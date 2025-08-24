These 'Mushroom Lights' Might Be the Most Magical Way to Light Your Garden — Dreamy, Ethereal, and They're Surprisingly Chic, too

It's nice to be able to see, but not always as nice to have to look at outdoor lights — could this be how to hide them in plain sight?

garden bed filled with plants and mushroom-shaped outdoor lights
There is something so magical about a garden after dark. When the soft twinkle of lights is switched on, it's the stuff of fairytales. (They don't call them 'fairy' lights for no reason.) And what better way to lean into the whimsical aesthetic than through your lighting? Thought mushrooms in your garden bed were a bad thing? Think again.

And don't mistake mushroom-shaped garden lights as something too childish. They look just as good during the day as they do at night, and honestly, when it comes to garden lighting ideas, perhaps none blend in with their background quite as well. It's nice to be able to see after dark, sure, but not always so nice to have to stare at bulky light fittings. Is this the perfect way to hide them in plain sight?

Whether you choose solar stakes that take the mushroom aesthetic quite literally, or more modern interpretations that only subtly nod to the silhouette, we openly embrace the iconic 'mushroom lamp' inside, so why not bring it out into your garden, too? Here's how.

Once you've found the perfect mushroom-shaped garden lighting, it's time to complete the story with the best fairy tale garden plants to hide it in.

