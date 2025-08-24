These 'Mushroom Lights' Might Be the Most Magical Way to Light Your Garden — Dreamy, Ethereal, and They're Surprisingly Chic, too
It's nice to be able to see, but not always as nice to have to look at outdoor lights — could this be how to hide them in plain sight?
There is something so magical about a garden after dark. When the soft twinkle of lights is switched on, it's the stuff of fairytales. (They don't call them 'fairy' lights for no reason.) And what better way to lean into the whimsical aesthetic than through your lighting? Thought mushrooms in your garden bed were a bad thing? Think again.
And don't mistake mushroom-shaped garden lights as something too childish. They look just as good during the day as they do at night, and honestly, when it comes to garden lighting ideas, perhaps none blend in with their background quite as well. It's nice to be able to see after dark, sure, but not always so nice to have to stare at bulky light fittings. Is this the perfect way to hide them in plain sight?
Whether you choose solar stakes that take the mushroom aesthetic quite literally, or more modern interpretations that only subtly nod to the silhouette, we openly embrace the iconic 'mushroom lamp' inside, so why not bring it out into your garden, too? Here's how.
These sweet-as-can-be mini solar mushroom garden stake lights are the closest to actual mushrooms in terms of looks. With 20cm stakes, you can push them into the soil at varying heights for a more natural look, while each is fit with their own warm white LED for a soft, ambient glow.
While not categorically mushroom-inspired, it's hard not to draw parallels between Nordlux's 'Sponge' lighting range and a common white button mushroom. Currently 30% off, this rechargeable design can go just about anywhere — even indoors. Its brightness can be adjusted, and its charge lasts up to 5 hours.
Nothing says elevated quite like bronze outdoor lighting, and each of these mushroom outdoor lights has a unique design, adding to its whimsical charm. They are solar-charged through a separate panel (so keep that in mind in terms of aesthetics), but have an 8-hour run time once fully charged.
For something less 'novelty', these hardwired bollard lights give a subtle mushroom look thanks to the conical head. The aluminum body with an anthracite finish not only looks good, but ensures they'll last the elements outdoors, and would look great lining a garden path.
Another, more literal homage to the humble mushroom, this pack of 12 mushroom lights are charged via a solar panel, meaning you can style them anywhere in your garden and watch them come to life at nightfall. They'd look particularly sweet styled around the base of a tree, or at the base of a garden bed.
Perhaps the most elevated of the troop (yes — that's the collective noun for mushrooms), these outdoor lights designed by Patrick Norguet for Italian lighting brand, Lodes, come as wall, floor, ceiling, and bollard lights, and take their form from the fungi, though subtly. Enquire for pricing.
Once you've found the perfect mushroom-shaped garden lighting, it's time to complete the story with the best fairy tale garden plants to hide it in.
Emma is the Interiors Editor at Livingetc. She formerly worked on Homes To Love, one of Australia's leading interiors websites, where she wrote for some of the country's top publications including Australian House & Garden and Belle magazine. Before that she was the Content Producer for luxury linen brand, CULTIVER, where she nurtured a true appreciation for filling your home with high-quality and beautiful things. At Livingetc, she spends her days digging into the big design questions — from styling ideas to color palettes, interior trends and home tours. Outside of work hours, Emma can often be found elbow-deep at an antique store, moving her sofa for the 70th time or mentally renovating every room she walks into. Having just moved to London, she's currently starting from scratch when it comes to styling her home, which, while to many may sound daunting, to her, is just an excuse to switch up her style.