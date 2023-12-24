The Best New Decor Pieces by Fashion Designers Are Setting Trends for 2024 - Our Edit of How to Decorate Now

The fashion designer to interior designer pipeline is far from novel. From Rei Kawakubo’s avant-garde furniture designs in the ‘80s to more recent street style-inspired décor of the late Virgil Abloh, the practice of merging what were once very separate design disciplines is now ubiquitous.

What is new, though, are the names that are dominating this intersection. Over the past few years, several fashion designers have caught our eye for their unique approach to interiors, translating their fashion-forward sensibilities into consumer-friendly, yet highly elevated, living spaces - sometimes becoming one of the best home decor stores in their own right, and always a stark contrast to the purely conceptual pieces that reigned supreme in decades past.

We discussed the subject with one of such trailblazing designers, Jenni Kayne, on the reciprocal relationship between fashion and interiors within her work: “I approach both fashion and interiors with a similar mindset, which is to create effortless pieces that feel elevated and really speak to an everyday way of living.” To Kayne, the exact item, whether it be a sweater or a sofa, is relatively unimportant - “it’s about surrounding yourself with pieces that bring you joy and allow you to be intentional with every moment.”

Continue along to discover how Jenni Kayne and other designers are merging fashion with interiors with this curated list of standout homeware pieces.

Jenni Kayne

The Jenni Kayne lifestyle brand is equal parts luxury living and California cool - a balance that Kayne says is all about the details. Upon familiarizing yourself with the brand, you’ll notice striking combinations of neutral accents, vintage-inspired accessories, and cozy textiles. “It’s really about adding in elevated touches here and there that feel authentic to the way you live so that the space as a whole is effortless, but tied together," explains the designer.

Seagrass Picnic Pitcher View at Jenni Kayne Price: $55 This pitcher with woven seagrass accents is a charming addition to any coastal kitchen. Also suitable for outdoor use, its design is durable enough for any occasion. Alpaca Basketweave Throw View at Jenni Kayne Price: $375 "I’m really inspired by nature and I’m always looking to my surroundings when thinking about a collection, whether that’s for home or apparel," says Kayne. "I find that I’m drawn to organic materials and lived-in textiles that are easy to style and live with" - this stunning alpaca weave throw being a perfect example. Marin Low Side Table View at Jenni Kayne Price: $1,295 Crafted from 100% White Oak, this side table design feels refreshingly modern while adhering to timeless sensibilities. It would look fantastic paired with a lamp offering a similarly natural appeal, perhaps something made of plaster or stone.

Ann Demeulemeester

It’s safe to say that Ann Demeulemeester changed fashion forever with her eponymous label. Her ingenious use of contrasts and focus on tailoring solidified her spot in the Antwerp Six - a group of some of the most influential names in fashion. In 2019, the designer collaborated with Serax for collections of porcelain, cutlery and glassware. Now, their wildly successful partnership extends to furniture - a testament to Demeulemeester’s endlessly intelligent design.

Dé Cup View at Bloomingdale's Price: $36 This bowl-shaped cup boasts a unique horizontal handle. Playing with light and shadow, as is typical Demeulemeester, the piece showcases a stunning blend of contrasts. Table lamp Laslo S View at Serax Price: $1,217 This table lamp is meant to capture the paradoxical impact and fragility of bone china. Its cross-shaped construction makes for a uniquely elevated projection of light beneath it. Dé Plate Var 5 View at Bloomingdale's Price: $41 Colors don’t show up frequently in Demeulemeester's work, so when they do, it’s quite impactful. For instance, take this stunning red plate: It's iris-like design is so transfixing it could double as décor.

Emilia Wickstead

Since 2008, New Zealand fashion designer Emilia Wickstead has become synonymous with modern femininity. Her ladylike designs have struck a chord with today’s most influential women, including the likes of Kate Middleton and Gigi Hadid. Despite her nostalgic, sweet aesthetic, Wickstead stands by practicality - a sentiment that eventually manifested in beautiful homeware.

Floral Linen Cocktail Napkins (Set of 4) View at Abask Price: $175 Emilia Wickstead is a big fan of flowers, for both fashion and interiors. Here, she updates traditional florals for a fresh, cheerful feel. For a maximalist look, consider pairing these cocktail napkins with floral prints of other kinds. Venice Crystal Wine Glass View at Abask Price: $175 Each item in Wickstead’s Venice collection features a stunning rippling effect. The technique is particularly striking in this crystal wine glass, lending a timelessly elegant flair to your dinnerware collection. Floral Print Linen Tablecloth View at Net-a-Porter Price: $405 Was: $675 With its ivy green blooms, this lightweight linen tablecloth looks like it was made for a luncheon or tea party. Its vibrancy also creates the illusion of a brighter space in rooms that don’t get much light - an important quality throughout the colder months.

Sandy Liang

It’s difficult to walk around the streets of New York without spotting a few pieces of Sandy Liang. The designer has become a cultural mainstay for her use of girlhood motifs - most notably, bows. Despite being new to the homeware scene, her coquette-ish appeal is already making waves within the world of interiors.

Contessa Apron in Blue Gingham View at Sandy Liang Price: $195 Most of us cook sans apron, though this usually leads to a somewhat messy conclusion. If this sounds like your last cooking session, consider this precious gingham apron with bow details. Ribbon Runner View at Sandy Liang Was: $1,295 Featuring an elongated pink ribbon design, this runner epitomizes Sandy Liang, who often gleans inspiration from Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette. Situate near your doorway for daily entrances fit for a princess. SUBU Slippers in White Strawberry View at Sandy Liang Price: $98 With so many of us working from home these days, the homeware realm has begun to include certain lounge items, like these puffer slippers. Being house shoes (meaning they are usually out and within view), these are intended to compliment your home décor.

