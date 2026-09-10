H&M Quietly Launched Its Sleek Autumn Collection That’s Minimalist-Inspired and Sophisticated — Each Subtly Calming Piece Looks Way More Expensive Than It Is

H&M Home’s evolution into a design destination that is accessible, affordable, and delivers collections that really tap into the mindset of modern-day living has been a wonderful thing to see, and I feel like I’ve been along for the ride. I couldn't have been more delighted when H&M started stocking homewares in its Oxford Street store back in 2010 — many a lunch break well spent. From small bed and bath offerings I bought for my London home at the time, to its introduction of furniture and lighting in 2018, to where the Danish brand is now, with its inaugural installation at Milan Design Week this year with its Kelly Wearstler collection, it seems the only way is up.

And H&M Home's autumn 2026 collection is a perfect example of how the brand remains current, understanding the shift in how we want to decorate our homes now — with clear, personality-driven intention, rather than just a bunch of 'stuff'. As H&M Home's head of design and creative, Evelina Kravaev Söderberg, explains, "We’re increasingly drawn to homes that feel considered rather than over-decorated. This collection is about choosing pieces with purpose — combining design statement furniture with sculptural objects to create spaces that feel calm, cohesive, and personal."

In stark contrast to H&M's 2025 autumn collection, this year it's almost fully devoid of color, though it isn't lacking in modern warmth — with soft beiges and textiles, and warm whites and wood, contrasted with deep black hues, stone, glass, and brushed metal — it's the materials that really shine. "Clean lines, sculptural forms, and balanced proportions are paired with natural materials and tactile textiles to create pieces that feel refined, but still very liveable," says Evelina. And these quietly luxurious, very expensive-looking pieces are my favorites from the collection.

The Travertine Side Table and the Geometric Metal Table Lamp are my standout faves. "It is a collection to play with and adapt to your personal taste and environment," says Evelina. (Image credit: H&M)

Bring modern warmth to your bedroom with the Cotton Sateen Duvet Cover Set for a minimalist bedroom of dreams. (Image credit: H&M)

H&M's autumn 2026 collection was "inspired by the enduring language of modernism," says Evelina, and celebrates restraint, balance, and how, when pieces are considered and given space to shine, they will quietly transform a space into a luxurious retreat.

And if you like this collection, then you'll love H&M's minimalist kitchen collection, too, with plenty of wood and stainless steel joy.

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