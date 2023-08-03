The 12 best green rugs for elevated and serene schemes

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Rooted in nature, green fills spaces with a peaceful and balanced atmosphere. A revitalizing shade, green can make for a bolder rug filled with lime or chartreuse hues while darker hues like forest and British racing green deliver a more sophisticated and minimal look. The natural hue is a great rug color because it works well with most neutral tones like browns and black.

Let us help you start your search for the perfect rug with our best rugs feature, a curated list of our favorites along with useful advice from the experts. Our best green rug picks are listed below. These verdant green rugs were gathered by scouring the best home décor stores, culminating in an inspiring list of stunning floor pieces.

Best Patterned Green Rugs

1. Green Patina Rug View at Target Material: Polypropylene Size: 4' x 6' Price: $58.99 A landscape of lush greens and refreshing blues is woven into this patina-ed Target rug design. Abstract enough to add color and texture to cool-toned neutrals, this green patterned rug would make a wonderful addition to contemporary living rooms. 2.Geo Green Rug View at Ruggable Material: Polyester Size: 5' x 7' Price: $219 Perfect for warm and inviting interiors, this design features organic shapes colored in earthy green. The large scale of this patterned rug makes it easier to introduce to a multitude of schemes. 3. Black & Lime Green Rug View at Anthropologie Material: Nylon Size: 8' x 10' Price: $998 This patterned Persian rug features a lively shade of lime alongside deep charcoal and bold red and orange hues. This design would be right at home in a maximalist scheme.

Best Persian Green Rugs

1.Moss Green Rug View at Wayfair Material: Polyester & Polypropylene Size: 5'3" x 7'8" Price: $146 Deep moody and muted green hues make this cool-toned green rug an elegant addition to living and dining rooms. The material choice makes it a durable option that will stand the test of time. 2. Sage Persian Rug View at Ruggable Material: Polyester Size: 5' x 7' Price: $229 Sage and coral make for a pretty pairing in this washable rug design. The gently muted colors give this outdoor Persian rug a graceful touch that elevate any outdoor space. 3. Green Distressed Persian Rug View at Bloomingdales Material: Polypropylene Size: 9' x 12' Price: $439.60 This Persian-inspired large rug transports you to someplace far away with its warm olive tones. The large motif anchors your outdoor area and adds some floral flair to the design too.

Best Outdoor Green Rugs

1. Abstract Outdoor Rug View at Ruggable Material: Polyester Size: 5' x 7' Price: $229 White linework creates swooping leaves across this sage outdoor rug. Place it under an outdoor dining area for an added touch of color and a way to connect your scheme back to nature. 2. Green Tile Outdoor Rug View at Wayfair Material: Polypropylene Size: 3' x 5' Price: $64.99 Green forms an elegant tessellating pattern of tiles on Wayfair's indoor/outdoor rug. Machine-washable, it would be a superb option for dining and living areas where spills and stains are more likely to happen. 3. Bright Green Outdoor Rug View at Walmart Material: Polypropylene Size: 5' x 8' Price: $220.43 Leafy shades of green lay across this outdoor rug from Walmart. An ideal fit for spaces where you want to create a more exotic feel, thanks to the tropical leaf design.

Best Solid Green Rugs

1.Silk Green Rug View at Wayfair Material: Silk Size: 5' x 8' Price: $269.99 This perfect addition to your color palette, this rich olive rug is gently framed by intricate detailing. The soft silk delivers comfort and a subtle sheen, place it under your bed or sofa for a plush underfoot feeling. 2. Pine Green Rug View at Bloomingdales Material: Wool Size: 5' x 7'6" Price: $389.50 Cool and refreshing, this pine green rug from Bloomingdales is made of 100% wool. The natural fibers allow for a natural gradation in the color across this rug allowing it extra dimension and depth. 3. Pastel Mint Rug View at Anthropologie Material: Wool & Viscose Size: 5' x 8' Price: $698 Green doesn't always have to be intense as proven by the gentle touch of tea green in this Anthropologie design. While the shape and inlaid pattern give the rug another layer of intrigue, the serene and subtle color is the star of the show.