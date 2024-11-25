I Added This Cozy-Season Storage Straight to My Cart — Meet the Leather Basket of My Dreams

Storage baskets are functional, sure — but stylish? Eh, not so much. That hasn’t stopped me from relying on them to corral my ever-growing collection of throws (they need a home too!), but I’ve always dreamed of something a little more... chic. So stumbling upon this Open Weave Leather Basket from Rejuvenation, now on clearance for Black Friday — just $85.99, down from $179 — felt like fate.

Yes, it’s still an investment for a basket, but hear me out: this beauty is made of real leather. Available in black and a natural light tan, both of these home deals promise to patina gorgeously over time — a rarity in the world of mostly plastic storage solutions.

I’m already planning to replace my current, not-so-pretty basket with this gem, which will no longer hide in shame but instead live proudly as part of my living room decor (next to my also leather sofa!). If you’re lucky enough to have an in-unit washer-dryer (unlike myself in NYC), this would also make a ridiculously chic laundry basket.

Over 50% Off Leather Open Weave Round Basket Now $85.99, Was $179 at Rejuvenation Choose between two sizes — a more compact 18”x18” basket or a wider 20”x14” version — both available in sleek black or natural leather (though if you want the best sale price, go for black). Each basket is reinforced with durable MDF support, ensuring a sturdy construction for years to come. Maintenance is also a breeze: just wipe it down with a soft, dry cloth, and you’re good to go. Rustic meets contemporary cool, I can confidently say it’s one of the best storage baskets I’ve seen in some time.

Another idea? Use it as an umbrella stand! With its generous size — 18" x 18" for compact spaces or 20" x 14" for more storage — it’s perfect for keeping umbrellas neat and ready by the door. Bonus: both sizes are on sale!

While January is typically the time we start decluttering and organizing, why wait? It's never too early to hop on the "magic basket" decluttering hack. November is basically December, which is practically January, so consider this your stylish foray into the New Year. Shop the basket even the late wicker-loving Jane Birkin would approve of.

More Rejuvenation Sale Highlights

While you're at it, there are so many more homeware gems to be found in the Rejuvenation sale, featuring discounts up to 50% off, plus an extra 20% off clearance.

