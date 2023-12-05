The Designer Secret For the Perfect Table Centerpiece - Get This Right And You'll Be Host With the Most All Holidays
Create the Pinterest-worthy tablescape of your dreams with this chic brass centerpiece - along with 12 of our favorite dining décor pieces
If you’ve ever hosted a dinner party, you know the event isn’t really about the food - it’s about the tablescape. More than an ordinary dining set up, a tablescape creates a certain ambience, elevating the entire dining experience through complimentary dining settings, lighting, and decorations. Although interior designers have different aesthetic preferences, they agree that the perfect tablescape starts with an amazing centerpiece, which is the focal point of the whole production.
So what constitutes the ideal tablescape? It's not just having the best dinnerware sets or making sure the food is up to scratch. According to interior designer Emily Henderson, the first rule of thumb is keeping the centerpiece short. "Keep centerpieces 15″ or lower so again everyone can see each other across the table. This isn’t a gala, save the crazy centerpieces or floral arrangements for a party. When you are seated at the table you don’t want to have to try and peer around a centerpiece to see who you are sitting across from."
Apart from height, House of Nomad founder’s Kelley Lentini and Berkeley Minkhorst recommend leaning into local foliage: "We love starting with some florals as a base and adding natural elements from your own yard. Think pampas grass, magnolias, or any sort of branch."
If these specificities sound at all confusing, we recently came across an item that elegantly both objectives.
The best tablescape centerpiece available right now
Behold the Mawson Cast Metal Decorative Bowl from CB2. Standing at only 6” tall, this impressive centerpiece is well within Emily’s height recommendation, making it possible for even the little ones to peer across the table unobstructed. Its elongated bowl shape allows ample room to customize your centerpiece for any occasion or time of the year.
Cast iron is a material that is just staring to creep into interior design trends for 2024. In the past, we've focussed on modern organic options like wood, stone and ceramics, but designers are using cast iron accents on items like candle holders and now centerpieces. It pairs particularly well with marble, contrasting the glamor of rich, natural stone and the industrial sensibility of the iron.
Some fantastic filler options include succulents - my personal favorite - and seasonal flowers, like roses or hydrangeas. For a festive Christmas touch this season, consider incorporating wintry foliage, such as pinecones and winterberries.
CB2 Mawson Cast Metal Decorative Bowl, now $149.
More of the best tablescape décor
No centerpiece is complete without the proper dining décor. Continue along for the best tablescape décor to accompany your hosting display.
Price: $7.96
Was: $9.96
Organic edges and a matte finish make for a tastefully modern appeal. This minimalist plate’s black color is a stunning contrast to a lighter tablecloth beneath it, providing compelling visual drama.
Price: $99.96
Think of the tablecloth as the backdrop of your table scene, so it's important to make it count. Crafted from warm-toned natural cotton, this one feels elegantly uncontrived, while its delicately embroidered border lends a sophisticated air.
Price: $9.95
Offering a rich equestrian appeal, this placemat most definitely passes for genuine leather. It’s the perfect mediator between natural white and black, seamlessly blending the tablescape’s layers. Saddle brown feels particularly elegant, though it comes in ivory, black, and gray as well.
Price: $29.96
These dark green napkins from CB2 are a fantastic way to introduce a pop of color into your tablescape without overwhelming the scene. These are machine-washable, making for them practical for regular use.
Price: $36
What’s a dinner party without champagne? These elegant champagne glasses boast luxe ribbed details - a timeless style that will remain in your stemware collection for ages.
Price: $56
Bistro tile accents on these charming side plates from Anthropologie tie in the natural tones from the rest of the tablescape. These Parisian-inspired plates also feature 24k gold, making them a lovely conversation starter.
Price: $59
Napkin rings aren’t necessary, though they do significantly elevate the table. These wavy napkin rings are undeniably chic, while also contributing a touch of playfulness.
Price: $32.17
Was: $33.99
Tablescapes are all about layering. Situated under your brass CB2 centerpiece, this white and brown toile print table runner makes for a tasteful statement.
Price: $40
This gorgeous little serving bowl lends a sophisticated touch without taking up much table real estate. This would be perfect for serving little snacks, such as nuts, in addition to condiments or dips.
Price: $150
Irregular shapes infuse a naturalistic component into the tablescape. This flatware by Misette feels both artisanal and modern with handcrafted squiggles.
Price: $19.99
Was: $39.99
I can't believe this 100% marble serving tray is only $20. It's rich brown color and contrast marbling looks far more expensive. Use it for serving small bites or cocktails.
For an exquisite dining scene this holiday season, discover are our best Christmas table décor ideas.
