The Designer Secret For the Perfect Table Centerpiece - Get This Right And You'll Be Host With the Most All Holidays

If you’ve ever hosted a dinner party, you know the event isn’t really about the food - it’s about the tablescape. More than an ordinary dining set up, a tablescape creates a certain ambience, elevating the entire dining experience through complimentary dining settings, lighting, and decorations. Although interior designers have different aesthetic preferences, they agree that the perfect tablescape starts with an amazing centerpiece, which is the focal point of the whole production.

So what constitutes the ideal tablescape? It's not just having the best dinnerware sets or making sure the food is up to scratch. According to interior designer Emily Henderson, the first rule of thumb is keeping the centerpiece short. "Keep centerpieces 15″ or lower so again everyone can see each other across the table. This isn’t a gala, save the crazy centerpieces or floral arrangements for a party. When you are seated at the table you don’t want to have to try and peer around a centerpiece to see who you are sitting across from."

Apart from height, House of Nomad founder’s Kelley Lentini and Berkeley Minkhorst recommend leaning into local foliage: "We love starting with some florals as a base and adding natural elements from your own yard. Think pampas grass, magnolias, or any sort of branch."

If these specificities sound at all confusing, we recently came across an item that elegantly both objectives.

The best tablescape centerpiece available right now

Price: $149 (Image credit: CB2)

Behold the Mawson Cast Metal Decorative Bowl from CB2. Standing at only 6” tall, this impressive centerpiece is well within Emily’s height recommendation, making it possible for even the little ones to peer across the table unobstructed. Its elongated bowl shape allows ample room to customize your centerpiece for any occasion or time of the year.

Cast iron is a material that is just staring to creep into interior design trends for 2024. In the past, we've focussed on modern organic options like wood, stone and ceramics, but designers are using cast iron accents on items like candle holders and now centerpieces. It pairs particularly well with marble, contrasting the glamor of rich, natural stone and the industrial sensibility of the iron.

Some fantastic filler options include succulents - my personal favorite - and seasonal flowers, like roses or hydrangeas. For a festive Christmas touch this season, consider incorporating wintry foliage, such as pinecones and winterberries.

