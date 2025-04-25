Sardines, Anyone? H&M Home Latest Collection Nails Summer 2025’s Niche Obsessions

H&M Home understood the assignment with its Summer Escapism collection — the brand’s latest drop for the 2025 season, and one that taps directly into the zeitgeist.

First up: shells. A trend fuelled in equal parts by the caviar craze, the revival of ornate vintage fixtures, and fashion’s enduring fascination with the sea. Here, they surface as jugs, jars, sculptural bowls — even printed across cushions.

Then there’s fish — yes, really. Tinned varieties have become the “it” appetiser of the moment, and that same irreverent energy shows up here, too: on napkins, napkin rings (already a Livingetc favorite), and wine stoppers. All of it is playful, unexpectedly precise, and totally on cue.

Papier-mâché may not love water — but that doesn’t mean you can’t take the textured finish poolside…. (Image credit: H&M Home)

It’s an escape indeed: sometimes poolside, sometimes under the sea, always transportive. H&M Home has managed to bottle up several of the season’s most culturally resonant fixations into one cohesive edit.

To the casual observer, it’s pretty — but for those in the know, it’s brilliant. Dive into our edit of the best pieces, below.

Spring isn’t quite over — at least not at H&M Home. If you missed the brand’s Spring 2025 drop, the good news is it’s still live — and still full of textural surprises.

The collection brims with mixable tableware — easy and effortless in the spirit of summer. (Image credit: H&M Home)