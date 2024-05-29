This Viral Centerpiece for Your Patio Table Uses One $15 Buy (That You Might Already Have in Your Kitchen)

The best home hacks are the ones you can replicate with what you already have on hand. But the second-best home hacks are the ones you can replicate with one small purchase. No $50 buys or $9.95/month subscriptions — just one $5 to $10 acquisition for an entirely new product or experience

As a shopping editor, I'm deeply familiar with all the best product offerings at all the best home decor brands — retailers like West Elm, Lulu and Georgia, and abc carpet & home. But this latest hack I've uncovered utilizes something every high-end retailer sells and uses it in a completely different and surprising way. Even my style editor prowess couldn't have prepared me for this. And thankfully, I've stumbled upon it just in time for summer BBQ season.

Your new favorite patio table decor hack

Who knew a bundt cake pan is all that's standing in between you and a gorgeous patio display?

As demonstrated by content creator and DIY lover Jen (@tatertotsandjello), that truly might be all it takes. Jen simply thrifted a bundt cake pun from her local Goodwill or Salvation Army equivalent, turned it upside down, and (presumably) inserted her patio umbrella rod through the hole in the middle. The result is an umbrella-secured planter that may or may not need drainage holes, but looks totally chic and easy. Someone in the comments even suggested using the pan as a quasi-serving station instead of a planter. The possibilities are endless. 'I love having flowers on our table and now I have this pretty live centerpiece to enjoy all summer!' Jen says.

Just be sure to guesstimate the size of your umbrella rod before selecting your bundt. You want to make sure it will fit! I've outlined all the supplies you'll need below — but always check your own reserve first! You might have some of these things already lying around the house ...

Miracle-Gro Premium Potting Mix 8qt View at Target Price: $5.39

Size: 8 quart This potting mix is an old faithful. I'm not a huge gardener at this point in my life, but most gardeners I know rely on Miracle Gro to get the job done. I even think Jen is using a bag of this brand in her reel. Cuisinart Fluted Cake Pan View at Wayfair Price: $15.99

Was: $28 No reinventing the wheel here — just a decently sized cake pan. Better yet, it's currently on sale so you needn't splurge for something you're just going to fill with soil anyway. Lowe's Multicolor Impatiens in 8-Pack Tray View at Lowe's Price: $3.98 The sky is really the limit when it comes to the flowers for your new patio planter, but I thought this affordable multicolor 8-pack of Impatiens, which are great for beds and borders and easy to care for, would work nicely as a jumping off point.

6 other gardening and patio hacks to try

Who would I be if I didn't impart a few other genius gardening and patio hacks and tricks before sending you on your way?

Keep reading for a look at some of my favorite tips and DIYs for a perfect outdoor patio season.