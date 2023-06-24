Help me decorate my bedroom! I'm in need of a nightstand, which should I buy?
I'm redecorating my bedroom - these are the 12 bedroom nightstands I'm deciding between
A bedroom nightstand is a bedroom essential. They are functional pieces of furniture where you can store those nighttime necessities, but have evolved into a staple part of bedroom design and offer up an opportunity to be creative.
Making your space feel cozy and personalized, nightstands are one of the best bedroom furniture pieces to set the tone for your space, and can speak to the wider design of your bedroom. From beautiful open shelving nightstands to the recent trend for floating shelves that help declutter your bedroom with a clean look to them, I've surfed the internet for the best deals to snap up now. Here are my favorite buys.
Best nightstands with drawers
Price: $699
Material: Oak veneer
This two-drawer nightstand would make a great addition to a minimalist bedroom. The oak veneer gives it a pale tone but the natural warmth of wood still shines through and you can really see that grain.
Price: $180.79
Material: MDF
For a little more bedroom color, this vibrant green will bring a primary pop to your space. I like the fluting detail on the top shelf, really bringing texture and those pull handles are super tactile.
Price: $299
Material: Rubberwood
I can't resist wooden furniture in the bedroom. It brings such warmth and adds to a real cozy feel. This is perfect from Urban Outfitters, with a handy drawer and shelf combo meaning some less sightly bits and bobs can be hidden away, while the shelf can be used to display your favorite items.
Best floating nightstands
Price: $489
Material: Mahogany
I keep seeing this new Jonathan Adler design pop up and I love it for its mid century varnished wood and that rippling effect. Fitted with a petite drawer decked with cast brass hardware for hiding away small treasures, I also love that mint green surface. It's on sale at the moment too!
Price: $79.99
Material: Walnut
This bargain buy from Amazon has a rustic look that brings a cozy look and clean lines to your room. It's a great side table to display your bedroom decor and the lack of legs keep things clear and decluttered.
Best open shelving nightstands
Price: $119
Material: Mango wood
You've got plenty of surface area to create a bedside vignette with this mango wood piece. I really like the side table look for a bedside table at the moment, and while it might not be the most practical, if you manage to keep it uncluttered, it can look great when styled simply.
Price: $299.99
Material: MDF
If you're looking for the chance to be decorative, this open shelving nightstand from Homary might just be the ticket. Divide your space up with a section for books, a place for ornaments, and it will bring a warm minimalist look.
Best side table style nightstands
Price: $249
Material: Ceramic
If you're looking for something simple but sculptural, this side table/nightstand might just fit the bill. It's more of a piece of art for the bedroom and might be lacking practicality, but you can place your bits and pieces on the flat surface and it will discourage you from collating bedside clutter.
Price: $495
Material: Fiberboard with real wood veneer
Another side table, this time in a dark forest green. The fluting on the table legs brings texture and stop it from looking so flat. I can see one either side of a king bed in a master bedroom for some satisfying symmetry.
How do I choose a nightstand style for my bedroom?
When it comes to choosing the perfect nightstand for your bedroom, you want to pick the perfect choice based on material and color and practicality. Narrow down these factors and you'll be bound to pick a style that is perfect for your set-up.
First up, think about the perfect material for your bedroom's design and budget. For something cheaper, MDF is popular and gives you options for bringing some color to your bedside space, but often it is coated with a wood veneer. Hardwood can often give your space a luxurious look, just be sure to check that it has been sustainably sourced.
The color of your nightstand must tie into your bedroom color palette. I like wood or something pale and light in coloring to ensure your bedroom space doesn't feel too packed full of energy - you can always add colored decor to bring in more subtle pops of color if you like.
Lastly, think about how you practically want to use this space. If you are looking to tidy away clutter, go for the closed shelving option, where you can conceal the mess. Alternatively, force yourself to chuck the clutter altogether, and go for a simple side table for an unfussy and effortless look. I like the option of having both a surface for displaying as well as one drawer for the more unsightly bits and bobs.
Finally, for decorating your side table, top your surface with a couple of decorative pieces - a candle or diffuser, a few of your favorite reads (maybe even sandwiched between two smart bookends and leaning against the wall), and a decorative bowl for any jewelry should do the trick.
What size should my nightstand be?
When it comes to size, think carefully about how high it might come up against your bed. If you have a floor bed or a low profile frame, don't go for anything higher as this can look awkward, not to mention make things difficult for when you want to reach for a glass of water in the night. Similarly, if you have a high bed like an ottoman storage bed, you might have more space for more drawers and therefore more bedroom storage. A standard nightstand measures around 23"–28".
If you have a low mattress or are looking for something smaller, around 23" is best. Always have your measurements to hand when shopping for a nightstand.
Oonagh is a content editor at Livingetc.com. Previously, she worked on a London property title, producing long-read interiors features, style pages and conducting interviews with a range of famous faces from the UK interiors scene, from Kit Kemp to Robert Kime. In doing so, she has developed a keen interest in London's historical architecture and the city's distinct tastemakers paving the way in the world of interiors.
