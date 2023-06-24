Help me decorate my bedroom! I'm in need of a nightstand, which should I buy?

When it comes to choosing the perfect nightstand for your bedroom, you want to pick the perfect choice based on material and color and practicality. Narrow down these factors and you'll be bound to pick a style that is perfect for your set-up.

First up, think about the perfect material for your bedroom's design and budget. For something cheaper, MDF is popular and gives you options for bringing some color to your bedside space, but often it is coated with a wood veneer. Hardwood can often give your space a luxurious look, just be sure to check that it has been sustainably sourced.

The color of your nightstand must tie into your bedroom color palette. I like wood or something pale and light in coloring to ensure your bedroom space doesn't feel too packed full of energy - you can always add colored decor to bring in more subtle pops of color if you like.

Lastly, think about how you practically want to use this space. If you are looking to tidy away clutter, go for the closed shelving option, where you can conceal the mess. Alternatively, force yourself to chuck the clutter altogether, and go for a simple side table for an unfussy and effortless look. I like the option of having both a surface for displaying as well as one drawer for the more unsightly bits and bobs.

Finally, for decorating your side table, top your surface with a couple of decorative pieces - a candle or diffuser, a few of your favorite reads (maybe even sandwiched between two smart bookends and leaning against the wall), and a decorative bowl for any jewelry should do the trick.