Wheeled Garden Planters are a Godsend for Tricky Plants You Want to Survive Summer *and* Winter — These Ones Look Great, Too
Not only do wheeled planters keep plants protected from the elements, but they're great for small outdoor spaces, too
If you enjoy gardening, you'll know that planters are a must for growing healthy flowers, herbs, and even vegetables. And while standard planters are perfectly functional, a wheeled garden planter lets you move plants according to weather conditions — key for keeping more delicate varieties alive and healthy throughout the seasons.
"You can roll tender plants into shelter before a frost or heavy storm with wheeled garden planters, and easily shift sun-loving plants to brighter spots as daylight changes through the year," explains landscape designer Katherine Aul Cervoni. "They also allow for seasonal rotation — think tropicals such as palm trees, sub-tropical ferns, or lemon trees — without replanting."
Below, discover the best outdoor planters with wheels to shop this summer, offering functionality and style, along with expert advice on the key things to look out for before making this more practical purchase.
If you're looking to make more of an investment with your wheeled garden planter, look no further than this elegant design by Gardenesque x EcoPots. At a meter long, its generous proportions make it well-suited to larger plants, while the hidden wheels and weather-resistant material ensure a sleek and contemporary look, ideal for urban gardening ideas.
Wheeled garden planters don't have to be rectangular — you may prefer a classic pot shape for certain plants. Available in three different sizes and shades of gray, this lightweight planter will look good in any modern garden. Again, the hidden wheels offer a clean look that feels fitting for contemporary outdoor spaces.
Sometimes simple is best, and this rectangular garden planter on wheels offers an understated look with its clean lines. The white colorway is a classic, but it's available in various shades, from 'Beach Hut Blue' to natural wood tones, to cater to your garden scheme.
This wheeled garden planter is perfect for compact spaces, ideal for small patio ideas, measuring just below 40cm in width. Whether you fill it with flowers or herbs, it allows for easy movement between spaces as needed to keep plants thriving, and could easily be updated with a coat of paint.
Why not make more of a feature with your wheeled garden planter with a built-in trellis for climbing plants? Ideal for larger outdoor spaces, this vertical style would look stunning with colorful flowers lining the back, and you can even attach hanging baskets to it for an even more vibrant scheme.
This wooden wheeled planter box features a lower storage shelf, making it a stylish and practical option. With room to store frequently used gardening equipment and tools, you can keep your space organized, while the raised planter allows for an easier and more convenient gardening experience.
In addition to the benefits of being able to easily move plants according to the weather conditions to keep them healthy, landscape designer Katherine Aul Cervoni notes that wheeled garden planters are also an effective choice for designing a small garden.
"They're perfect for patios, balconies, or rooftop gardens where flexibility and space-saving are key, especially if you’ve got larger or heavier pots (such as with trees) and need to be able to move them around easily," she says. "They're also great for renters or urban gardeners looking to adapt their space with the seasons or daily sun patterns."
Katherine 'Kat' Aul Cervoni is the founder and principal of the landscape design firm, Staghorn NYC, as well as the home-gardening blog The Cultivation by Kat. With a passion for helping people reconnect with nature in their everyday lives, Kat designs outdoor spaces that function as natural extensions of the home. Her work emphasizes low-maintenance, sustainable plantings — especially native species — that offer long-term beauty and ecological value. Kat’s design approach balances seasonal interest with practical, liveable spaces that invite daily use and year-round enjoyment.
How to choose the best wheeled garden planter
As with any garden accessories, there are key things to consider to ensure practicality. First, it's important to choose a weather-resistant wheeled garden planter, says Katherine. "Look for durable materials like fiberglass, resin, or metal that can handle the elements."
"Make sure the wheels are sturdy and lockable — especially if placing on sloped surfaces," she adds, further recommending wheeled garden planters with "drainage holes or removable liners to prevent root rot."
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
While these wheeled garden planters offer both form and function, don't forget to take note of the common container garden design mistakes to ensure a visually pleasing planting display.
Emily is a freelance interior design writer based in Scotland. Prior to going freelance in the spring of 2025, Emily was Homes & Gardens’ paint and color editor, covering all things color across interiors and home decor for the Homes & Gardens website. Having gained specific expertise in this area, Emily is well-versed in writing about the latest color trends and is passionate about helping homeowners understand the importance of color psychology in home design. Her own interior design style reflects the simplicity of mid-century design and she loves sourcing vintage furniture finds for her tenement flat.