"This would turn my unloved corner into such a stylish nook." Our shopping editor falls for the best bedroom furniture 2023

A guest bedroom often gets overlooked as the unloved room that becomes a bit of a dumping ground, but you want to make sure your guest bedroom is a welcoming space for a guest.

'Depending on the size of your guest bedroom, I would always suggest that at the very least, a queen-sized bed and two side tables with separate lamps are on offer,' says Brooke Aitken of Brooke Aitken Design.

'Most importantly, there should be bedroom seating like a bedroom chair for your guest to relax comfortably, allowing them a little private sanctuary away from the home and its occupants.

'I tend to specify good-sized bedroom storage in guest bedrooms to allow for housing spillover for clothes hanging in other rooms; however, if space is an issue, I would always go for a chair over a cupboard and use hooks for temporary hanging. A guest bedroom should act as a home away from home.'

'If your residence is warm and inviting, this should carry into your guest bedroom which also ensures that your visitors will enjoy the time spent with you so much more. Finally, a good thread count quality linen is absolutely a must for the bed, making your bedroom feel like a hotel.