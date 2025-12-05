Curated Finds for Jane: Rugs for Your Space

Personally selected by your Design Lab stylist, Iokasti, to ground your room beautifully and bring harmony to all its color and character.

Dear Jane,
Inspired by your brief, I’ve carefully selected a range of rug options that will complement the energy and character of your space without overwhelming it. Because the room is already wonderfully busy — from the Mister David yellow feature wall to the lacquer painting, bookshelves, crockery, and your beautifully ornate sampler — the rug should anchor the room rather than fight for attention.

That means choosing a piece with a clear dominant tone or a harmonious palette that quietly echoes the warmth of the Mister David yellow, while picking up one or two accent colors from your artwork. A rug with textural interest — whether a flatweave or a low to medium pile — will help it sit as an intentional grounding layer beneath your gray sofas and the wicker Fortnum & Mason table, adding cohesion without adding visual nois

I hope these recommendations help you see a few exciting possibilities for your space. If you’d like, feel free to share a photo of the room — seeing the real tones and hues always helps me fine-tune the suggestions even further. I’d love to hear what you think of the options, what speaks to you, and where you’re leaning.

There are so many beautiful rugs within your budget, and I want to make sure you land on the one that feels just right for your home. Looking forward to hearing your thoughts and continuing the search together.

Best,

Your Stylist, Iokasti

Iokasti Sotirakopoulou
Stylist

With studies in Interior and Spatial Design in Milan and a background as a design and styling consultant, Iokasti helps people discover their personal style and translate it into interiors that feel lived-in, layered, and full of character. Her approach is rooted in listening and intuition, understanding how people live and what makes them feel at home. She loves mixing old and brand-new pieces to create spaces that feel timeless yet personal. Inspired by her travels, Iokasti enjoys collecting unique pieces from around the world and styling them in a way that feels natural, personal, and full of soul. She believes great design should feel effortless, a little playful, a little unexpected, and always full of life.