Designers Agree This is The Perfect Couch — Comfortable, Chic and The Big Trend for 2024
You can't go wrong with anything designed by Mario Bellini — but designers are quite partial to this one specific sofa in particular
Rayman Boozer is as decorated an interior designer as they come. The brainchild behind lauded New York City outfit Apartment 48 and a regular feature on the pages of Livingetc, Rayman has worked for years on all kinds of interiors — lofts, studios, homes, and more — honing his craft and the expert color consulting skills for which he is well-known.
As you know, we here at Livingetc work to keep you, dear readers, abreast of any and all interior design trends and changes as they emerge. But we also love to hear directly from some of our favorite interior visionaries about what they're loving these days, as there is no better opinion than one from a bonafide expert.
To that end, we had the pleasure of speaking with Rayman about the furniture piece he's been loving lately, and think you're going to love what he has to say. And if you're not immediately swayed by his recommendation, you'll surely find something you like in the handy bit of shopping we've compiled below.
Rayman Boozer's current home interiors obsession
At the moment, Rayman told us he's been particularly loving sectional sofas from Mario Bellini. "The low profile, diverse color options, and surprising comfort make them a standout choice for contemporary living spaces," he said, while the "modular aspect adds a layer of versatility, allowing for creative configurations to suit different preferences and room layouts."
We completely agree — if the showstopping silhouettes of these couches weren't enough, the breadth of available colorways really seals the deal. There is a Bellini for everyone! "The combination of style, comfort, and adaptability makes it a noteworthy addition to any home," Rayman went on.
And he's not the only designer. Its the most common couch to be featured in Livingetc right now. "So many designers —-and homeowners — love the Camaleonda," says Livingetc editor in chief Pip Rich. "And for good reason. Its relaxed yet smart, offering you the chance to lie back and unwind or sit casually with friends and a cocktail. It suits exactly how we want to live right now, to have both options at the ready."
If you're in the market for a new sofa, feel free to take Rayman's recommendations at face value; you simply cannot go wrong with one as it's the best sofa on the market right now. (We've linked the Camaleonda below — you'll be the envy of your entire block!). But if you'd rather shop for something slightly different — in both design, modularity, color, and price — I've compiled a special inspired edit below.
9 stunning couches to shop
Best Sectionals
Price: $3299
Much like Camaleonda, the Holmes sectional from Arhaus also features a low-profile silhouette ... though it otherwise strikes a completely different note.
Price: $3399
The Tomasso is explicitly inspired by mid-century Italian design, so it's fitting it has some design elements in common with a Bellini. This white boucle sofa in particular is sculptural, show-stopping, and can be styled to match your layout.
Best 3-seaters
Price: $3679
Curved three-seater sofas are so fabulous for conversation. From Castlery, the Marlow has a mid-height profile with a great pattern to add some texture and interest.
Price: $3799.99 (21% off)
Much rounder than anything we've seen above, this upholstered piece from Wayfair has the ethos of a Bellini but in a more modern, more amorphous style.
Price: $5795
A tuxedo couch is a piece of timeless furniture we'll always love. Luxurious, inviting, and warm ... just like this velvet sofa from Soho Home.
Best Loveseats
Price: $3798
Channeling the curved edges of the Camaleonda while remaining in its own lane, the Bruna loveseat is such a luxe accent for a sitting room.
Price: $1099
Bring the tufting into the fold with this brown leather sofa from Urban Outfitters, also available in other pieces so you could build a whole low-profile sectional.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
-
-
Drew Barrymore's Viral Bouclé Swivel Chair is Currently on Sale, but be Quick - It's a Frequent Sell Out
It's been one of the hottest chairs of 2023 so you'll need to be quick if you want to bag yourself a bargain
By Amy McArdle Published
-
Jonathan Adler's Gifting Tips Will Improve How You Give Presents This Christmas
Shopping for those hard-to-buy individuals just became a lot easier with this advice from expert Jonathan Adler, the king of color and funky designs
By Brigid Kennedy Published