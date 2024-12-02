I Didn't Think Martha-Core Christmas Decor Was My Thing — Until I Shopped These '90s-Nostalgia Decorations

If you, like me — and seemingly everyone else on the planet — watched Martha, the recent Martha Stewart documentary on Netflix, you probably found yourself taken by the decorating prowess of the iconic homemaker. The artistry, the precision — everything Martha touched circa 1990 turned to gold. And during the holiday season, who wouldn’t want to borrow a little of that magic?

This year, we’re revisiting those nostalgic nineties Christmas decorating ideas with a little Livingetc, 2024 spin. But the rules remain simple: more is more. Phrases like “What, this old thing? Just threw it together!” have no place in a Martha-level holiday tablescape (or anywhere else for that matter!). And, of course, keep it classic. Traditional Christmas motifs — plaid patterns, fine china, fresh foliage — and cozy colorways channel that cozy, idyllic Hallmark movie-esque vibe we’re vying for.

Peak Martha Stewart empire was a sight for sore eyes, and the tastemaker's legendary hosting tactics remain as inspiring as ever. We’ve compiled the best of these Christmas decorations below to re-create her signature look. Learn how to dazzle your guests this holiday season like Martha: the original hostess with the mostest.

