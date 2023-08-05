The 12 best Berber rugs to add a hint of pattern to your home
The best Berber rugs are an enduring style trend, loved for their texture, pattern and hint of vacational style. Here are the 12 the Livingetc team love most
Native to the Berber tribes of North Africa and the Sahara, Berber rugs are known for their distinctive markings. Traditionally woven, Berber carpets are famed for their durability and brightly colored designs. Modern iterations make for versatile additions to contemporary and traditional interiors. From the colorful to the minimal, Berber rugs continue to grow in popularity.
To help you find the right rug, you can start by looking at our best rugs feature for expert advice and our favorite finds. If you know it’s a Berber rug you want, discover our exclusive list of rugs below. We’ve scoured through the best home décor stores to find these beautiful Berber rugs.
Best Round Berber Rugs
Material: Jute & Sisal
Size: 6'
Price: $116.99
A natural option, this round jute rug showcases Berber inspired markings in contrasting black. It would work perfectly to bring an exotic edge to your interior.
Material: Jute
Size: 8' x 10'
Price: $699.95
Woven by hand, this patterned rug from Anthropologie showcases a sun motif in warm orange and charcoal tones. The best place to this piece is under your dining table or in your entry way.
Material: Polyester
Size: 8'
Price: $349
A bit of black and white, this intricate Berber-inspired design. Clean lines and geometric shapes make this round rug from Ruggable a versatile design decision.
Best Colorful Berber Rugs
Material: Polypropylene & Polyester
Size: 4' x 6'
Price: $73.99
Brilliant cobalt gives this blue patterned rug from Target vibrance and energy. It would make a comfortable addition to bolder living and bedroom schemes.
Material: Polypropylene, Cotton & Latex
Size: 6'
Price: $1155.99
Marrying burnt russet and contemporary blue, this colorful take on Berber rugs is a great match for bohemian and bright interiors.
Best Washable Berber Rugs
Material: Polyester
Size: 4' x 6'
Price: $189
This washable rug presents a contemporary take on the Berber rug. Crisp and clean lines form a contrasting pattern on a deep blue ground. Like traditional Berber rugs, this design is also incredibly durable.
Material: Polypropylene & Polyester
Size: 5' x 8'
Price: $54.99
This indoor/outdoor rug from Target brings a touch of Berber to a plethora of schemes. Outdoor areas get a touch of pattern and color with the contrasting blue and white print. Water and fade resistant, this rug is built to last.
Best Minimal Berber Rugs
Material: Wool & Jute
Size: 5' x 7'
Price: $419
Woven threads of neutral tones come together in this modern and minimal take on the Berber rug. For those seeking the natural texture and color palette of a Berber rug, this Urban Outfitters rug is an ideal option.
Material: Polyester
Size: 5' x 7'
Price: $219
Soothing tones of blue add a minimalist touch to this Ruggable Berber design. The spacing between each motif is clean and concise, making this rug the best of both worlds.
What are the benefits of a Berber rug?
A Berber rug brings many benefits with it. The distinctive pattern feels architectural which means Berber rugs can blend well with clean and contemporary schemes as well as more traditional ones. “Berber is a construction method for rugs involving alternating sizes of loops to create texture and pattern. This construction is tightly woven which creates a durable rug and also helps keep spills on the surface, at least temporarily, so that liquids can be addressed before soaking into the carpet,” says Elisabeth Lyons Becker, Design Director at MDI Interior Design.
This hints at another benefit, Berber rugs create a durable and beautiful surface that can survive in high-foot traffic areas. Washable versions make things even easier, allowing you to handle spills and stains with ease.
