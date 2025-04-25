Sardines, Anyone? H&M Home Latest Collection Nails Summer 2025’s Niche Obsessions
Papier-mâché, caviar-core, and coastal nostalgia collide in a collection made for those who know
H&M Home understood the assignment with its Summer Escapism collection — the brand’s latest drop for the 2025 season, and one that taps directly into the zeitgeist.
First up: shells. A trend fuelled in equal parts by the caviar craze, the revival of ornate vintage fixtures, and fashion’s enduring fascination with the sea. Here, they surface as jugs, jars, sculptural bowls — even printed across cushions.
Then there’s fish — yes, really. Tinned varieties have become the “it” appetiser of the moment, and that same irreverent energy shows up here, too: on napkins, napkin rings (already a Livingetc favorite), and wine stoppers. All of it is playful, unexpectedly precise, and totally on cue.
It’s an escape indeed: sometimes poolside, sometimes under the sea, always transportive. H&M Home has managed to bottle up several of the season’s most culturally resonant fixations into one cohesive edit.
To the casual observer, it’s pretty — but for those in the know, it’s brilliant. Dive into our edit of the best pieces, below.
These little guys are ready to bring some shimmer to your table. Cast in silvery aluminium, H&M Home’s sardine-shaped napkin rings are nautically whimsical and slightly irreverent. Pair with their namesake (or roe, or oysters, or any sea-adjacent fare) for a wink of a tablescape moment.
Papier-mâché is usually pared-back — which is exactly why this cabana-stripe piece pops. Designed for dried blooms only (you know the drill), it’s available in classic black or this sunny, scene-stealing neutral.
A shell-shaped jug that belongs in an editorial — or maybe Ariel’s cave. It’s complete with delicate ridged detailing, and yet, made of sturdy stoneware that can actually withstand a party. So it pours, but it also plays centerpiece.
Choose between turquoise and beige — or don’t. These laid-back slub weave cushion covers are best mixed together, fringed at the edges and full of tactile richness. They look as though they were pulled from the lounge of a tucked-away tropical resort. Your secret’s safe with us…
In 2025, fish is equal parts menu and motif. And at this price point, why resist? This sweet little bottle opener is darling and totally on theme. Even if you’ve uncorked your final bottle, he’s earned a spot on the tablescape.
With its open-weave, basket-like silhouette, this piece adds a grounded, natural contrast to the gloss of silver fish and woven cushions. Just add a pillar candle — or even string lights — for a soft glow to accompany your alfresco aperitivo hour.
Spring isn’t quite over — at least not at H&M Home. If you missed the brand’s Spring 2025 drop, the good news is it’s still live — and still full of textural surprises.
