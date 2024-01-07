This $10 Addition to Your Planters Could be the Answer to Healthier Outdoor Plants

For flourishing, longer-lasting planters in your container garden, this simple trick is a must

Plants growing in terracotta and ceramic planters
With the New Year upon us, you might be considering braving the cold to venture out into your backyard once more. (We're talking gardening, not sunbathing, of course.) While winter certainly isn't the season for flourishing foliage, there are still a few hardy plants that survive these chillier months and it's even more important to take extra measures to keep them happy and healthy this time of year. 

Container gardening is one of the easiest ways to start growing your flowers, shrubs, and even vegetables in your backyard. A set of beautiful terracotta planters offers the perfect backdrop for your bright blooms come spring, and of course, they have a one-up on sowing straight into garden borders since they can be transported easily.  

Generally, container gardening is much easier to get to grips with than other forms of gardening, but it still comes with risks such as waterlogged or unaerated soil, issues that can be detrimental to the health of your plants. Fortunately, we've found a simple solution to reduce the risk of such problems, and it only costs $10. Experts even say that this simple gardening hack could be the answer to healthier, longer-lasting planters. Here's why. 

A garden with plant pots made from natural material

Container gardening has many benefits. Not only is it accessible to virtually anyone no matter what outdoor space you have available, but the restrained habitat also means there's a reduced risk of weeds, pests, and diseases. That said, there are also some issues that are distinct to pot-bound plants, predominantly poor drainage leading to root rot. 

That's where this clever accessory for your planters comes in. Essentially, they're small feet or 'risers' that fit below your pot to elevate it off the floor, offering better drainage and air circulation. You may have heard of pot saucers, and these little pot feet adopt a similar idea but work even better by raising your planter off the floor entirely. The best part? You can purchase these pot feet from Amazon for less than $10. 

Still need convincing? Don't just take our word for it. 'Terracotta feet are indeed a great addition to plant care for several reasons,' explains Richa Kedia, gardening expert at Simplify Plants. 'It helps excess water to drain away more efficiently, reducing the risk of root rot and soil-borne diseases. Elevating the pot also improves air circulation and drainage, which is crucial for plant health.' 

While beneficial all year round, these plant pot risers can prove especially useful during cooler seasons. While your winter-blooming plants might be hardier than most, they're still susceptible to frost and continued damp, and planter feet could prevent such problems from occurring.

'In cooler climates, raising pots off the ground can also prevent water from accumulating underneath, which minimizes the risk of pots cracking during a frost as water expands when it freezes,' adds Richa.

You can buy terracotta, plastic, or cork varieties depending on the look your want to go for and how much you're willing to spend. Cork feet, like these ones from Amazon, will be entirely invisible, as will these hard-wearing EVA plant risers from Walmart

'To use these feet, place them under the corners of your plant pot,' says Richa. 'This slight elevation allows for better drainage and helps keep the pot above cold surfaces. Not only do they serve a practical purpose in promoting plant health, but they can also add an aesthetic touch to your garden setup. Plus, they're generally durable and can last for years!' 

Want to raise your gardening game to the next level? These pot risers are exactly what you need for the job. 

Planter feet

Pot Feet for Outdoor Planters

Price: $7.99
Quantity: 12

Planter feet

Invisible Cork Pot Feet Risers

Price: $12.99
Quantity: 30

Planter feet

Plastic Pot Elevator Feet

Price: $25.99
Quantity: 12

