I Bought These Viral Gardening Gloves From Amazon — They Might be the Best $8 I've Spent on my Yard

I spotted these budget buys online and had to try them for myself. Here's what I thought of them

gardening gloves on an outdoor table
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Hugh Metcalf
By Hugh Metcalf
published

Gardening gloves are an essential part of my backyard maintenance kit — I never do anything in the garden without wearing a pair of gloves, after all, I don't fancy spending the next hour scrubbing dirt out that's embedded under my nails. They also help protect your hands from thorns and wood splinters, and help avoid sore hands from blisters when using garden tools like shears.

I have my go-to pair for my modern garden, but recently I spotted a slightly strange looking pair of "clawed" gardening gloves on my TikTok feed that, once I came to understand what they were for, I actually think are genius. Plus, the pair I ordered cost less than $8 from Amazon.

When my Amazon order arrived, my partner was a little nonplussed about them — what are they? And why do they look like that? However, once he'd given them a go, he was convinced too.

claw gardening gloves

(Image credit: Future)

While they might be slightly unusual looking, these gardening gloves, which you can find on Amazon, are proving popular online. Each finger has a pointed plastic "claw" on it, which lends itself to helping with certain gardening tasks without having to rely on extra tools.

They're great for digging holes for new plants, as well as weeding, and all other things you'd used standard gardening gloves for, like mulching and fertilizer, repotting plants and more. They're useful in that they help you action a greater number of garden tasks, without having to rely on tools like a hand rake or trowel.

I've liked them best so far for surface weeding in my small backyard, but they work particular well for container gardening where the earth in my raised beds is softer and less compacted than the ground beds. After all, these gloves do have them limits.

@gardeningwithpeace

♬ original sound - Peace Hakuna

Sprhr Garden Claw Gloves for Men Garden Claw Gloves for Womenclaws Garden Gloves Garden Genie Gloves （one Pair）
Garden Claw Gloves

Price: $9.90

Orgajoyful Garden Gloves With Claws for Planting, Breathable Claw Gardening Gloves, Gift for Women (green)
Orgajoyful Garden Gloves With Claws for Planting

Price: $6.96

Nizivdy Garden Gloves With Claws for Planting, Gardening Tools for Digging, Weeding Tools Gardeners Claw, Purple Garden Glove Claws Best Gift for Women
Nizivdy Garden Gloves With Claws for Planting

Price: $6.80

Are there any drawbacks?

claw gardening gloves

(Image credit: Future)

Of course, I wouldn't throw out your garden tools just yet. As I mentioned, these gloves aren't so effective on hard ground, or earth that's dense with stones or rocks. The tips are plastic, so while they're an improvement on just using your fingertips in shape alone, they're not tough enough necessarily to break up more hardy, woody plants and thick roots.

And though you may feel like a superhero wearing them, they still rely on the strength of your hands, where using tools you have certain laws of physics on your side that can help you better dig, dislodge and pull out — depending on the gardening task at hand.

These gloves are a good addition to a robust garden tool kit, like this one from Amazon, but probably aren't enough to satisfy all of your gardening needs.

Best Amazon Spring Sale Deals for your yard

Garden Tool Set, Chryztal Stainless Steel Heavy Duty Gardening Tool Set, With Non-Slip Rubber Grip, Storage Tote Bag, Outdoor Hand Tools, Ideal Garden Tool Kit Gifts for Women and MenSave 33%
Chryztal Stainless Steel Heavy Duty Gardening Tool Set

Price: $26.98
Was: $39.99

Foyuee Galvanized Raised Garden Beds for Vegetables Large Metal Planter Box Steel Kit Flower Herb, 8x4x1ftSave 21%
Foyuee Galvanized Raised Garden Beds for Vegetables

Price: $39.48
Was: $49.98

Miracle-Gro Shake 'n Feed All Purpose Plant Food, Plant Fertilizer, 4.5 Lbs.Save 23%
Miracle-Gro Shake 'n Feed All Purpose Plant Food, Plant Fertilizer, 4.5 Lbs.

Price: $14.99
Was: $19.49

Bonnie Plants Herb Garden (4-Pack), Live Plants, Grow Fresh Grilling Garnishes, Sage, Thyme, Oregano & RosemarySave 23%
Bonnie Plants Herb Garden (4-Pack)

Price: $19.99
Was: $25.91

Worx String Trimmer Cordless Gt3.0 20v Powershare 12Save 25%
Worx Cordless Gt3.0 20v Powershare 12" Edger & Weed Trimmer

Price: $104.99
Was: $139.99

Vivosun 6.5 Inch Gardening Scissors Hand Pruner Pruning Shear With Straight Stainless Steel Blades Orange 1-PackSave 20%
Vivosun 6.5 Inch Gardening Scissors

Price: $4.79
Was: $5.99

Hugh Metcalf
Hugh Metcalf
Editor of Livingetc.com

Hugh is the  Editor of Livingetc.com. From working on a number of home, design and property publications and websites, including Grand Designs, ICON and specialist kitchen and bathroom magazines, Hugh has developed a passion for modern architecture, impactful interiors and green homes. Whether moonlighting as an interior decorator for private clients or renovating the Victorian terrace in Essex where he lives (DIYing as much of the work as possible), you’ll find that Hugh has an overarching fondness for luxurious minimalism, abstract shapes and all things beige. He’s just finished a kitchen and garden renovation, and has eyes set on a bathroom makeover for 2024.

Latest