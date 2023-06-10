"This would turn my unloved corner into such a stylish nook." Our shopping editor falls for the best bedroom furniture 2023
If you're on the hunt for some new bedroom furniture, we've done the leg work for you
If you're kitting out your bedroom from scratch this summer, staring at blank space and walls can make it feel like quite a daunting task. To make it less overwhelming, simplify it down to the key items of furniture you need. Forget all the decorative elements for the time being and get back to basics. You need a bed, a bedside table or pair of bedside tables, some form of storage for clothing, and maybe an accent chair to make it feel more relaxing and cozy.
‘I think of bedrooms as a sacred refuge from the hectic world,’ says interior designer Lisa Kahn. 'Therefore, it’s particularly crucial to create a sense of sanctuary in bedrooms.’ This means finding pieces from the best home decor stores that work together and seeing the common design thread run through these key pieces of modern bedroom furniture. To help you pick, I've done some research to find these top picks to snap up now.
Best beds
I like the look of this platform bed made from solid mango wood, bringing nature into your bedroom and giving a sleek and minimalist feel. It's a super simple look that can be elevated with the addition of a headboard, but also looks great as is.
I love the crescent moon shape of this wooden headboard made of white oak, bringing organic curves and soothing shapes to your bedroom.
Best nightstands
I love the round shapeliness of this wooden nightstand from Urban Outfitters. The curves make a great soft piece and it offers two surfaces where you can create a small display. Think a candle, your favorite nighttime read and a small bud vase with a couple of flower stems.
This super simple nightstand is made from oak and you can really see the grain. One drawer and lower shelf provide ample bedside storage.
Best accent chairs
The shaggy pile of this chair will bring texture in abundance to your bedroom and its rounded shape make it a super soft addition that will look perfect with a large monsterra plant in a cozy corner. (It's on sale too!)
The luxe upholstery give this swivel chair a bit of a glamorous bedroom look but also makes it super comfy with soft chenille fabric. The rust coloring could also bring a great color pop to your decor.
Editor's Pick
I love the squishy look and feel of this chair from Article. There is something about the lack of arms that makes it look super comfy, and a great piece of furniture to turn an unloved corner into a cozy space for reading.
Best wardrobes
I enjoy the swooping arch of this wardrobe's silhouette, and with an oak veneer caning, it has a super soft feel that will look great in any style of bedroom. Inside there is ample space and a handy shelf overhead to store folded items.
A simple white four-door wardrobe that is an absolute steal. The item works as a standalone piece and features a hanging rail with a fixed top shelf area. Four doors mean it can stretch out along a whole wall and even look like a bespoke piece.
A super simple find from Overstock and a bit of a bargain, made with durable laminate material. It's available in a range of colors, from black to chocolate, and the nickel-finished metal hardware brings a sheen to the piece. Two adjustable shelves give you ample space.
What should be in a guest bedroom?
A guest bedroom often gets overlooked as the unloved room that becomes a bit of a dumping ground, but you want to make sure your guest bedroom is a welcoming space for a guest.
'Depending on the size of your guest bedroom, I would always suggest that at the very least, a queen-sized bed and two side tables with separate lamps are on offer,' says Brooke Aitken of Brooke Aitken Design.
'Most importantly, there should be bedroom seating like a bedroom chair for your guest to relax comfortably, allowing them a little private sanctuary away from the home and its occupants.
'I tend to specify good-sized bedroom storage in guest bedrooms to allow for housing spillover for clothes hanging in other rooms; however, if space is an issue, I would always go for a chair over a cupboard and use hooks for temporary hanging. A guest bedroom should act as a home away from home.'
'If your residence is warm and inviting, this should carry into your guest bedroom which also ensures that your visitors will enjoy the time spent with you so much more. Finally, a good thread count quality linen is absolutely a must for the bed, making your bedroom feel like a hotel.
What color furniture should I get for the bedroom?
When thinking about color for your bedroom, you want to make sure your scheme is cohesive and matching as much as possible. If you're going for an all-wood look for a natural bedroom, look to oak and teak which have a lovely light finish. Variations of the coloring might still tie the room together, but otherwise, you want to keep things as similar as possible.
Light-colored furniture works for minimalist bedroom furniture, but this isn't exclusive to minimalist design, and in general, you want the space to feel bright and airy. Lighter colors are conducive to a more relaxing mood.
If you're not going for the wood look, keep things off-white or neutral as much as possible, then allowing for your decor to bring in the color. 'Neutrals are calming in an interior as they are super easy to live with,' says Athina Bluff, founder of Topology Interiors. 'They can evoke a sense of tranquillity and quiet. Some may find all neutral rooms too bland or uninspiring, but neutrals can also be a great base for more color.'
Oonagh is a content editor at Livingetc.com. Previously, she worked on a London property title, producing long-read interiors features, style pages and conducting interviews with a range of famous faces from the UK interiors scene, from Kit Kemp to Robert Kime. In doing so, she has developed a keen interest in London's historical architecture and the city's distinct tastemakers paving the way in the world of interiors.
