Unexpectedly, The Standout of Habitat's Latest Collaboration with British Textile Designer Margo Selby Is the Technicolor Lighting — "It's Pattern in Sculptural Form" 

The designer's new range with Habitat is a kaleidoscope of color, bringing vibrancy and fun into your home

colorful lampshades and bobbin lamp bases on purple pedestal in front of a blue ribbed wall
(Image credit: Habitat x Margo Selby)
British textile artist and designer Margo Selby has been working with color and geometric forms for her entire career. And now, she's collaborated with Habitat, transferring her skills with pattern and fabric to a whole host of homewares, including some kaleidoscopic lamps and shades.

For Margo, exploring lighting, pattern, and color in three-dimensional form was a new and exciting experience. "It's something I'd love to do more often," she says. "Color has this incredible ability to bring spaces to life, energizing and connecting us emotionally to our environment. I find it uplifting working with color, and love injecting it into my own interiors, too."

The patterns Margo experiments with in this collection are striped and modern, and reflect the process of weaving. "Weaving is methodical, disciplined, structured, and linear," she says. "I work with patterns that reflect this style, organizing geometric shapes into orderly lines; these organized patterns are wonderful vehicles with which to play with color.” The timing is perfect, as we're all getting a bit braver and bolder with decorating with color in our homes. And while the textiles in the collection are, unsurprisingly, fabulous, for us at Livingetc, it was a floor lamp that stole the show.


“My studio team and I are all very proud to be working with Habitat again, a brand that has been leading the way in creating iconic British design-led homewares for over 60 years," says Margo.

"​It’s been exciting to see my artwork and authentic, handcrafted designs translated into affordable, well-made pieces that will be accessible to everyone," she adds. "​I’ve particularly enjoyed designing the lighting pieces in this collection, exploring pattern in sculptural form with the Bobbin Lamp and reimagining a yarn cone for the Hibberd Portable Lamp."

colorful bobbin lamps on a colorful rug with colorful towels hung in the background
Livingetc was invited to preview the colorful collection in person.
Image credit: Future
colorful cushions and towels on a pink wall and pink plinth and red chair
There's plenty of clashing and clever color-blocking used throughout.
Image credit: Future

Shop the Margo Selby x Habitat Collaboration

Decor is the easiest way to introduce color and pattern into your home, and a mix of art, soft furnishings, and colorful lighting adds such energy and vibrancy. If you're not sure where to start, consider 'pattern drenching' your space — it might not sound subtle, but it's the easiest way to soften the impact of bold prints and patterns.

