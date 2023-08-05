The 12 best Berber rugs to add a hint of pattern to your home

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Native to the Berber tribes of North Africa and the Sahara, Berber rugs are known for their distinctive markings. Traditionally woven, Berber carpets are famed for their durability and brightly colored designs. Modern iterations make for versatile additions to contemporary and traditional interiors. From the colorful to the minimal, Berber rugs continue to grow in popularity.

To help you find the right rug, you can start by looking at our best rugs feature for expert advice and our favorite finds. If you know it’s a Berber rug you want, discover our exclusive list of rugs below. We’ve scoured through the best home décor stores to find these beautiful Berber rugs.

Best Round Berber Rugs

1. Jute Black Round Rug View at Wayfair Material: Jute & Sisal Size: 6' Price: $116.99 A natural option, this round jute rug showcases Berber inspired markings in contrasting black. It would work perfectly to bring an exotic edge to your interior. 2. Berber Jute Rug View at Anthropologie Material: Jute Size: 8' x 10' Price: $699.95 Woven by hand, this patterned rug from Anthropologie showcases a sun motif in warm orange and charcoal tones. The best place to this piece is under your dining table or in your entry way. 3. Washable Berber Round Rug View at Ruggable Material: Polyester Size: 8' Price: $349 A bit of black and white, this intricate Berber-inspired design. Clean lines and geometric shapes make this round rug from Ruggable a versatile design decision.

Best Colorful Berber Rugs

1. Blue Berber Rug View at Target Material: Polypropylene & Polyester Size: 4' x 6' Price: $73.99 Brilliant cobalt gives this blue patterned rug from Target vibrance and energy. It would make a comfortable addition to bolder living and bedroom schemes. 2. Round Colorful Berber Rug View at Target Material: Polypropylene, Cotton & Latex Size: 6' Price: $1155.99 Marrying burnt russet and contemporary blue, this colorful take on Berber rugs is a great match for bohemian and bright interiors. 3. Colorful Shag Berber Rug View at Anthropologie Material: Polyester Size: 8' x 10' Price: $2,899.95 Comfort and character go hand in hand with this knotted rug from Anthropologie. Bursts of neon color light up this abstract Berber rug.

Best Washable Berber Rugs

1. Denim Berber Rug View at Ruggable Material: Polyester Size: 4' x 6' Price: $189 This washable rug presents a contemporary take on the Berber rug. Crisp and clean lines form a contrasting pattern on a deep blue ground. Like traditional Berber rugs, this design is also incredibly durable. 2. Blue Stripe Berber Rug View at Target Material: Polypropylene & Polyester Size: 5' x 8' Price: $54.99 This indoor/outdoor rug from Target brings a touch of Berber to a plethora of schemes. Outdoor areas get a touch of pattern and color with the contrasting blue and white print. Water and fade resistant, this rug is built to last. 3. Shag Cream Berber Rug View at Amazon Material: Polypropylene Size: 7'10" x 10' Price: $289 A shag rug is elevated by this simple Berber inspired design. The cream and charcoal colorway gives this rug a modern appeal while the dense pile ensures plenty of comfort.

Best Minimal Berber Rugs

1. Modern Minimal Berber Rug View at Urban Outfitters Material: Wool & Jute Size: 5' x 7' Price: $419 Woven threads of neutral tones come together in this modern and minimal take on the Berber rug. For those seeking the natural texture and color palette of a Berber rug, this Urban Outfitters rug is an ideal option. 2. Blue Berber Minimal Rug View at Ruggable Material: Polyester Size: 5' x 7' Price: $219 Soothing tones of blue add a minimalist touch to this Ruggable Berber design. The spacing between each motif is clean and concise, making this rug the best of both worlds. 3. Bohemian White Rug View at Amazon Material: Polypropylene Size: 5'3" x 7'3" Price: $95.99 Dressed all in white, this Amazon rug showcases an intricate Berber design. The light color palette softens the pattern and allows you to pair this design with a variety of interior styles.