I Didn't Think Martha-Core Christmas Decor Was My Thing — Until I Shopped These '90s-Nostalgia Decorations
‘90s Martha Stewart is having a moment this holiday season, and we’re leaning all the way in by decorating like the legend herself
If you, like me — and seemingly everyone else on the planet — watched Martha, the recent Martha Stewart documentary on Netflix, you probably found yourself taken by the decorating prowess of the iconic homemaker. The artistry, the precision — everything Martha touched circa 1990 turned to gold. And during the holiday season, who wouldn’t want to borrow a little of that magic?
This year, we’re revisiting those nostalgic nineties Christmas decorating ideas with a little Livingetc, 2024 spin. But the rules remain simple: more is more. Phrases like “What, this old thing? Just threw it together!” have no place in a Martha-level holiday tablescape (or anywhere else for that matter!). And, of course, keep it classic. Traditional Christmas motifs — plaid patterns, fine china, fresh foliage — and cozy colorways channel that cozy, idyllic Hallmark movie-esque vibe we’re vying for.
Peak Martha Stewart empire was a sight for sore eyes, and the tastemaker's legendary hosting tactics remain as inspiring as ever. We’ve compiled the best of these Christmas decorations below to re-create her signature look. Learn how to dazzle your guests this holiday season like Martha: the original hostess with the mostest.
Martha Stewart adores the classics, and while she mentioned in her documentary that she’s not the biggest fan of red, we have a feeling she’d make an exception for this heritage-mill Italian woven velvet burgundy stocking. Complete with a linen marble print and removable bow tie, these luxury Christmas stockings will look festive and fabulous draped over a mantle.
These The Met x Anthropologie beaded velvet florals may be advertised as ornaments, but we love them as ultra-fancy napkin rings. Pair them with your festive plate stack for a tablescape that’s Martha-level picture-perfect.
When it comes to holiday decor, Martha is all about traditional motifs reimagined with a fresh perspective. This minimalist Christmas decor is the perfect example — modern tonal hues give plaid's nostalgia a contemporary twist. It’s ideal draped over a sofa or chair or folded neatly at the foot of a bed for cozy, classic charm.
Candles are important year-round, but during the holidays, they’re a non-negotiable for bringing that extra sparkle. These gold-gilded taper holders from Anthropologie bring retro glamour in spades. Line them up along a long dining table for Christmas dinner, and let the festive glow do all the talking.
Christmas plates can sometimes be a bit much, but if there’s one thing we’ve learned from poring over Martha Stewart’s tablescapes, it’s that she keeps plates festive yet understated. The complexity lies in the layering of items, not one overly busy piece. That’s why these plates, with their petite bow details, are perfect — both nostalgic and on-trend with the current holiday bow revival.
If you want to deck the halls like Martha, garland is non-negotiable. She drapes it everywhere — over doors, staircases, even as Christmas fireplace ideas. We’re keeping it classic with this faux-flocked pine, which looks just like the real thing. Pro tip: get at least three. Trust us, you’ll need them!
These hand-cut, hand-finished glasses say, “I think I’ll have another!” Dapper and sophisticated, they feel like something straight out of a swanky American bar in December. They’ll shine during holiday cocktail hour and look just as chic on a bar cart or shelf, reflecting the light for that extra hint of holiday sparkle.
These days, ornaments come in many forms: school buses, caviar tins, Supreme Court justices, and syringes of Botox — super fun, but none of that here if we’re decorating like Martha. The Stewart way is timeless and sophisticated, just like these glass ornaments from Soho Home, which feel nostalgic but also quite fresh with their translucent organic shapes and irregular frosted lines.
We think Sarah Sherman Samuel and Martha Stewart might be kindred spirits because Sarah’s recently debuted holiday collection with Lulu and Georgia has the iconic tastemaker's timeless touch and elevated cozy feel written all over it. These bells — which would look great placed atop a mantle — feel modern in monochrome while nodding to Finnish heritage.
