Curated Finds for Rebecca: Timeless Pieces for a Garden Full of Stories
Dear Rebecca,
Inspired by your brief, I’ve put together a curated selection of pieces that I feel could make a truly meaningful 70th-birthday gift for your mother. I focused on objects that would feel special in your parent's home without adding clutter - pieces that live in the garden, and become a lasting reminder of this milestone. I’ve aimed to balance your mother’s more classic, understated taste with the more experimental edge you mentioned, so the edit blends timelessness with just the right touch of contemporary character.
I would genuinely love to hear your thoughts and learn what you and your siblings feel drawn to - it’s such a lovely brief, and I’m excited to help you find something truly memorable. And of course, wishing your mother a very happy birthday.
Your stylist, Iokasti
Your Stylist's Picks
I chose this piece because it brings something quietly striking to the garden without feeling overwhelming. Being a limited edition of 50 makes it feel more special, and I think it would sit beautifully among plants or by a pathway - noticeable, but still very refined.
What drew me to this sculpture is the richness of the green and the craftsmanship behind it. It’s the kind of piece that instantly lifts a shelf or console, adding a touch of modern elegance without fighting for attention. I think it would bring a lovely sense of sophistication to their new home.
I included these because they add both personality and versatility. They can act as plant stands or small garden accents, and the blue-and-white palette feels classic and uplifting. If you want something with charm and a hint of tradition, these feel like a lovely option.
This is one of my favourite pieces in the edit because it has a quiet strength to it. The bronze finish ages beautifully outdoors, and it brings a sense of grounding to the garden. It’s a subtle statement, and I think it would become one of those objects that feels instantly “at home” in the space.
This portable light is a striking statement piece that works almost like art. I added this because it’s such a clever balance between lighting and sculpture. It’s portable, so it can move around the home or garden depending on the moment, and it adds a contemporary edge without feeling too bold. It’s a piece that always starts a conversation.
Last but not least, this piece stood out to me because it’s both functional and artistic. Part sculpture, part lamp - it brings a soft, atmospheric glow while adding texture and interest. If you want something a little different but still very tasteful, this is a beautiful choice.
Curated With Intention, Designed To Inspire
With studies in Interior and Spatial Design in Milan and a background as a design and styling consultant, Iokasti helps people discover their personal style and translate it into interiors that feel lived-in, layered, and full of character. Her approach is rooted in listening and intuition, understanding how people live and what makes them feel at home. She loves mixing old and brand-new pieces to create spaces that feel timeless yet personal. Inspired by her travels, Iokasti enjoys collecting unique pieces from around the world and styling them in a way that feels natural, personal, and full of soul. She believes great design should feel effortless, a little playful, a little unexpected, and always full of life.