The 12 best large rugs that allow you to create sumptuous schemes

Go big or go home. When choosing the right rug size, it’s important to understand the proportions of the room, and often, going for a smaller size can restrict the realms of possibility for a space. Bigger floor pieces can help create a larger sense of space and provide a canvas for the rest of your interior. Changing your flooring can be a time-intensive and expensive project. Opting for a large rug instead can mitigate a lot of the work by bringing light, color, and comfort into the room.

To help you find your perfect rug, you can begin by looking at our best rugs feature for expert advice and our favorite finds. If you know you want a floor piece that is larger than life, discover our exclusive list featuring our favorite sizable rugs below. We’ve scoured the best home décor stores to find these beautiful designs and help make your rug search a little easier.

Best Colorful Large Rugs

1. Basquiat Large Rug View at Ruggable Material: Polyester Size: 9' x 12' Price: $759 This cool and contemporary blue patterned rug from Ruggable was inspired by Basquiat's striking artwork, City of Angels. The dynamic use of color and abstract line work make this rug an immersive and sizeable design for your floor. 2.Colorful Birds Large Rug View at Ruggable Material: Polyester Size: 10' x 14' Price: $1,049 Rhythmic and filled with reverie, this Ruggable design was created in collaboration with color and fashion icon, Iris Apfel. It would create a palpable sense of energy for your floor. 3. Sunset Orange Rug View at Amazon Material: Polypropylene Size: 10' x 14' Price: $269.55 Despite being so colorful this is actually one of the best minimalist rugs, its bursts of sunset orange and sunshine yellow working well to soothe you. This expansive design is also stain resistant and non-shedding so it will make for a lasting design statement.

Best Patterned Large Rugs

Best Neutral Large Rugs

1. Neutral Textured Rug View at Pottery Barn Material: Recycled Polyester Size: 12' x 18' Price: $2,379 This eco-friendly Pottery Barn rug showcases an intricate pattern that takes inspiration from Persian rugs and is balanced by a neutral color palette. It works well in creating a large floor piece that is durable, textured, and easy to pair anything with. 2. Moss Jute Neutral Rug View at Lulu & Georgia Material: Recycled Polyester Size: 12' x 15' Price: $2,988 This organic-looking jute rug adds an earthy edge to interiors. It would make a great foundation for an elegant and neutral-toned living or dining room. Paired with light furniture and lighting choices, a sophisticated scheme would come to life. 3. Minimal Neutral Rug View at DWR Material: Sheepskin Size: 10' x 12' Price: $3,945 A sumptuous choice for your interior, this enticing sheepskin rug from DWR would make for a plush floor. Meticulously hand-made, this large rug is an investment to treasure for years to come.

Best Washable Large Rugs

1. Urban Outdoor Rug View at Urban Outfitters Material: Polyester Size: 8' x 10' Price: $259 Machine washable and filled with color and form, this Urban Outfitters rug is perfect for spaces where you want to make a statement. The low-pile height makes it a great choice for more high-traffic areas like entry ways or living rooms. 2. Blue Abstract Washable Rug View at Ruggable Material: Polyester Size: 9' x 12' Price: $639 There's nothing like a bit of blue. This Ruggable design is machine-washable, stain resistant and lightweight making it functional and beautiful. The deep blue and abstract white linework make for an tasteful match. 3. Pink Washable Rug View at Pottery Barn Material: Recycled Cotton Size: 6'7"' x 9'10" Price: $995 Inspired by Masai motifs, this pink washable rug featured yarn-dyed fibers for long-lasting color. It would add a romantic edge to living, dining and bedrooms making it a versatile and charming design choice.