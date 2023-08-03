The 12 best green rugs for elevated and serene schemes
Minimalist, but make it colorful - the the 12 best green rugs are a calming and curated way to play with bolder shades while keeping the overall look serene
Rooted in nature, green fills spaces with a peaceful and balanced atmosphere. A revitalizing shade, green can make for a bolder rug filled with lime or chartreuse hues while darker hues like forest and British racing green deliver a more sophisticated and minimal look. The natural hue is a great rug color because it works well with most neutral tones like browns and black.
Let us help you start your search for the perfect rug with our best rugs feature, a curated list of our favorites along with useful advice from the experts. Our best green rug picks are listed below. These verdant green rugs were gathered by scouring the best home décor stores, culminating in an inspiring list of stunning floor pieces.
Best Patterned Green Rugs
Material: Polypropylene
Size: 4' x 6'
Price: $58.99
A landscape of lush greens and refreshing blues is woven into this patina-ed Target rug design. Abstract enough to add color and texture to cool-toned neutrals, this green patterned rug would make a wonderful addition to contemporary living rooms.
Material: Polyester
Size: 5' x 7'
Price: $219
Perfect for warm and inviting interiors, this design features organic shapes colored in earthy green. The large scale of this patterned rug makes it easier to introduce to a multitude of schemes.
Material: Nylon
Size: 8' x 10'
Price: $998
This patterned Persian rug features a lively shade of lime alongside deep charcoal and bold red and orange hues. This design would be right at home in a maximalist scheme.
Best Persian Green Rugs
Material: Polyester & Polypropylene
Size: 5'3" x 7'8"
Price: $146
Deep moody and muted green hues make this cool-toned green rug an elegant addition to living and dining rooms. The material choice makes it a durable option that will stand the test of time.
Material: Polyester
Size: 5' x 7'
Price: $229
Sage and coral make for a pretty pairing in this washable rug design. The gently muted colors give this outdoor Persian rug a graceful touch that elevate any outdoor space.
Material: Polypropylene
Size: 9' x 12'
Price: $439.60
This Persian-inspired large rug transports you to someplace far away with its warm olive tones. The large motif anchors your outdoor area and adds some floral flair to the design too.
Best Outdoor Green Rugs
Material: Polyester
Size: 5' x 7'
Price: $229
White linework creates swooping leaves across this sage outdoor rug. Place it under an outdoor dining area for an added touch of color and a way to connect your scheme back to nature.
Material: Polypropylene
Size: 3' x 5'
Price: $64.99
Green forms an elegant tessellating pattern of tiles on Wayfair's indoor/outdoor rug. Machine-washable, it would be a superb option for dining and living areas where spills and stains are more likely to happen.
Best Solid Green Rugs
Material: Silk
Size: 5' x 8'
Price: $269.99
This perfect addition to your color palette, this rich olive rug is gently framed by intricate detailing. The soft silk delivers comfort and a subtle sheen, place it under your bed or sofa for a plush underfoot feeling.
Material: Wool
Size: 5' x 7'6"
Price: $389.50
Cool and refreshing, this pine green rug from Bloomingdales is made of 100% wool. The natural fibers allow for a natural gradation in the color across this rug allowing it extra dimension and depth.
Material: Wool & Viscose
Size: 5' x 8'
Price: $698
Green doesn't always have to be intense as proven by the gentle touch of tea green in this Anthropologie design. While the shape and inlaid pattern give the rug another layer of intrigue, the serene and subtle color is the star of the show.
What are the hardest rugs to clean?
When choosing the right rug for you, it’s important to understand that every rug is not the same. Whilst some are designed for durability, others may prioritize comfort and stain resistance. In particular, strong natural fibers like Jute and Sisal are praised for their durability but aren’t the easiest to clean. “Sisal and Jute since they absorb liquids can be very challenging to clean,” says Elisabeth Lyons Becker, Design Director at MDI Interior Design.
Bearing this in mind, align your choice of rug and material with its location in your home. Entryways and living spaces which are more high-traffic may benefit from polyester and polypropylene rugs which are machine-washable and long-lasting. For more laid-back and comfortable spaces like bedrooms, wool, and silk rugs are beautiful and can offer a deep pile height. Taking the role your rug will have into account will help you keep them cleaner and make life a little easier if you do encounter a spill or stain here or there. When in doubt, it’s always best to get in touch with an expert who can advise on how best to deal with difficult staining or cleaning issues.
Writer and design expert Faaizah Shah is the founder of The Interiors Consultancy. She has worked with designers such as Staffan Tollgard and design houses such as Sanderson to help them understand and communicate their narratives. She is known for crafting engaging stories and imaginative content, and understanding great decor from her years alongside some of the best creatives in the industry. She is also a contributor to Livingetc.
