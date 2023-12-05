The Designer Secret For the Perfect Table Centerpiece - Get This Right And You'll Be Host With the Most All Holidays

Create the Pinterest-worthy tablescape of your dreams with this chic brass centerpiece - along with 12 of our favorite dining décor pieces

Best dining decor shopping round up.
If you’ve ever hosted a dinner party, you know the event isn’t really about the food - it’s about the tablescape. More than an ordinary dining set up, a tablescape creates a certain ambience, elevating the entire dining experience through complimentary dining settings, lighting, and decorations. Although interior designers have different aesthetic preferences, they agree that the perfect tablescape starts with an amazing centerpiece, which is the focal point of the whole production.

So what constitutes the ideal tablescape? It's not just having the best dinnerware sets or making sure the food is up to scratch. According to interior designer Emily Henderson, the first rule of thumb is keeping the centerpiece short. "Keep centerpieces 15″ or lower so again everyone can see each other across the table. This isn’t a gala, save the crazy centerpieces or floral arrangements for a party. When you are seated at the table you don’t want to have to try and peer around a centerpiece to see who you are sitting across from."

Apart from height, House of Nomad founder’s Kelley Lentini and Berkeley Minkhorst recommend leaning into local foliage: "We love starting with some florals as a base and adding natural elements from your own yard. Think pampas grass, magnolias, or any sort of branch."

If these specificities sound at all confusing, we recently came across an item that elegantly both objectives. 

The best tablescape centerpiece available right now

Modern bronze bowl centerpiece from CB2.

Price: $149

(Image credit: CB2)

Behold the Mawson Cast Metal Decorative Bowl from CB2. Standing at only 6” tall, this impressive centerpiece is well within Emily’s height recommendation, making it possible for even the little ones to peer across the table unobstructed. Its elongated bowl shape allows ample room to customize your centerpiece for any occasion or time of the year. 

Cast iron is a material that is just staring to creep into interior design trends for 2024. In the past, we've focussed on modern organic options like wood, stone and ceramics, but designers are using cast iron accents on items like candle holders and now centerpieces. It pairs particularly well with marble, contrasting the glamor of rich, natural stone and the industrial sensibility of the iron.

Some fantastic filler options include succulents - my personal favorite - and seasonal flowers, like roses or hydrangeas. For a festive Christmas touch this season, consider incorporating wintry foliage, such as pinecones and winterberries. 

CB2 Mawson Cast Metal Decorative Bowl, now $149.

More of the best tablescape décor

No centerpiece is complete without the proper dining décor. Continue along for the best tablescape décor to accompany your hosting display.  

Black lipped dining plate from CB2.
Crisp Matte Black Dinner Plate

Price: $7.96

Was: $9.96

Organic edges and a matte finish make for a tastefully modern appeal. This minimalist plate’s black color is a stunning contrast to a lighter tablecloth beneath it, providing compelling visual drama. 

Natural cotton tablecloth with black border.
Mercer Merrow-Stitch Warm Natural Organic Cotton Tablecloth

Price: $99.96

Think of the tablecloth as the backdrop of your table scene, so it's important to make it count. Crafted from warm-toned natural cotton, this one feels elegantly uncontrived, while its delicately embroidered border lends a sophisticated air.

Saddle brown faux leather placemat.
Saddle Brown Faux Leather Placemat

Price: $9.95

Offering a rich equestrian appeal, this placemat most definitely passes for genuine leather. It’s the perfect mediator between natural white and black, seamlessly blending the tablescape’s layers. Saddle brown feels particularly elegant, though it comes in ivory, black, and gray as well. 

Hunter/dark green dinner napkins.
Poplin Dark Green Cloth Napkins Set of 8

Price: $29.96

These dark green napkins from CB2 are a fantastic way to introduce a pop of color into your tablescape without overwhelming the scene. These are machine-washable, making for them practical for regular use.

Champagne coupe.
Serax Inku Champagne Coupe

Price: $36

What’s a dinner party without champagne? These elegant champagne glasses boast luxe ribbed details - a timeless style that will remain in your stemware collection for ages.

Parisian bistro tile side plate.
Bistro Tile Side Plates, Set of 4

Price: $56

Bistro tile accents on these charming side plates from Anthropologie tie in the natural tones from the rest of the tablescape. These Parisian-inspired plates also feature 24k gold, making them a lovely conversation starter.

Silver napkin rings.
Cobra 2-Piece Napkin Rings Set

Price: $59

Napkin rings aren’t necessary, though they do significantly elevate the table. These wavy napkin rings are undeniably chic, while also contributing a touch of playfulness. 

Brown toile table runner.
Rectangle Toile Cotton Table Runner

Price: $32.17

Was: $33.99

Tablescapes are all about layering. Situated under your brass CB2 centerpiece, this white and brown toile print table runner makes for a tasteful statement. 

Small glass serving bowl with wood base.
West Indies Glass Bowl on Walnut Wood Base, Small

Price: $40

This gorgeous little serving bowl lends a sophisticated touch without taking up much table real estate. This would be perfect for serving little snacks, such as nuts, in addition to condiments or dips. 

Misette swiggle flatware set.
Misette Silver Squiggle Flatware Set, 5 Pieces

Price: $150

Irregular shapes infuse a naturalistic component into the tablescape. This flatware by Misette feels both artisanal and modern with handcrafted squiggles.

Brown circular marble serving tray.
Round Marble Tray

Price: $19.99

Was: $39.99

I can't believe this 100% marble serving tray is only $20. It's rich brown color and contrast marbling looks far more expensive. Use it for serving small bites or cocktails. 

Silver place card holder.
Georg Jensen Sky Table Card Holder

Price: $59

Place cards help eliminate the ‘where do I sit?’ feeling that many guests dread. These silver place card holders by Georg Jensen are both practical and visually striking.  

For an exquisite dining scene this holiday season, discover are our best Christmas table décor ideas.

Style editor

Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.

