

Lucie @the.aesthetic.eye is an IKEA hack queen and loves giving simple pieces a high-end makeover.

For this IKEA Ivar hack, she transformed the basic pine cabinets into an on-trend storage solution that makes the most of the wall space while not being too deep as to intrude on floor space.

She says: 'IKEA furniture is fine - I like its simplicity, but hacking it up makes it look like a high-end piece. The Ivar cabinet, which is a popular choice of many because of its affordability and a simple easily modifiable look, was another perfect candidate for an even more radical hack.

'I decided to lift up IVAR a bit, precisely 23 cm, using the Pretty Pegs Harald legs with their lovely shiny gold finish to match the Stina knobs.'

'It is probably not surprising that the primary aspect to Scandinavian style is the airiness and a certain feeling of lightness in its interiors. Adding legs is a perfectly natural step to achieve the look, which works really well for small bedroom ideas.'

4. Lift your bed with on-trend legs for extra storage space

(Image credit: Pretty Pegs)

This modern Victorian attic room is a compact space that needed a little lift.

The IKEA bed hack of this Dunvik model is perfect for small spaces as the extra height allows for hidden storage to be added underneath. The bed was lifted with Pretty Pegs' Carl 120 Ash legs for a clean-lined, modern aesthetic.

The best part? The IKEA Dunvik bed comes with pre-drilled holes, making it super-easy to recreate this look. Simply screw on the new legs to elevate the bed.

5. Let your bedside table double up as seating and storage

(Image credit: Angela Rose)

A double duty IKEA nightstand hack will offer a spot to pop your nighttime reading or morning cuppa, while also creating extra storage space for creams, magazines and any other essentials.

DIY designer Angela Rose transformed this tiny bedroom corner by turning an IKEA Besta cabinet into a cozy reading nook.

It features Semihandmade’s Chris Loves Julia Cove doors, and is adorned with CB2 hardware.

The top has been upholstered for a comfy finish, and it combines the perfect blend of pretty and practical.

6. Swap your bed out for an ottoman alternative

(Image credit: IKEA/Benjamin Edwards)

An ottoman bed is an easy small bedroom storage idea that will create a large amount of extra space to stash spare bedding or personal items.

IKEA stylist Ashlyn Gibbons was invited to help one couple with their small bedroom style. 'The bed was my starting point,' she says. 'I swapped the old one for a MALM ottoman – the base lifts up to reveal a double-bed-sized area of hidden storage underneath.'

7. Install built-in storage to maximize space

(Image credit: Semihandmade/Kim Cornelison)

Guest bedroom ideas can often be a little harder to tackle, and it's likely you'll be dealing with a smaller space than your other bedrooms.

Adding in built-in storage around both sides of the bed will ensure you optimize every inch of space, which you can use as a spare wardrobe when there's no guests staying.

Bespoke storage is also a great idea if your primary bedroom is on the diminutive side.

The guest studio apartment idea above was designed by Kim Cornelison and shows you can create customized storage on a keen budget.

The entire storage wall was built with IKEA Sektion cabinets, which were then finished with the CLJ Dusk door fronts from Semihandmade.

The Murphy bed folds up to create space for a dining table when not in use.

8. Invest in under bed storage that also works as a bedside table

(Image credit: IKEA)

Keep your bedroom a calming, restorative space by hiding the clutter under the bed. When you need a bedside table at night? Simply roll it out from underneath.

Some IKEA products don't need hacking, and are simply just efficient and effective the way they are - and the IKEA Fredvang is one of them.

It has two roomy shelves to keep books and other small items neatly stored, plus a space to hold comforting essentials like a spare cushion, blanket or bathrobe. Simply pop your cuppa or book on top whenever you need to.

9. Fill awkward corners and nooks with storage cabinets

(Image credit: Sarah Sherman Samuel)

Sarah Sherman Samuel has the art of the IKEA hack down pat - and is the go-to for inspiration for high-style designer IKEA hacks.

The renovation of her son's bedroom is no different, as the designer turned an IKEA Besta unit into a super-stylish storage solution in an awkward corner.

The storage cabinet used one Besta frame, two packs of hinges, and one pack of legs. Then, it was given a chic upgrade with Sarah's own Quarterline doors and wooden handles, a line she created for Semihandmade.

(Image credit: Sarah Sherman Samuel)

The result is a future-proof storage cabinet, which will fit into any scheme as little Archie grows. It currently looks super-sweet paired with walls painted in Sherwin Williams' Oakmoss, a tiger rug by Justina Blakeney for Loloi, a chair from Lulu & Georgia, and wall-hung giraffe from The Counting House.

See more about the hack at sssedit.com.