Curated Finds for Rebecca: Timeless Pieces for a Garden Full of Stories

Dear Rebecca,

Inspired by your brief, I’ve put together a curated selection of pieces that I feel could make a truly meaningful 70th-birthday gift for your mother. I focused on objects that would feel special in your parent's home without adding clutter - pieces that live in the garden, and become a lasting reminder of this milestone. I’ve aimed to balance your mother’s more classic, understated taste with the more experimental edge you mentioned, so the edit blends timelessness with just the right touch of contemporary character.

I would genuinely love to hear your thoughts and learn what you and your siblings feel drawn to - it’s such a lovely brief, and I’m excited to help you find something truly memorable. And of course, wishing your mother a very happy birthday.

Your stylist, Iokasti

Your Stylist's Picks

Etsy Designed by Kara Sanches Sculpture £798 at Etsy UK & I I chose this piece because it brings something quietly striking to the garden without feeling overwhelming. Being a limited edition of 50 makes it feel more special, and I think it would sit beautifully among plants or by a pathway - noticeable, but still very refined. Artemest Ars Murano, Green Sculpture by Toso Cristiano £720 at artemest.com What drew me to this sculpture is the richness of the green and the craftsmanship behind it. It’s the kind of piece that instantly lifts a shelf or console, adding a touch of modern elegance without fighting for attention. I think it would bring a lovely sense of sophistication to their new home. Vinterior Vintage Ceramic Elephant Plant Stands, 2pcs £596 at vinterior.co I included these because they add both personality and versatility. They can act as plant stands or small garden accents, and the blue-and-white palette feels classic and uplifting. If you want something with charm and a hint of tradition, these feel like a lovely option. Anthropologie Ferm Living Plant Box £235 at Anthropologie I thought this would be a great choice if you prefer something a little safer but still design-forward. It’s practical, elegant, and works both indoors and out. It helps create a more structured, thoughtful corner without adding visual heaviness. Etsy Bronze Garden Sculpture, Designed by Kara Sanches Sculpture £698 at Etsy UK & I This is one of my favourite pieces in the edit because it has a quiet strength to it. The bronze finish ages beautifully outdoors, and it brings a sense of grounding to the garden. It’s a subtle statement, and I think it would become one of those objects that feels instantly “at home” in the space. Tom Dixon Melt Portable | Polished Black | Tom Dixon £220 at tomdixon.net This portable light is a striking statement piece that works almost like art. I added this because it’s such a clever balance between lighting and sculpture. It’s portable, so it can move around the home or garden depending on the moment, and it adds a contemporary edge without feeling too bold. It’s a piece that always starts a conversation.

Artemest Madrepora Lecce Stone Vertical Light Sculpture by Andrea Serra £765 at artemest.com Last but not least, this piece stood out to me because it’s both functional and artistic. Part sculpture, part lamp - it brings a soft, atmospheric glow while adding texture and interest. If you want something a little different but still very tasteful, this is a beautiful choice.

