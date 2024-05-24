This Genius "Umbrella Lamp" Might Be the Only Patio Light You Need This Summer — And It's On Sale This Weekend

If it's between the months of June and August and above 70 degrees, you best believe I'm sitting outside for dinner. There is simply no greater joy than watching the sun set while chowing down on a plate full of seasonal veg, chatting with your friends or family until you've lounged long enough to switch to wine. Light is a crucial piece of this equation, though — at the start, you're basking in the glow of a setting pink and orange sun. But by the end, you could be sitting in the dark if you lacked the forethought to hang some string lights ... or buy one of the genius options I'm about to spend an entire article evangelizing.

It's worth noting I've never tried this specific light myself. But I am quite fond of the products highlighted by Amazon influencer and interior designer Anne Marie (@simplystagedandstyled), who turned me on to this one here, so I'm expecting a similar caliber. Could this be one of the best outdoor lights on the market? Let's get into it:

The perfect patio light for summer

This easily installed clip-on umbrella light wraps around the pole of your table umbrella, casting a bright and convenient glow around the immediate area. In addition to the obvious benefit of extra light, it also frees up valuable table space, since you needn't take up any valuable real estate with freestanding lights and table lamps.

From a features standpoint, this model comes with a remote and a timer feature for ultimate convenience and boasts a few different lighting temperature settings for ideal vibe curation. Anne Marie describes it as a ' total dream.'

As you'll see later on, the swoon-worthy clip-on design isn't unique to this product. But what is unique (at least in my opinion) is the marquee-like look of the lights, which evoke a far more stylish and design-forward aesthetic than other umbrella lights on the market. When decorating your patio, it's truly the little things that make the biggest difference.

Umbrella Light View at Amazon Price: $35.99

Was: $41.99

Consumer reviews are equally as raving, it seems. More than 300 units have been purchased in the last month, and the product itself boasts a 3.9/5-star rating on Amazon. A pretty decent rating for something so well-priced. The light is not rechargeable, so you will need AA batteries, but that shouldn't be a big deterrent anyway.

'Tis the season for outdoor dining, so strike while the iron is hot! Memorial Day Weekend is one of the best times to shop the best home decor brands, so it'd be a shame to miss out on this well-timed markdown. Of course, if you aren't totally impressed by the buy above, I've found a few additional options for outdoor illumination. Everything is outlined below, so all you have to do is shop to your heart's content. Enjoy!

9 patio lights for the summer host

Solpex Solar Deck Lights View at Amazon Price: $37.99

Was: $39.99 Only a few days ago I crafted an ode to these nifty deck lights, also discovered via IG reel. Their right-angle design works with the structure of your fence, wall, or railing, and secures in seconds with an adhesive strip. What's more, they're solar-powered and weather-resistant, so you needn't worry (1) about plugging them in to charge, or (2) bringing them inside when conditions take a turn for the worse. As for popularity, well, these babies are truly viral. They've earned the top spot in Amazon's Outdoor Step Lights category and have garnered over 13,000 customer ratings, a rare feat for Amazon. If you're interested in custom lighting for less, this is the route for you. Simple String Lights View at West Elm Price: $48.30

Was: 69 A simple string light is not to be discounted; just one strand can elevate a normal party from 'basic function' to 'the most stylish event in town.' They're romantic, practical, and best of all, easy to install. No hardwiring here — just an outlet and a dream. This set in particular caught my eye with its frosted globe bulbs, which evoke a much softer vibe than that of a transparent set. The perfect summer dinner party accessory. Plus who doesn't love a sale? Bolleke Rechargeable Hanging Outdoor LED Pendant View at Lumens Price: $119 It might look like a toy, but this hanging red pendant is pretty practical, too. Designed by Nathalie Schellekens for Fatboy, this cordless, rechargeable orb features an elastic loop that allows it to hang from anything — even tree branches and umbrella ribs. Depending on brightness, it can last up to 24 hours on a full 4.5-hour charge (so long as it's on its lowest of three brightness options), and is IP55 splashproof, adding a layer of protection against water, dust, and dirt. Umbrella Ring Light View at Grandin Road Price: $111.75

Was: $149 This umbrella ring light works similarly to our Amazon option, though it offers a more utilitarian aesthetic. No frills here; just an easy-to-install under-umbrella light that clamps around any pole up to 2" in diameter. Its 26 natural white LEDs glow for up to 6 hours with each battery charge (and don't worry, a charger is included), and it's currently marked down $40 for Memorial Day Weekend. Everything's coming up YOU! Mini URI Portable Table Lamps - Set of 3 View at MoMA Design Store Price: $65 What I love most about these mini table lamps is not that they are small, though I definitely think that's a huge draw. No, what I love most is the adorable colored handle, with which each lamp can be picked up and transported around your back patio, garden, or home. A torch for the modern era (and one that won't take up too much room on your dining table). Owning anything from the MoMA Design Store is a huge flex, and for just $65, too. Amargeti Patio Umbrella Lighting System View at Wayfair Price: $72.99 What if we could just build the lights into the umbrella? In this day and age, ask and you shall receive. These so-called "Brella Lights" clip onto the ribs of your patio umbrella and voila — ambient patio lighting in seconds. Some of the reviews mention it is a bit difficult to set-up, but if you take your time and follow the instructions, you're left with a good product for the price. Indoor Outdoor Table Frame View at Williams Sonoma Price: $119.95

Dimensions: 60-96"L x 43"H This might be my favorite find of the whole piece — an indoor/outdoor frame that clips to the sides of your table. Such a structure affords hosts a place to hang streamers, string lights, and more without blocking the view of the table's other side. A pretty sweet hack for anyone without an umbrella from which to hang a light. Best Choice Products 10ft Solar Led Lighted Patio Umbrella View at Target Price: $79.99

Was: $139.99 24 solar-powered lights capable of shining 6-7 hours straight,are built into the ribs of this UPF50 fabric umbrella, which also includes a convenient crank handle and an easy push-button tilt system for angle customization. Not only that, but it's extremely well-reviewed on Target.com (4.4/5 stars across 1009 ratings) and is currently a whopping $60 off. Now THAT'S a good Memorial Day Sale. Sunnydaze Decor Durable Black Plastic Patio Umbrella Light View at Lowe's Price: $21.95 This is a no-frills buy, so don't expect style or aesthetics here. But what you can expect is an easy-to-use light that fits most standard market umbrellas and is quick to install. Note that it's not rechargeable, so you'd do well to have at least AA batteries on hand all BBQ season.

For more Memorial Day furniture sales, make sure to keep up with all our coverage at Livingetc.com.