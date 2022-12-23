Best 8K TV: our pick of the best next-gen TV models

If you're looking to get a new TV and want the freshest technology, the best 8K TVs are a great place to start. Offering 4x the clarity, depth, and realism of 4K, these sets offer a way to bring your entertainment system bang up to date and future-proof yourself for years to come.

8K is relatively new as something we can bring into our homes, and so the choice is more limited than that of 4K or even older Full HD models. However, the biggest brands, including Samsung, Sony, LG, and more, all have their own offerings, and we have chosen the very best for this guide.

So whether you're looking for something on a budget or want to splash out on something really incredible, you'll find an option below. And if you're unsure about which company has the best products, you can head to our guide to the best TV brands around right now.

The best 8K TVs in 2022

Why you can trust Livingetc Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

(Image credit: LG)

1. LG Z2 8K OLED TV Best 8K OLED TV Specifications Display: OLED Sizes: 77", 88" Smart TV: webOS Smart assistants: Google Assistant, Alexa Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Alexa and Google Assistant built-in (works with HomeKit) + Dolby Atmos and Vision support Reasons to avoid - Very expensive

OLED and 8K are a match made in TV heaven, working together to create perhaps the best image available at home right now. The panel pushes the price up to a level not accessible for many, but if you can get your hands on it, it's safe to say that your movie nights will never be the same.

If you're unfamiliar with the powers of OLED, these TVs include self-lit pixels that allow for much better contrast, deeper blacks, and more when compared to standard LED. Upscaling is also here to boost older content, and the incredibly slim set sits flush to the wall when mounted for a sleek, gallery-style look.

(Image credit: Hisense)

2. Hisense U800GR 8K ULED TV Best budget 8K TV Specifications Display: Quantum ULED Screen sizes: 75" Smart TV: Roku Smart assistants: Google Assistant Today's Best Deals View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Google Assistant built-in (works with Alexa) + Dolby Atmos and Vision support + Good price Reasons to avoid - Won't work with HomeKit - Older (2021) model

One for those who don't want to spend their life savings on a TV, the Hisense U800GR is a great set that allows you to get 8K for the price of some 4K sets from other brands. The Quantum ULED panel adds depth and vibrancy to colors without the expense of OLED, and it also promises to upscale older content.

Hisense isn't the only budget brand offering 8K (you can read our comparison of Hisense vs TCL for more). Still, it gets a place on this list because of how much image-boosting - not to mention audio power from Dolby Atmos - technology it packs into a TV at less than $2,000.

(Image credit: Samsung)

3. Samsung 55" QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV Best mid-size 8K TV Specifications Display: Neo QLED Screen sizes: 55", 65", 75" Smart TV: Tizen Smart Assistants: Alexa, Google Assistant Today's Best Deals View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Alexa and Google Assistant built-in (works with Samsung SmartThings) + Dolby Atmos support with Object Tracking Sound Reasons to avoid - No Dolby Vision - Won't work with HomeKit

The 55" QN700B from Samsung is the smallest 8K TV we've found on our travels, so it's ideal for those who want an 8K set but who don't have space for a 75"+ TV in their lounge. Unfortunately, the 55" model is the only one widely available at the time of writing, so it's somewhat one of a kind.

Samsung's Neo QLED panels are also a great choice, employing Mini LED technology to allow for more pixels to be packed into the display. There's also Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound for immersive audio, and anti-glare technology means that you will have more choice over the best viewing angles.

(Image credit: Sony)

4. Sony BRAVIA XR Z9J 8K LED TV Best Sony 8K TV Specifications Display: Standard LED Screen sizes: 75", 85" Smart TV: Google TV Smart assistants: Alexa, Google Assistant Today's Best Deals View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Dolby Vision support + Alexa and Google Assistant in-built Reasons to avoid - Standard LED panel - Won't work with HomeKit - No Dolby Atmos support - Older (2021) model

The only standard LED TV on this list, the Sony BRAVIA XR Z9J doesn't quite measure up to what OLED and Neo QLED can offer, but it's still an excellent choice for those who want a big-screen 8K TV at a reasonable price. Overall, the panel isn't as thin, but the Z9J has processing technology that works to boost color and realism.

XR 8K upscaling will enhance Full HD and 4K content while we wait for more 8K content to become available, and you will be able to access your chosen movies and TV shows through Google TV and the BRAVIA CORE service found on Sony TVs.

(Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

5. Bang & Olufsen Beovision Harmony Best luxury 8K TV Specifications Display: OLED Sizes: 88" Smart TV: webOS Smart assistants: N/A Today's Best Deals View at B&O (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Dolby Vision support + Also available in 65" and 77" 4K Reasons to avoid - Very expensive - No Dolby Atmos - No smart assistant support

Bang & Olufsen is known for its architecturally beautiful and design-led speakers and TVs, and the Beovision Harmony is one of its most striking products. With built-in soundbar 'wings' that actually fold in and out when you power on or off the TV, it's a design that only B&O could pull off.

That design comes from Torsten Valeur and Valeur Designers, with a choice between oak wood and natural aluminum, Grey Mélange fabric with natural aluminum, walnut wood with bronze tone aluminum, or smoked oak wood with brass tone aluminum. It also has a wall bracket or motorized floor stand for easy adjustments.

(Image credit: Samsung)

How to choose the best 8K TV for your home

Is there any point in buying an 8K TV? A sensible question and one no one can really answer definitively. The facts are that 8K is the next-gen technology that will almost certainly dominate the TV market in a few years. Like 4K, it's niche right now and gets expensive if you want the best technology, but prices will likely fall pretty sharply as more models become available. Of course, if you're asking if there's any point in buying an 8K TV right now, the answer is mixed. Doing so would certainly future-proof your entertainment system and potentially mean you wouldn't need to replace your TV for a longer period, but it's also true that 8K content is minimal right now and will be for some time.

Will 8K TVs drop in price? There are no guarantees, but if 8K follows the same pattern as technology in the past, then it's almost guaranteed that 8K TVs will become cheaper as time goes on. This happened with HD when it took over from standard definition and also with 4K. As we are now reaching the end of 4K being the go-to resolution when purchasing a new television, it makes sense that 8K TVs will drop in average price over the next few years.