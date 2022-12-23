Best 8K TV: our pick of the best next-gen TV models
The best 8K TVs are becoming more and more popular, and we have chosen our favorites amongst the current crop
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
If you're looking to get a new TV and want the freshest technology, the best 8K TVs are a great place to start. Offering 4x the clarity, depth, and realism of 4K, these sets offer a way to bring your entertainment system bang up to date and future-proof yourself for years to come.
8K is relatively new as something we can bring into our homes, and so the choice is more limited than that of 4K or even older Full HD models. However, the biggest brands, including Samsung, Sony, LG, and more, all have their own offerings, and we have chosen the very best for this guide.
So whether you're looking for something on a budget or want to splash out on something really incredible, you'll find an option below. And if you're unsure about which company has the best products, you can head to our guide to the best TV brands around right now.
The best 8K TVs in 2022
Why you can trust Livingetc Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
1. LG Z2 8K OLED TV
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
OLED and 8K are a match made in TV heaven, working together to create perhaps the best image available at home right now. The panel pushes the price up to a level not accessible for many, but if you can get your hands on it, it's safe to say that your movie nights will never be the same.
If you're unfamiliar with the powers of OLED, these TVs include self-lit pixels that allow for much better contrast, deeper blacks, and more when compared to standard LED. Upscaling is also here to boost older content, and the incredibly slim set sits flush to the wall when mounted for a sleek, gallery-style look.
2. Hisense U800GR 8K ULED TV
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
One for those who don't want to spend their life savings on a TV, the Hisense U800GR is a great set that allows you to get 8K for the price of some 4K sets from other brands. The Quantum ULED panel adds depth and vibrancy to colors without the expense of OLED, and it also promises to upscale older content.
Hisense isn't the only budget brand offering 8K (you can read our comparison of Hisense vs TCL for more). Still, it gets a place on this list because of how much image-boosting - not to mention audio power from Dolby Atmos - technology it packs into a TV at less than $2,000.
3. Samsung 55" QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
The 55" QN700B from Samsung is the smallest 8K TV we've found on our travels, so it's ideal for those who want an 8K set but who don't have space for a 75"+ TV in their lounge. Unfortunately, the 55" model is the only one widely available at the time of writing, so it's somewhat one of a kind.
Samsung's Neo QLED panels are also a great choice, employing Mini LED technology to allow for more pixels to be packed into the display. There's also Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound for immersive audio, and anti-glare technology means that you will have more choice over the best viewing angles.
4. Sony BRAVIA XR Z9J 8K LED TV
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
The only standard LED TV on this list, the Sony BRAVIA XR Z9J doesn't quite measure up to what OLED and Neo QLED can offer, but it's still an excellent choice for those who want a big-screen 8K TV at a reasonable price. Overall, the panel isn't as thin, but the Z9J has processing technology that works to boost color and realism.
XR 8K upscaling will enhance Full HD and 4K content while we wait for more 8K content to become available, and you will be able to access your chosen movies and TV shows through Google TV and the BRAVIA CORE service found on Sony TVs.
5. Bang & Olufsen Beovision Harmony
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Bang & Olufsen is known for its architecturally beautiful and design-led speakers and TVs, and the Beovision Harmony is one of its most striking products. With built-in soundbar 'wings' that actually fold in and out when you power on or off the TV, it's a design that only B&O could pull off.
That design comes from Torsten Valeur and Valeur Designers, with a choice between oak wood and natural aluminum, Grey Mélange fabric with natural aluminum, walnut wood with bronze tone aluminum, or smoked oak wood with brass tone aluminum. It also has a wall bracket or motorized floor stand for easy adjustments.
How to choose the best 8K TV for your home
Is there any point in buying an 8K TV?
A sensible question and one no one can really answer definitively. The facts are that 8K is the next-gen technology that will almost certainly dominate the TV market in a few years. Like 4K, it's niche right now and gets expensive if you want the best technology, but prices will likely fall pretty sharply as more models become available.
Of course, if you're asking if there's any point in buying an 8K TV right now, the answer is mixed. Doing so would certainly future-proof your entertainment system and potentially mean you wouldn't need to replace your TV for a longer period, but it's also true that 8K content is minimal right now and will be for some time.
Will 8K TVs drop in price?
There are no guarantees, but if 8K follows the same pattern as technology in the past, then it's almost guaranteed that 8K TVs will become cheaper as time goes on. This happened with HD when it took over from standard definition and also with 4K. As we are now reaching the end of 4K being the go-to resolution when purchasing a new television, it makes sense that 8K TVs will drop in average price over the next few years.
Will there be 16K TVs?
While we're looking ahead to 8K, some will question how long until we're all fretting about whether to replace it with a 16K television. While we're right there with you when it comes to progress fatigue, 16K isn't close to being something we have in our living rooms, and it may never be.
To offer some context, 4K TVs arrived around 2013, while HDTV before it became popular at the tail-end of the 2000s. With 8K just a few years old, that gives us around 5-10 years before we need to worry about the resolution becoming obsolete.
Caroline is the smart homes ecommerce editor for Livingetc, covering everything tech for the home, from smart speakers to air purifiers and everything in between. She is passionate about the role that technology and smart devices can play in daily life, enhancing the home without sacrificing personal style and carefully chosen interiors. In her spare time, she can be found tinkering with bulbs, soundbars, and video doorbells in an effort to automate every part of her small home. Previously, she lent her expertise to the likes of Expert Reviews, IT Pro, Coach, The Week, and more.
-
-
Meet the designers using bio-materials to create amazing 'grown' homewares
From growing grass roots into intricate forms, to a type of natural concrete grown underwater, designers are making bold strides with these unusual, natural materials
By Hugh Metcalf • Published
-
How do you arrange pillows on a bed? Try these one-minute styling tricks for a better-looking bedroom
How to arrange pillows on a bed to create a look you just want to cozy up in
By Oonagh Turner • Published
-
Switchbot Curtain Rod 2 review: automated curtains without the hefty price tag
Curtains that open with just a command but don't require a complete refit, thanks to Switchbot's handy device
By Caroline Preece • Published
-
How big should your TV be based on room size?
Dealing with a small space? We advise on how to choose the ideal TV size for your home
By Caroline Preece • Published
-
Should I upgrade to an Alexa Voice Remote Pro? Here's exactly what extra features $35 buys you
The Alexa Voice Remote Pro is well worth it for TV addicts who constantly find themselves misplacing the clicker
By Alan Martin • Published
-
Choosing the best TV for a bright room - everything you should look out for
We look at the ways to ensure you can still enjoy your TV in a sun-filled room
By Caroline Preece • Published
-
Christmas TV deals: the best bargains on 4K, OLED, QLED and more
Save on a new big screen for the living room with these deals on 4K, OLED, QLED and more
By Caroline Preece • Last updated
-
How to find the best TV viewing angle for your space
Struggling to achieve the perfect TV-to-sofa arrangement? We explore how to find the ideal viewing angles for your space
By Caroline Preece • Published
-
Best TV brands: our picks for OLED, 8K, budget-friendly, and more
Looking for the best TV brand for the biggest screen? Or with the latest tech? Here's our rundown
By Caroline Preece • Published
-
How often should you replace your TV? We dig into the key things to consider
Thinking of swapping out your TV? Ask yourself these questions before deciding
By Caroline Preece • Published