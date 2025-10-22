British textile artist and designer Margo Selby has been working with color and geometric forms for her entire career. And now, she's collaborated with Habitat, transferring her skills with pattern and fabric to a whole host of homewares, including some kaleidoscopic lamps and shades.

For Margo, exploring lighting, pattern, and color in three-dimensional form was a new and exciting experience. "It's something I'd love to do more often," she says. "Color has this incredible ability to bring spaces to life, energizing and connecting us emotionally to our environment. I find it uplifting working with color, and love injecting it into my own interiors, too."

The patterns Margo experiments with in this collection are striped and modern, and reflect the process of weaving. "Weaving is methodical, disciplined, structured, and linear," she says. "I work with patterns that reflect this style, organizing geometric shapes into orderly lines; these organized patterns are wonderful vehicles with which to play with color.” The timing is perfect, as we're all getting a bit braver and bolder with decorating with color in our homes. And while the textiles in the collection are, unsurprisingly, fabulous, for us at Livingetc, it was a floor lamp that stole the show.

Habitat x Margo Selby Buster Bobbin Floor Lamp £140 at habitat.co.uk Margo’s pieces embrace color and print, and this lamp has such a distinctive style. It would be perfect for a kid's bedroom or living room that needs a little retro energy. The textured, bobbin-inspired stand brings a pop of fun, while the shade celebrates Margo’s woven techniques and signature printed textiles, featuring a geometric motif and statement colors.



“My studio team and I are all very proud to be working with Habitat again, a brand that has been leading the way in creating iconic British design-led homewares for over 60 years," says Margo.

"​It’s been exciting to see my artwork and authentic, handcrafted designs translated into affordable, well-made pieces that will be accessible to everyone," she adds. "​I’ve particularly enjoyed designing the lighting pieces in this collection, exploring pattern in sculptural form with the Bobbin Lamp and reimagining a yarn cone for the Hibberd Portable Lamp."

Livingetc was invited to preview the colorful collection in person. Image credit: Future There's plenty of clashing and clever color-blocking used throughout. Image credit: Future

Shop the Margo Selby x Habitat Collaboration

Habitat x Margo Selby Ned Ceramic Small Table Lamp £55 at habitat.co.uk With its striped ceramic base and contrasting patterned shade, this table lamp in the Margo Selby collection is a whole mix of patterns and colors to bring energy to any room in the house. Habitat x Margo Selby Buster Cushion in Green £26 at habitat.co.uk For a modern take on stripes, this cushion features geometrical vertical stripes in Margo's classic style, bringing a unique flair to any colored sofa. Whether you have a more minimalist cream couch or a darker hue, this cushion would work well paired with a couple of square cushions for an elegant finish. Habitat x Margo Selby Buster Bobbin Table Lamp £60 at habitat.co.uk If you like the floor lamp but want to go for something a little more subtle, this table lamp will inject a bedside table or bookshelf with color and energy. The bobbin texture on the lamp base is playful and features stacked spheres in blue, pink, red, and green, finished with a pretty patterned shade. Habitat x Margo Selby Hibberd Portable LED Table Lamp in Yellow £30 at habitat.co.uk This cute mushroom lamp has plenty of retro charm, with its mid-century curves and smooth shape. With a bright yellow pop, it'll look great sat on a bookshelf, on a mantlepiece or on a bedside table for a touch of 70s flair. Habitat x Margo Selby Buster Cushion in Red £26 at habitat.co.uk The Buster cushion by Margo Selby is a classic square shape, featuring bright colors and demonstrating her distinct use of geometric motifs. Drawing inspiration from sunset colors, with reds, blues, and pinky hues, as well as Habitat's archive of patterns, it's bold, abstract, and playful. Habitat x Margo Selby Buster Bath Sheet £28 at habitat.co.uk Take Margo Selby's vibrant designs to a modern bathroom with this set of soft and fluffy towels, and bring color and energy to your space to shake up your morning routine. With both bath towels and hand towels, you'll have the complete set. Habitat x Margo Selby Janie Pink Easy Fit Lampshade £20 at habitat.co.uk A ceiling lampshade in a kaleidoscope of colors makes a perfect centerpiece in any room and adding interest to your lighting scheme. Select the Janie Shade for a child's bedroom or a living room in need of a colorful and contemporary feel. Habitat x Margo Selby Buster Green Flatweave Rug £180 at habitat.co.uk Margo is especially proud of the Buster print rug, drawing inspirational from a three-dimensional ribbed weaving technique known as rep weaving and paying homage to Margo’s grandfather, Buster — a skilled pattern cutter. Habitat x Margo Selby Margo Selby Leslie Spot Bedding Set From £30 at Habitat The Leslie Spot bedding set is made for a double bed, with matching pillows to create a colorful centerpiece in the bedroom. On the reverse side is a simpler green striped pattern that can be flipped for a more subtle aesthetic.

Decor is the easiest way to introduce color and pattern into your home, and a mix of art, soft furnishings, and colorful lighting adds such energy and vibrancy. If you're not sure where to start, consider 'pattern drenching' your space — it might not sound subtle, but it's the easiest way to soften the impact of bold prints and patterns.