This Viral Centerpiece for Your Patio Table Uses One $15 Buy (That You Might Already Have in Your Kitchen)
The best home hacks are those that utilize common or simple purchases in unexpected ways ... and I think I just found another worthwhile entry into the cannon.
The best home hacks are the ones you can replicate with what you already have on hand. But the second-best home hacks are the ones you can replicate with one small purchase. No $50 buys or $9.95/month subscriptions — just one $5 to $10 acquisition for an entirely new product or experience
As a shopping editor, I'm deeply familiar with all the best product offerings at all the best home decor brands — retailers like West Elm, Lulu and Georgia, and abc carpet & home. But this latest hack I've uncovered utilizes something every high-end retailer sells and uses it in a completely different and surprising way. Even my style editor prowess couldn't have prepared me for this. And thankfully, I've stumbled upon it just in time for summer BBQ season.
Your new favorite patio table decor hack
Who knew a bundt cake pan is all that's standing in between you and a gorgeous patio display?
As demonstrated by content creator and DIY lover Jen (@tatertotsandjello), that truly might be all it takes. Jen simply thrifted a bundt cake pun from her local Goodwill or Salvation Army equivalent, turned it upside down, and (presumably) inserted her patio umbrella rod through the hole in the middle. The result is an umbrella-secured planter that may or may not need drainage holes, but looks totally chic and easy. Someone in the comments even suggested using the pan as a quasi-serving station instead of a planter. The possibilities are endless. 'I love having flowers on our table and now I have this pretty live centerpiece to enjoy all summer!' Jen says.
Just be sure to guesstimate the size of your umbrella rod before selecting your bundt. You want to make sure it will fit! I've outlined all the supplies you'll need below — but always check your own reserve first! You might have some of these things already lying around the house ...
Price: $5.39
Size: 8 quart
This potting mix is an old faithful. I'm not a huge gardener at this point in my life, but most gardeners I know rely on Miracle Gro to get the job done. I even think Jen is using a bag of this brand in her reel.
Price: $15.99
Was: $28
No reinventing the wheel here — just a decently sized cake pan. Better yet, it's currently on sale so you needn't splurge for something you're just going to fill with soil anyway.
Price: $3.98
The sky is really the limit when it comes to the flowers for your new patio planter, but I thought this affordable multicolor 8-pack of Impatiens, which are great for beds and borders and easy to care for, would work nicely as a jumping off point.
6 other gardening and patio hacks to try
Who would I be if I didn't impart a few other genius gardening and patio hacks and tricks before sending you on your way?
Keep reading for a look at some of my favorite tips and DIYs for a perfect outdoor patio season.
Price: $35.99
This viral umbrella light isn't like the others. Yes, it clips around the rod like you'd expect, but its marquee-style orbs are much more aesthetic and exciting than others on the market. I haven't tried it; but an Amazon influencer I quite like turned me onto it, so I'm inclined to trust her. Over 300 models were purchased in the last month, so now is a great time to strike if you're looking to host outdoor dinners this summer. Add the bundt cake pan hack to the mix, you have yourself an adorable little set-up.
Price: $39.99 for 16
I stumbled upon these solar deck lights during a regular Instagram doom-scrolling sesh, and they were just surprising enough to break up the monotony of my feed. These genius things adhere to the edge of your wall, fence, or stairs via an adhesive strip, then turn on and off according to the light outside. No power cords, either — they're fully solar-powered. Great for lighting your driveway or adding some curb appeal to the exterior of your home!
Price: $5.98
Livingetc Editor Hugh Metcalf has been evangelizing these viral claw gardening gloves since he first tried them back in March. In fact, 'they might be the best $8 I've spent on my yard,' he says.
I'm sure the design is rather intuitive but in case it wasn't clear — rather than bending your wrist all sorts of directions while shoveling hard or soft soil, these gloves turn your hands into the gardening tool. Not to mention they make you feel like a sort of superhero, but that's neither here nor there.
Price: $24
You have likely heard of watering bulbs before. These clever tools are perfect for forgetful plant moms or ones that love to travel more than tending to their garden. Simply fill the globes with water and insert them into your pot or planter; the bulb will gradually release the H2O right to the root of the plant.
Plenty of bulbs have a somewhat stained glass, tie dye-like vibe, but those certainly aren't for me. I much prefer the solid color and translucent look of these from Terrain, Anthropologie's garden imprint.
Price: $39
If you didn't know now you know — a planter without proper drainage can lead to root rot. But you can get ahead of this common problem by investing in some planter feet, which elevate your pot off the ground to ensure excess water has a place to go. I'm drawn to this teak set from Rejuvenation because it is much less utilitarian than other options on the market; it is still design-forward. Not to mention teak is a great material for outdoor use.
Price: $91.37
Was: $116.99
Dimensions: 16"W x 21"D x 30"H
Channel your inner Kris Jenner and start displaying your plants on a pedestal — yes, even your outdoor ones. This 3-tier metal stand would be great for patios without a lot of 'floor space,' if you will, since it plays on vertical storage, instead. The navy color is perfectly modern, but there are plenty of other options if another shade works best for you. Not to mention the host of positive customer reviews!
