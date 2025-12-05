Curated Finds for Jane: Rugs for Your Space

Dear Jane,

Inspired by your brief, I’ve carefully selected a range of rug options that will complement the energy and character of your space without overwhelming it. Because the room is already wonderfully busy — from the Mister David yellow feature wall to the lacquer painting, bookshelves, crockery, and your beautifully ornate sampler — the rug should anchor the room rather than fight for attention.

That means choosing a piece with a clear dominant tone or a harmonious palette that quietly echoes the warmth of the Mister David yellow, while picking up one or two accent colors from your artwork. A rug with textural interest — whether a flatweave or a low to medium pile — will help it sit as an intentional grounding layer beneath your gray sofas and the wicker Fortnum & Mason table, adding cohesion without adding visual nois

Curated

Anthropologie Madeira Rug £378 at Anthropologie I selected this rug because its rich, earthy tones and soft pattern add depth and warmth — just enough to anchor the room without competing with all the color and detail already present. The subtle design gently echoes the warmth of your yellow wall, while the muted palette keeps the focus on your unique décor and artworks. It’s a beautifully balanced choice for a lively, layered interior. Anthropologie Flores Kira Classic Persian Medallion Rug £198 at Anthropologie I’m drawn to this one because the soft pinky tones bring a gentle warmth that complements your yellow wall — the combination of pink and yellow will feel layered and sophisticated, not jarring. As a Persian-inspired medallion rug, it has classic depth and character, which pairs beautifully with your antique sampler and eclectic decor. And the price is very reasonable and well under your maximum budget, so you get a rich, timeless look without overspending. Anthropologie Romy 09 Module Rug £579 at Anthropologie If you’d like to introduce a modern touch to the room, this rug is a great fit — its clean lines and geometric design add a distinctly contemporary layer that contrasts nicely with the room’s eclectic mix. The structured pattern helps ground the space, creating a clear foundation beneath your grey sofas and wicker table, and allowing the rest of your decor to shine while still feeling balanced. Anthropologie Layered X Evelina Kroon Sunny Side Up Jute Rug £495 at Anthropologie This rug feels like a particularly smart choice if you want a modern base that ties several elements of your room together. With its mix of yellow and grey tones, it subtly nods to both your painted feature wall and your sofas — creating a sense of cohesion in a busy, eclectic space. The natural jute texture adds warmth and softness underfoot, grounding the room without competing with your art and furniture. Anthropologie Hand-Tufted Cassia Rug £698 at Anthropologie This is a stunning option — with its richer, more expressive floral pattern, it makes a confident statement in the room. The design adds a romantic, layered feel that complements your eclectic mix of artifacts and artwork. In a space as vibrant and textured as yours, this rug can anchor everything and introduce a touch of intentional drama and charm. Anthropologie Avani Tufted Wool Rug £598 at Anthropologie I love this rug because the fact that it’s 100% wool gives it real substance and natural warmth underfoot — ideal for a lively, layered living space. Its rich texture and subtle depth create a grounded base that anchors everything in the room, helping the color and pattern around it feel intentional, not chaotic. And because wool rugs are durable and resilient, they’re great for busy spaces, making this piece both a practical and beautiful foundation for your design. La Redoute Flotissy Jute Kilim Rug £349.99 at La Redoute UK I chose this rug for its open, airy floral pattern, which brings lightness to a busy, colorful room without competing with your artwork or shelving. It adds a gentle, charming layer while still keeping the space balanced. And the best part — it’s 50% off, so you get great style at a really good price. La Redoute Imzi Wool Rug £349.99 at La Redoute UK This rug leans into rich, earthy tones — the kind that instantly ground a colorful, high-energy room. It picks up on the natural warmth already in your space (the wicker table, the wood-framed sampler), helping everything feel more anchored and intentional. The palette is calm but not dull, giving your bolder pieces room to shine without competing for attention. And with 50% off, it’s a beautifully balanced choice at a very friendly price. Heal's Metri Rug Mustard £650 at Heal's This rug adds a modern, geometric edge that contrasts beautifully with the more eclectic pieces in your room. Its structured pattern and mustard tone offer a fresh, graphic base that anchors the space while nodding to your feature wall and existing warm accents. It’s a great way to introduce a subtle contemporary vibe without overwhelming what’s already in the room.

Curated with intention, designed to inspire

I hope these recommendations help you see a few exciting possibilities for your space. If you’d like, feel free to share a photo of the room — seeing the real tones and hues always helps me fine-tune the suggestions even further. I’d love to hear what you think of the options, what speaks to you, and where you’re leaning.

There are so many beautiful rugs within your budget, and I want to make sure you land on the one that feels just right for your home. Looking forward to hearing your thoughts and continuing the search together.

Best,

Your Stylist, Iokasti