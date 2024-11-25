I Added This Cozy-Season Storage Straight to My Cart — Meet the Leather Basket of My Dreams

I found a *real* leather storage basket that I’m convinced would make Jane Birkin proud — and it’s over 50% off right now for Black Friday

open weave leather basket on sale for Black Friday
(Image credit: Rejuvenation)
Jump to category:
Julia Demer
By
published
in Features

Storage baskets are functional, sure — but stylish? Eh, not so much. That hasn’t stopped me from relying on them to corral my ever-growing collection of throws (they need a home too!), but I’ve always dreamed of something a little more... chic. So stumbling upon this Open Weave Leather Basket from Rejuvenation, now on clearance for Black Friday — just $85.99, down from $179 — felt like fate.

Yes, it’s still an investment for a basket, but hear me out: this beauty is made of real leather. Available in black and a natural light tan, both of these home deals promise to patina gorgeously over time — a rarity in the world of mostly plastic storage solutions.

I’m already planning to replace my current, not-so-pretty basket with this gem, which will no longer hide in shame but instead live proudly as part of my living room decor (next to my also leather sofa!). If you’re lucky enough to have an in-unit washer-dryer (unlike myself in NYC), this would also make a ridiculously chic laundry basket.

Leather Open Weave Round Basket
Over 50% Off
Leather Open Weave Round Basket

Choose between two sizes — a more compact 18”x18” basket or a wider 20”x14” version — both available in sleek black or natural leather (though if you want the best sale price, go for black). Each basket is reinforced with durable MDF support, ensuring a sturdy construction for years to come. Maintenance is also a breeze: just wipe it down with a soft, dry cloth, and you’re good to go. Rustic meets contemporary cool, I can confidently say it’s one of the best storage baskets I’ve seen in some time.

Another idea? Use it as an umbrella stand! With its generous size — 18" x 18" for compact spaces or 20" x 14" for more storage — it’s perfect for keeping umbrellas neat and ready by the door. Bonus: both sizes are on sale!

While January is typically the time we start decluttering and organizing, why wait? It's never too early to hop on the "magic basket" decluttering hack. November is basically December, which is practically January, so consider this your stylish foray into the New Year. Shop the basket even the late wicker-loving Jane Birkin would approve of.

More Rejuvenation Sale Highlights

While you're at it, there are so many more homeware gems to be found in the Rejuvenation sale, featuring discounts up to 50% off, plus an extra 20% off clearance.

Leather Pillow Cover
Leather Pillow Cover

A leather pillow cover for my new leather basket? Sign me up! No such a thing as too much leather when it looks this good. This cover brings a luxe equestrian energy and adds a beautifully contrasting texture to fabric upholstery. The leather is impossibly supple, and when you’re ready for a refresh, just flip it to reveal the linen back — two looks in one!

Emeretta Lamp
Emeretta Lamp

The most darling table lamp there ever was! Inspired by 19th-century Swedish ceramics, this piece captures that old-world charm with a modern twist. The organic shape and monochrome finish make it an instant classic, but give the two-tone options a gander, too — they’re equally chic and even more discounted. 

Coyuchi Organic Cascade Matelasse Cotton Blanket and Shams, Full/Queen
Coyuchi Organic Cascade Matelasse Cotton Blanket and Shams, Full/Queen

If you’re already a fan of Coyuchi’s bed linens, their collaboration with Rejuvenation will blow you away. Made from cotton grown in India and crafted in Portugal, this bedding set's rumpled, stitched texture takes inspiration from traditional kantha quilts. Stonewashed for a soft, lived-in feel, this bedding deal is perfect from day one and pairs beautifully with earthy tones like moss green.

TOPICS
Julia Demer
Julia Demer
Style Editor

Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸