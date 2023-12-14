Designers Agree This is The Perfect Couch — Comfortable, Chic and The Big Trend for 2024

Rayman Boozer is as decorated an interior designer as they come. The brainchild behind lauded New York City outfit Apartment 48 and a regular feature on the pages of Livingetc, Rayman has worked for years on all kinds of interiors — lofts, studios, homes, and more — honing his craft and the expert color consulting skills for which he is well-known.

As you know, we here at Livingetc work to keep you, dear readers, abreast of any and all interior design trends and changes as they emerge. But we also love to hear directly from some of our favorite interior visionaries about what they're loving these days, as there is no better opinion than one from a bonafide expert.

To that end, we had the pleasure of speaking with Rayman about the furniture piece he's been loving lately, and think you're going to love what he has to say. And if you're not immediately swayed by his recommendation, you'll surely find something you like in the handy bit of shopping we've compiled below.

Rayman Boozer's current home interiors obsession

(Image credit: B&B Italia)

At the moment, Rayman told us he's been particularly loving sectional sofas from Mario Bellini. "The low profile, diverse color options, and surprising comfort make them a standout choice for contemporary living spaces," he said, while the "modular aspect adds a layer of versatility, allowing for creative configurations to suit different preferences and room layouts."

We completely agree — if the showstopping silhouettes of these couches weren't enough, the breadth of available colorways really seals the deal. There is a Bellini for everyone! "The combination of style, comfort, and adaptability makes it a noteworthy addition to any home," Rayman went on.

And he's not the only designer. Its the most common couch to be featured in Livingetc right now. "So many designers —-and homeowners — love the Camaleonda," says Livingetc editor in chief Pip Rich. "And for good reason. Its relaxed yet smart, offering you the chance to lie back and unwind or sit casually with friends and a cocktail. It suits exactly how we want to live right now, to have both options at the ready."

If you're in the market for a new sofa, feel free to take Rayman's recommendations at face value; you simply cannot go wrong with one as it's the best sofa on the market right now. (We've linked the Camaleonda below — you'll be the envy of your entire block!). But if you'd rather shop for something slightly different — in both design, modularity, color, and price — I've compiled a special inspired edit below.

Camaleonda Sofa, Designed by Mario Bellini View at B&B Italia Price: $16,698

9 stunning couches to shop

Best Sectionals

Holmes Four Piece Sectional View at Arhaus Price: $3299 Much like Camaleonda, the Holmes sectional from Arhaus also features a low-profile silhouette ... though it otherwise strikes a completely different note. Tomasso 3-Piece Sectional Sofa View at Lulu and Georgia Price: $3399 The Tomasso is explicitly inspired by mid-century Italian design, so it's fitting it has some design elements in common with a Bellini. This white boucle sofa in particular is sculptural, show-stopping, and can be styled to match your layout. Angolare 4-Piece Reversible Sectional Sofa by Athena Calderone View at Crate and Barrel Price: $5096 Sleek and smooth is the name of the game with Crate and Barrel's low and modular sofa that's somehow both rounded and angular all at once.

Best 3-seaters

Marlow Curve 3 Seater Sofa View at Castlery Price: $3679 Curved three-seater sofas are so fabulous for conversation. From Castlery, the Marlow has a mid-height profile with a great pattern to add some texture and interest. Voldemordo Upholstered Sofa View at Wayfair Price: $3799.99 (21% off) Much rounder than anything we've seen above, this upholstered piece from Wayfair has the ethos of a Bellini but in a more modern, more amorphous style. Laura Three Seater Sofa View at Soho Home Price: $5795 A tuxedo couch is a piece of timeless furniture we'll always love. Luxurious, inviting, and warm ... just like this velvet sofa from Soho Home.

Best Loveseats