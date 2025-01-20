7 Colors You Can Add to Neutral Bedrooms That Will Give the Space a Bit of *Something Something*, but Still Be Soothing

If you want a restful vibe, there's nothing quite like keeping things neutral in the bedroom, but that doesn't mean you have to blanket your space in beige only. Yes, you can add color to a neutral bedroom, but it just needs to be the right color.

After all, you don't want to lose out on the reason you chose neutrals in the first place. "Using timeless tones provides a backdrop that not only elevates the quality of materials, textures, and design elements, but also ensures a sense of understated elegance that endures over time," explains Dominique Bonet, lead designer at LD&D. "Neutrals, by nature, don’t go out of style and are chosen for their lasting appeal, making them a reliable foundation for luxury interiors."

That said, most neutral bedroom ideas can really benefit from a little bit of color, in order to inject a sense of personality and individual style into the space. If you're unsure where to start, we've asked interior designers and color experts to share which shades sit in harmony alongside neutrals, as well as their best advice on how to use them and where. Here's what the colors they recommended.

1. Whimsical Pinks

(Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Design: The 1818 Collective)

Pink has got to be one of the most romantic bedroom color ideas. But forget eye-popping Barbie pinks or roller disco fluorescents, instead focus on seamlessly layering your neutral scheme with dusky tea rose shades and hues that offer just the softest whisper of blush.

"Over the last few seasons, we have gradually seen neutrals with pink and red undertones starting to take over from our traditionally popular grays and beiges," reveals Helen Shaw, director of marketing at Benjamin Moore. "Plaster pink shades such as Whispering Peach 2014-60 and Venetian Portico AF-185 work perfectly as a blank canvas for a bedroom. The soft, dusky rose tones in both add a wonderful earthy and grounded feel to the bedroom, perfect for a room where we unwind and rejuvenate."

2. Shades of Green

(Image credit: Sean Litchfield. Design: Justin Charette Design)

Soft, neutral nature-inspired tones work best within green bedroom ideas, as this is a room meant for resting, so you want a soothing palette.

"When it comes to our decorating schemes this year, more and more of us will be exploring the relationship between subtle shades in intriguing color pairings to achieve a more restful environment," suggests Benjamin Moore's Helen Shaw. "Combine lighter ice cream green shades to continue this subtle, neutral scheme whilst still creating a look that is fresh and optimistic.

"Alternatively, experiment with incorporating a pop of saturated sage green through highlighting architectural details," she recommends. "This creates a focal point whilst still looking soft and whimsical when paired with plaster pinks."

But when pairing shades of green within an otherwise pared-back bedroom palette, it's important to consider your undertones, says interior designer E. Norton, principal at Norton Interiors. "If you want to add a pop of green, look for a green with a warm undertone to go with a creamy-beige wall. A super cool green in the light will make the walls look yellow instead of soft and natural." Just as there are colors that complement beige, there are colors to avoid pairing with beige.

3. Nature-Inspired Tones

(Image credit: Genevieve Garrupo. Design: Lara Apelian Studio)

It makes sense in a room where you want to invite a sense of peace and tranquility to look to the natural world for color inspiration, so be on the lookout for earth tone bedroom ideas that can contribute to a grounded-feeling in the space.

"Colors you’d naturally find in nature pair well with neutrals," explains interior designer Lara Apelian of Lara Apelian Studio. "Think of your favorite beach landscape for inspiration, for example."

Everything from greens and blues to stormy grays and stony yellows can work well in this space when combined with neutrals — particularly when combined with some textures for a little more depth.

"With a neutral palette, we love adding layers of texture to diversify," adds Lara. "Adding a raffia wallpaper, or a Venetian plaster wall treatment, softens the edges and picks up natural light."

4. Ochre Yellows

(Image credit: Davide Lovati)

Although there is no reason why a neutral color scheme should ever feel cold or sterile, it can never hurt to pair these shades with a few warming hues to boost your cozy bedroom ideas — including vintage ochre yellows and clay-toned reds.

"If your bedroom gets a lot of natural light, go bolder with the colors you layer in — like rust, mustard or terracotta," suggests Jodi Peterman, owner at Elizabeth Erin Designs. "These tones thrive in sunlight and create a warm, inviting space. For rooms with less natural light, stick to softer hues like sage green or lavender to keep the space feeling light and airy."

5. Charming Blues

(Image credit: Paul Craig)

There is always a place for a little touch of blue — not just in blue bedrooms ideas but pretty much anywhere in the home. The reason? There is such a vast choice of shades, all of which can offer something different and are versatile enough to pair with all kinds of neutrals.

"I personally enjoy seeing bright colors with neutrals, so things like blues," says Carr Lanphier, CEO of painting company, Improovy. "Or, you could bring in different neutrals like grays if the majority of your color scheme is prioritizing neutrals like beige and off-white. In my experience, bringing in some brighter colors can help a bedroom look more airy and lighter, and can help either take advantage of natural light in your bedroom, or create the sense of light in a bedroom that doesn’t receive much."

Think soothing rather than cool when it comes to your choice of bedroom blues — rich navy, cozy indigo, and those with a slight green tinge all work well.

6. Earthy Browns

(Image credit: Irida Mete. Design: Sagrada Studio)

Rich brown really is having its moment right now, whether it's as a kitchen cabinet color, within wooden flooring, and as a shade for all kinds of furniture, from upholstered beds to couches. Within a neutral bedroom color scheme, decorating with brown can be a really simple way to add a touch of elegance, particularly when paired with with creamy and off-whites.

"We are loving chocolates, ivory, and texture in neutral bedroom settings lately," says Sarah Latham, principal at Latham Interiors. "In linens, area rugs, upholstered furnishings, or window coverings, these tones bring an earthy and relaxing quality to the bedroom space."

7. More Neutrals

(Image credit: Par Bengtsson. Design: Nina Magon Studio)

Which shades could possibly be better to pair with neutrals than other neutrals? Within bedroom ideas, using layers of muted and easy-to-live with tones offers a fast-track to a super stylish and soothing space.

"Choosing color schemes where natural shades complement each other allows the design to flow seamlessly, enhancing the overall sense of serenity," explains Dominique Bonet. "Additionally, selecting timeless neutral tones ensures that the space retains its elegance without being affected by passing trends.

"Blending earthy, natural tones with premium materials like marble and European wood creates a cohesive, sophisticated environment where the neutral palette enhances the overall harmony of the design without overpowering the space," Dominique adds. "By selecting colors that are both timeless and versatile — such as soft shades of beige, warm taupe, and muted grays — they foster a calm, luxurious ambiance that remains inviting and relevant for years to come."

FAQs

How Can You Add a Pop of Color to a Neutral Bedroom?

While you might not want to create a psychedelic, eye-popping decor scheme within your bedroom, there is still a little scope to introduce some bright colors for bedrooms without them feeling overwhelming.

"If you’re a neutrals lover at heart, but want to add a pop of color, keep it flexible with accents," suggests Hema Persad, interior designer at Sagrada Studio. "A vibrant throw blanket, colorful books, or art can liven up the space without altering the overall palette. Add a metallic touch by using gold accents to bring some sophistication to the room if you're into that."

"If you want a punch of color that feels sophisticated, invest in a chair or ottoman in a rich jewel tone like emerald green or deep navy and place it in a reading nook or at the foot of the bed," adds Jodi Peterman. "It’s functional and doubles as a statement piece that elevates the entire room."

And don't forget the effect your bedroom lighting ideas could have on the color within your bedroom either. "Lighting is such a game-changer. A colorful pendant light or lamp base can bring in just the right amount of vibrancy without overpowering the space," says Jodi. "You can mimic the tone of the fixture in the bedding, accent pillows or window coverings to pull the look throughout the space."

While the colors you use within your bedroom decor scheme play a huge role in the way it looks and feels, don't neglect to consider your bedroom layout design to ensure you are using the space wisely.