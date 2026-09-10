H&M Quietly Launched Its Sleek Autumn Collection That’s Minimalist-Inspired and Sophisticated — Each Subtly Calming Piece Looks Way More Expensive Than It Is
Clean lines, sculptural, and tactile — this collection is an ode to a luxuriously calm minimalist interior in 2026
H&M Home’s evolution into a design destination that is accessible, affordable, and delivers collections that really tap into the mindset of modern-day living has been a wonderful thing to see, and I feel like I’ve been along for the ride. I couldn't have been more delighted when H&M started stocking homewares in its Oxford Street store back in 2010 — many a lunch break well spent. From small bed and bath offerings I bought for my London home at the time, to its introduction of furniture and lighting in 2018, to where the Danish brand is now, with its inaugural installation at Milan Design Week this year with its Kelly Wearstler collection, it seems the only way is up.
And H&M Home's autumn 2026 collection is a perfect example of how the brand remains current, understanding the shift in how we want to decorate our homes now — with clear, personality-driven intention, rather than just a bunch of 'stuff'. As H&M Home's head of design and creative, Evelina Kravaev Söderberg, explains, "We’re increasingly drawn to homes that feel considered rather than over-decorated. This collection is about choosing pieces with purpose — combining design statement furniture with sculptural objects to create spaces that feel calm, cohesive, and personal."
In stark contrast to H&M's 2025 autumn collection, this year it's almost fully devoid of color, though it isn't lacking in modern warmth — with soft beiges and textiles, and warm whites and wood, contrasted with deep black hues, stone, glass, and brushed metal — it's the materials that really shine. "Clean lines, sculptural forms, and balanced proportions are paired with natural materials and tactile textiles to create pieces that feel refined, but still very liveable," says Evelina. And these quietly luxurious, very expensive-looking pieces are my favorites from the collection.
My favorite piece of the collection. I'm particularly into travertine at the moment, which is definitely having a resurgence, and set against the chunky stainless steel legs is a contemporary touch.
Geometric designs are a big trend this year, and this style brings a triangle, circle, and square together in one stylish table lamp — sculptural, elegant, and wonderful shadow play.
For a warm, cozy glow, this colored glass table lamp is the perfect addition to your modern bedroom — also available in a larger size and pendant style, it suits a variety of other spaces.
Slotting right into the chunky glassware trend, these mouth-blown glass tumblers look particularly chic in this brown hue, but they are also available in clear glass too, to suit your style.
Nothing says 'cozy season' quite like a wool rug, and this irregular-grid pattern in a soft wool blend — in a generous 200 x 300 cm size — is handwoven for a natural, textured finish.
Whether used as a decorative tray in your modern living room or to zhuzh up your hosting in the kitchen, this organic marble striped tray will quietly make a statement.
A piece of chrome decor combined with an elegant fragrance? Delicious. With a neroli musk scent, this chic reed diffuser, crafted from glass with a chrome finish, will elevate any space.
H&M's autumn 2026 collection was "inspired by the enduring language of modernism," says Evelina, and celebrates restraint, balance, and how, when pieces are considered and given space to shine, they will quietly transform a space into a luxurious retreat.
And if you like this collection, then you'll love H&M's minimalist kitchen collection, too, with plenty of wood and stainless steel joy.
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Debbie is Livingetc's deputy editor (digital). She embarked on her career in the publishing industry almost 20 years ago, with experience spanning interiors and fashion brands across both print and digital platforms.
She has worked for titles including ELLE Decoration, World of Interiors, ELLE, Condé Nast Traveller, GQ, and Glamour, among others. She is a lover of all things interiors and loves planning a makeover project. She can often be found moving furniture and decor around her house for the millionth time or else watering her 50 houseplants!