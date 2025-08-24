These 'Mushroom Lights' Might Be the Most Magical Way to Light Your Garden — Dreamy, Ethereal, and They're Surprisingly Chic, too

There is something so magical about a garden after dark. When the soft twinkle of lights is switched on, it's the stuff of fairytales. (They don't call them 'fairy' lights for no reason.) And what better way to lean into the whimsical aesthetic than through your lighting? Thought mushrooms in your garden bed were a bad thing? Think again.

And don't mistake mushroom-shaped garden lights as something too childish. They look just as good during the day as they do at night, and honestly, when it comes to garden lighting ideas, perhaps none blend in with their background quite as well. It's nice to be able to see after dark, sure, but not always so nice to have to stare at bulky light fittings. Is this the perfect way to hide them in plain sight?

Whether you choose solar stakes that take the mushroom aesthetic quite literally, or more modern interpretations that only subtly nod to the silhouette, we openly embrace the iconic 'mushroom lamp' inside, so why not bring it out into your garden, too? Here's how.

Lights4fun Mini Mushroom Solar Garden Stake Lights, Set of 12 £16 at Next UK These sweet-as-can-be mini solar mushroom garden stake lights are the closest to actual mushrooms in terms of looks. With 20cm stakes, you can push them into the soil at varying heights for a more natural look, while each is fit with their own warm white LED for a soft, ambient glow. Nordlux Sponge Rechargeable Spike Light in Black £42 at dusklights.co.uk While not categorically mushroom-inspired, it's hard not to draw parallels between Nordlux's 'Sponge' lighting range and a common white button mushroom. Currently 30% off, this rechargeable design can go just about anywhere — even indoors. Its brightness can be adjusted, and its charge lasts up to 5 hours. Next Solar Outdoor Light Up Metal Mushrooms, Set of 3 in Black/Bronze £25 at Next UK Nothing says elevated quite like bronze outdoor lighting, and each of these mushroom outdoor lights has a unique design, adding to its whimsical charm. They are solar-charged through a separate panel (so keep that in mind in terms of aesthetics), but have an 8-hour run time once fully charged. Ebern Designs Dinju Gray Hardwired Bollards £46 at Wayfair UK For something less 'novelty', these hardwired bollard lights give a subtle mushroom look thanks to the conical head. The aluminum body with an anthracite finish not only looks good, but ensures they'll last the elements outdoors, and would look great lining a garden path. SolarCentre Clear Solar Mushroom Lights, Set of 12 £20 at Next UK Another, more literal homage to the humble mushroom, this pack of 12 mushroom lights are charged via a solar panel, meaning you can style them anywhere in your garden and watch them come to life at nightfall. They'd look particularly sweet styled around the base of a tree, or at the base of a garden bed. Lodes Kinno Outdoor Lights Price on Enquiry Perhaps the most elevated of the troop (yes — that's the collective noun for mushrooms), these outdoor lights designed by Patrick Norguet for Italian lighting brand, Lodes, come as wall, floor, ceiling, and bollard lights, and take their form from the fungi, though subtly. Enquire for pricing.

Once you've found the perfect mushroom-shaped garden lighting, it's time to complete the story with the best fairy tale garden plants to hide it in.