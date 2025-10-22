Unexpectedly, The Standout of Habitat's Latest Collaboration with British Textile Designer Margo Selby Is the Technicolor Lighting — "It's Pattern in Sculptural Form"
The designer's new range with Habitat is a kaleidoscope of color, bringing vibrancy and fun into your home
British textile artist and designer Margo Selby has been working with color and geometric forms for her entire career. And now, she's collaborated with Habitat, transferring her skills with pattern and fabric to a whole host of homewares, including some kaleidoscopic lamps and shades.
For Margo, exploring lighting, pattern, and color in three-dimensional form was a new and exciting experience. "It's something I'd love to do more often," she says. "Color has this incredible ability to bring spaces to life, energizing and connecting us emotionally to our environment. I find it uplifting working with color, and love injecting it into my own interiors, too."
The patterns Margo experiments with in this collection are striped and modern, and reflect the process of weaving. "Weaving is methodical, disciplined, structured, and linear," she says. "I work with patterns that reflect this style, organizing geometric shapes into orderly lines; these organized patterns are wonderful vehicles with which to play with color.” The timing is perfect, as we're all getting a bit braver and bolder with decorating with color in our homes. And while the textiles in the collection are, unsurprisingly, fabulous, for us at Livingetc, it was a floor lamp that stole the show.
Margo’s pieces embrace color and print, and this lamp has such a distinctive style. It would be perfect for a kid's bedroom or living room that needs a little retro energy. The textured, bobbin-inspired stand brings a pop of fun, while the shade celebrates Margo’s woven techniques and signature printed textiles, featuring a geometric motif and statement colors.
“My studio team and I are all very proud to be working with Habitat again, a brand that has been leading the way in creating iconic British design-led homewares for over 60 years," says Margo.
"It’s been exciting to see my artwork and authentic, handcrafted designs translated into affordable, well-made pieces that will be accessible to everyone," she adds. "I’ve particularly enjoyed designing the lighting pieces in this collection, exploring pattern in sculptural form with the Bobbin Lamp and reimagining a yarn cone for the Hibberd Portable Lamp."
Shop the Margo Selby x Habitat Collaboration
For a modern take on stripes, this cushion features geometrical vertical stripes in Margo's classic style, bringing a unique flair to any colored sofa. Whether you have a more minimalist cream couch or a darker hue, this cushion would work well paired with a couple of square cushions for an elegant finish.
If you like the floor lamp but want to go for something a little more subtle, this table lamp will inject a bedside table or bookshelf with color and energy. The bobbin texture on the lamp base is playful and features stacked spheres in blue, pink, red, and green, finished with a pretty patterned shade.
The Buster cushion by Margo Selby is a classic square shape, featuring bright colors and demonstrating her distinct use of geometric motifs. Drawing inspiration from sunset colors, with reds, blues, and pinky hues, as well as Habitat's archive of patterns, it's bold, abstract, and playful.
Take Margo Selby's vibrant designs to a modern bathroom with this set of soft and fluffy towels, and bring color and energy to your space to shake up your morning routine. With both bath towels and hand towels, you'll have the complete set.
Decor is the easiest way to introduce color and pattern into your home, and a mix of art, soft furnishings, and colorful lighting adds such energy and vibrancy. If you're not sure where to start, consider 'pattern drenching' your space — it might not sound subtle, but it's the easiest way to soften the impact of bold prints and patterns.
Former content editor at Livingetc.com, Oonagh is an expert at spotting the interior trends that are making waves in the design world. She has written a mix of everything from home tours to news, long-form features to design idea pieces, as well as having frequently been featured in the monthly print magazine. She is the go-to for design advice in the home. Previously, she worked on a London property title, producing long-read interiors features, style pages and conducting interviews with a range of famous faces from the UK interiors scene, from Kit Kemp to Robert Kime. In doing so, she has developed a keen interest in London's historical architecture and the city's distinct tastemakers paving the way in the world of interiors.