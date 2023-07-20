'This genuinely helps me sleep better.' I've found 12 finishing touches to make your bedroom feels like a sanctuary

Get the Livingetc Newsletter Stay up to date with all the latest interiors news, trends and ideas. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Decor is one of my favorite elements of interior design. It's the fun part, where the hard work is done and dusted, and you can enjoy your space coming together with those small final touches.

From texture to lighting, to those decorative pieces that help a space feel finished, these small purchases really pack a punch, tying everything together in one fell swoop. Finishing touches are important in every room of the home, but it's in the bedroom where they feel extra special, helping the room feel cozy and luxurious. To help you create your ultimate nighttime sanctuary, these are the decorative finishing touches that I've spotted from some of best home decor stores.

Best bedroom pillows

1. Nicole Curtis checkers pillow View at Kohls Material: Cotton and polyester fill

Price: $33.65 A throw pillow that will bring that needed dose of texture to your bedroom. I also like this soothing lavender color at the moment. Add to the head of your bed as an accent pillow and pair with your best bed linen for a relaxing look. 2. Ingrid throw pillow View at Urban Outfitters Material: Corduroy

Price: $59



I keep seeing this frill look on accent pillows and so was desperate to hunt one out for my curated edit of bedroom buys. That additional texture is so needed for a cozy bedroom look. I love this sunshine orange shade that would bring a pop of color against sage green sheets. 3. Hugo pillow View at McGee & Co Material: Polyester cover and fill

Price: $128 Subtle fringing and a delicate pattern make this bedroom accent pillow a calming addition to your space. I love the neutral checked colors too, bringing a gentle feel to your bed spread.

Best bedroom candles

1. Margot candle View at Urban Outfitters Material: Ceramic

Price: $24.99



I love how this little pot comes with its own built-in section for matches. I'm forever scrabbling around trying to find a lighter, so this makes for a handy feature, and a light scent in the air genuinely helps me sleep better. It's relaxing. 2. Ceramic clay candle View at Walmart Material: Clay

Price: $24.99



The paintwork around the sides of this ceramic candle is an elegant addition, so when it's empty you can use it for a jewelry bowl on your bedside table. Its hand-painted look makes it feel expensive, but it's available for an absolute steal. 3. Honeysuckle scented candle View at Net-a-Porter Material: Ceramic

Price: $110



This comes in a few color, but this calming, buttery yellow is definitely the color of the moment. Its muted tone means it doesn't carry too much energy, and instead delivers a relaxing yet optimistic feel for the bedroom.

Best bedroom nightstand trays

Best bedroom throws