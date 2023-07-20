'This genuinely helps me sleep better.' I've found 12 finishing touches to make your bedroom feels like a sanctuary
Tie your bedroom together with any of these 9 decorative additions that will help your bedroom feel like a relaxing sanctuary
1. Best bedroom pillows
2. Best bedroom candles
3. Best bedroom nightstand trays
4. Best bedroom throws
Decor is one of my favorite elements of interior design. It's the fun part, where the hard work is done and dusted, and you can enjoy your space coming together with those small final touches.
From texture to lighting, to those decorative pieces that help a space feel finished, these small purchases really pack a punch, tying everything together in one fell swoop. Finishing touches are important in every room of the home, but it's in the bedroom where they feel extra special, helping the room feel cozy and luxurious. To help you create your ultimate nighttime sanctuary, these are the decorative finishing touches that I've spotted from some of best home decor stores.
Best bedroom pillows
Material: Cotton and polyester fill
Price: $33.65
A throw pillow that will bring that needed dose of texture to your bedroom. I also like this soothing lavender color at the moment. Add to the head of your bed as an accent pillow and pair with your best bed linen for a relaxing look.
Material: Corduroy
Price: $59
I keep seeing this frill look on accent pillows and so was desperate to hunt one out for my curated edit of bedroom buys. That additional texture is so needed for a cozy bedroom look. I love this sunshine orange shade that would bring a pop of color against sage green sheets.
Best bedroom candles
Material: Ceramic
Price: $24.99
I love how this little pot comes with its own built-in section for matches. I'm forever scrabbling around trying to find a lighter, so this makes for a handy feature, and a light scent in the air genuinely helps me sleep better. It's relaxing.
Material: Clay
Price: $24.99
The paintwork around the sides of this ceramic candle is an elegant addition, so when it's empty you can use it for a jewelry bowl on your bedside table. Its hand-painted look makes it feel expensive, but it's available for an absolute steal.
Best bedroom nightstand trays
Material: Marble
Price: $54
For a bit of mermaid chic, this scalloped tray will look great on any bedside table. Use it for jewelry or pop a small diffuser on it to create a decorative moment. Marble is always a great way to make a bedroom look more expensive too.
Material: Powder-coated steel
Price: $33.75
Available in many colors, I like this pale pink shade. Super simple, it brings angles to your nightstand or bookshelf and helps your space stay curated and neat.
Material: Porcelain
Price: $290
Potter and designer Jonathan Adler is the mastermind behind this colorful tray, ideal for keeping your favorite things together and on display. The glossy porcelain will create a glamorous bedroom look, and I love that gold edging.
Best bedroom throws
Material: Wool
Price: $295
Every bedroom needs a throw, and this cozy blanket plays with shades of brown for a neutral look. Pair it with cream or off-white bed linen for near-perfect minimaluxe bedroom decor.
Material: Cotton
Price: $140
For something a bit more colored, this is a playful woven throw blanket that almost looks more like a piece of art or a wall tapestry. If you're looking to add color, it's the perfect piece to drape over a reading chair or for the end of your bed.
Material: Wool
Price: $63.20
I love the chunky look of this throw, you can really see the knit which creates a pattern of light and dark. It's available in other tones but this creamy feel will bring a rustic bedroom vibe.
What makes a room feel finished?
When in doubt, texture is the surefire way to help your bedroom feel finished. A bit of softness goes a long way to give that cozy, lived-in feel, and without it, your space is bound to feel a little stark.
'A bedroom needs to achieve so many things,' says Irene Astrain, architect and designer at Astrain Scheld. 'It needs to be cozy and welcoming, relaxing and soothing and provide a safe space. Soft elements, textured rich fabrics and personal elements can all help with these feelings.'
Try accent cushions and focus on how you arrange pillows on a bed for that extra cozy look. Add luxurious throws, and even if you have a small bedroom, rugs of all sizes are a great way to ramp up the texture in the space.
Oonagh is a content editor at Livingetc.com. Previously, she worked on a London property title, producing long-read interiors features, style pages and conducting interviews with a range of famous faces from the UK interiors scene, from Kit Kemp to Robert Kime. In doing so, she has developed a keen interest in London's historical architecture and the city's distinct tastemakers paving the way in the world of interiors.
-
-
