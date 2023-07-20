'This genuinely helps me sleep better.' I've found 12 finishing touches to make your bedroom feels like a sanctuary

Tie your bedroom together with any of these 9 decorative additions that will help your bedroom feel like a relaxing sanctuary

A selection of bedroom finishing touches
1. Best bedroom pillows
2. Best bedroom candles
3. Best bedroom nightstand trays
4. Best bedroom throws

Decor is one of my favorite elements of interior design. It's the fun part, where the hard work is done and dusted, and you can enjoy your space coming together with those small final touches. 

From texture to lighting, to those decorative pieces that help a space feel finished, these small purchases really pack a punch, tying everything together in one fell swoop. Finishing touches are important in every room of the home, but it's in the bedroom where they feel extra special, helping the room feel cozy and luxurious. To help you create your ultimate nighttime sanctuary, these are the decorative finishing touches that I've spotted from some of best home decor stores.

Best bedroom pillows

A tufted blue checked pillow
1. Nicole Curtis checkers pillow

Material: Cotton and polyester fill
Price: $33.65

A throw pillow that will bring that needed dose of texture to your bedroom. I also like this soothing lavender color at the moment. Add to the head of your bed as an accent pillow and pair with your best bed linen for a relaxing look.

An orange frill pillow
2. Ingrid throw pillow

Material: Corduroy
Price: $59

I keep seeing this frill look on accent pillows and so was desperate to hunt one out for my curated edit of bedroom buys. That additional texture is so needed for a cozy bedroom look. I love this sunshine orange shade that would bring a pop of color against sage green sheets.

A fringed checked bedroom pillow
3. Hugo pillow

Material: Polyester cover and fill
Price: $128

Subtle fringing and a delicate pattern make this bedroom accent pillow a calming addition to your space. I love the neutral checked colors too, bringing a gentle feel to your bed spread.

Best bedroom candles

A candle with built-in match holder
1. Margot candle

Material: Ceramic
Price: $24.99

I love how this little pot comes with its own built-in section for matches. I'm forever scrabbling around trying to find a lighter, so this makes for a handy feature, and a light scent in the air genuinely helps me sleep better. It's relaxing.

A candle with ceramic pot
2. Ceramic clay candle

Material: Clay
Price: $24.99

The paintwork around the sides of this ceramic candle is an elegant addition, so when it's empty you can use it for a jewelry bowl on your bedside table. Its hand-painted look makes it feel expensive, but it's available for an absolute steal.

A yellow candle holder
3. Honeysuckle scented candle

Material: Ceramic
Price: $110

This comes in a few color, but this calming, buttery yellow is definitely the color of the moment. Its muted tone means it doesn't carry too much energy, and instead delivers a relaxing yet optimistic feel for the bedroom. 

Best bedroom nightstand trays

A marble edged scallop tray
1. Marble scalloped tray

Material: Marble
Price: $54

For a bit of mermaid chic, this scalloped tray will look great on any bedside table. Use it for jewelry or pop a small diffuser on it to create a decorative moment. Marble is always a great way to make a bedroom look more expensive too. 

A pink angular tray
2. Kaleido tray

Material: Powder-coated steel
Price: $33.75

Available in many colors, I like this pale pink shade. Super simple, it brings angles to your nightstand or bookshelf and helps your space stay curated and neat.

A colorful, porcelain tray
3. Colored jewelry tray

Material: Porcelain
Price: $290

Potter and designer Jonathan Adler is the mastermind behind this colorful tray, ideal for keeping your favorite things together and on display. The glossy porcelain will create a glamorous bedroom look, and I love that gold edging. 

Best bedroom throws

A neutral colored throw
1. Girard throw

Material: Wool
Price: $295

Every bedroom needs a throw, and this cozy blanket plays with shades of brown for a neutral look. Pair it with cream or off-white bed linen for near-perfect minimaluxe bedroom decor.

A throw with frilled edges
2. Woven throw blanket

Material: Cotton
Price: $140

For something a bit more colored, this is a playful woven throw blanket that almost looks more like a piece of art or a wall tapestry. If you're looking to add color, it's the perfect piece to drape over a reading chair or for the end of your bed.

A chunky cream throw blanket
3. Oversized bed throw

Material: Wool
Price: $63.20

I love the chunky look of this throw, you can really see the knit which creates a pattern of light and dark. It's available in other tones but this creamy feel will bring a rustic bedroom vibe.

What makes a room feel finished?

When in doubt, texture is the surefire way to help your bedroom feel finished. A bit of softness goes a long way to give that cozy, lived-in feel, and without it, your space is bound to feel a little stark. 

'A bedroom needs to achieve so many things,' says Irene Astrain, architect and designer at Astrain Scheld. 'It needs to be cozy and welcoming, relaxing and soothing and provide a safe space. Soft elements, textured rich fabrics and personal elements can all help with these feelings.'

Try accent cushions and focus on how you arrange pillows on a bed for that extra cozy look. Add luxurious throws, and even if you have a small bedroom, rugs of all sizes are a great way to ramp up the texture in the space. 

Livingetc content editor and design expert

Oonagh is a content editor at Livingetc.com. Previously, she worked on a London property title, producing long-read interiors features, style pages and conducting interviews with a range of famous faces from the UK interiors scene, from Kit Kemp to Robert Kime. In doing so, she has developed a keen interest in London's historical architecture and the city's distinct tastemakers paving the way in the world of interiors. 

