The 12 Best Rectangular Coffee Tables — Classic Designs at Affordable Prices, Curated by a Shopping Editor
The best rectangular coffee tables are well-made, well-priced, and oh-so-stylish. Livingetc Style Editor Brigid Kennedy has tracked down her favorites to make your search that much easier.
There is something so brilliantly classic about a rectangle coffee table — a shape we all know and love, a silhouette that works in every room. It's as timeless as an Eames chair, as stylish as a Togo sofa, and as dependable as a Chesterfield. It's at once an old fail-safe and a stylish reinvention. And today, it is the subject of a brand new shopping edit from yours truly, style editor Brigid Kennedy.
As I continue my quest to uncover all of the best coffee tables from the best home decor brands, this variation on the theme has stood out to me as perhaps the most enjoyable, if not the most recognizable. I also have quite the affinity for rectangular coffee tables, considering I grew up with a glass-topped wicker piece in my living room (I also once broke said glass with my head, but that's a story for another time).
'In interior design, the coffee table stands as a versatile centerpiece, blending functionality with aesthetic appeal,' said Nina Lichtenstein, founder and principal designer at Custom Homes by Nina Lichtenstein. It's quite true — a good coffee table can anchor your entire living room, and I think you'll love what I've got to show you today.
Prepare your space for some changes, because a new table is on its way!
12 of the best rectangular coffee tables
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you.
Price: $120
This lovely two-level coffee table is the perfect starter piece at a starter price. I can easily see someone building a room around these pieces.
Price: $289.99
Was: $324.99
There are plenty of more expensive variations of this natural wood grain table, but this option from dependable Wayfair brand Latitude Run checks all the boxes at a better price.
Price: $499
The Harper is one of my favorite minimalist coffee tables I've seen in a while. The one acrylic leg changes the game.
Price: $399
Since its legs are thin and interlocked in an open-concept design, the lovely Willow would make a great coffee table for a small living room.
Price: $329
Crisp, clean, classic, durable, and well-priced. Those are the top five adjectives that come to mind when I think of West Elm's Stowe rectangle table, a gorgeous piece inspired by Scandinavian design.
Price: $599
The dark lacquer here adds to the air of luxury surrounding the piece, while the ridges on the side give the space around the table a bit of texture and dimension.
Price: $699
This mid-century modern coffee table has everything — clean lines, warm walnut, beveled detailing, and tapered legs. Did I forget anything? Oh, and storage.
Price: $599.95
Was: $998
$400 off a gorgeous Anthropologie coffee table? With brushed brass wishbone legs and a French oak tabletop? I don't think I even need to say more.
Price: $999
Sometimes, the simplest designs are the best. If you need a durable piece that can withstand pets, crawling kids, and family game night, something as simple but sturdy as this Pottery Barn table should do.
Price: $235.99
Was: $309.99
The well-reviewed Dijonae answers the question: What if my coffee table were hollow? And thank god, as I have been wondering that for years.
Price: $849
I love the shape and finish of this wood coffee table, whose waterfall frame wraps around itself in a perfect rectangular shape.
Price: $1298
If you have a penchant for art deco design or really just a flair for the dramatic, you will fall in love with this starburst-adorned piece from Anthropologie. Rosewood legs rise up to a great a marble surface topped with rays of antiqued brass that shoot out like the sun.
In what kind of room should you use a rectangular coffee table?
Rectangular or square coffee tables are best in 'larger living areas or open-plan spaces where they can anchor seating arrangements and provide ample surface area for functionality,' Nina told me. 'Their linear shapes complement contemporary interiors, offering clean lines and defined boundaries.'
Plus, they're 'perfect for showcasing decorative objects, arranging books or magazines, and serving as a focal point in spacious rooms.'
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
