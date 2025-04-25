Sardines, Anyone? H&M Home Latest Collection Nails Summer 2025’s Niche Obsessions

Papier-mâché, caviar-core, and coastal nostalgia collide in a collection made for those who know

H&amp;M Home Summer 2025 collection, photographed in a mid-century desert home backyard
H&M Home’s Summer Escapism is mostly what you’d expect — just a touch more surreal.
(Image credit: H&M Home)
Julia Demer's avatar
By
published
in Features

H&M Home understood the assignment with its Summer Escapism collection — the brand’s latest drop for the 2025 season, and one that taps directly into the zeitgeist.

First up: shells. A trend fuelled in equal parts by the caviar craze, the revival of ornate vintage fixtures, and fashion’s enduring fascination with the sea. Here, they surface as jugs, jars, sculptural bowls — even printed across cushions.

Then there’s fish — yes, really. Tinned varieties have become the “it” appetiser of the moment, and that same irreverent energy shows up here, too: on napkins, napkin rings (already a Livingetc favorite), and wine stoppers. All of it is playful, unexpectedly precise, and totally on cue.

H&M Home Summer 2025 collection

Papier-mâché may not love water — but that doesn’t mean you can’t take the textured finish poolside….

(Image credit: H&M Home)

It’s an escape indeed: sometimes poolside, sometimes under the sea, always transportive. H&M Home has managed to bottle up several of the season’s most culturally resonant fixations into one cohesive edit.

To the casual observer, it’s pretty — but for those in the know, it’s brilliant. Dive into our edit of the best pieces, below.

2-Pack Fish-Shaped Napkin Rings
Fish-Shaped Napkin Rings, Set of 2

These little guys are ready to bring some shimmer to your table. Cast in silvery aluminium, H&M Home’s sardine-shaped napkin rings are nautically whimsical and slightly irreverent. Pair with their namesake (or roe, or oysters, or any sea-adjacent fare) for a wink of a tablescape moment.

Tall Papier-Mâché Vase
Tall Papier-Mâché Vase

Papier-mâché is usually pared-back — which is exactly why this cabana-stripe piece pops. Designed for dried blooms only (you know the drill), it’s available in classic black or this sunny, scene-stealing neutral.

Stoneware Jug
Stoneware Jug

A shell-shaped jug that belongs in an editorial — or maybe Ariel’s cave. It’s complete with delicate ridged detailing, and yet, made of sturdy stoneware that can actually withstand a party. So it pours, but it also plays centerpiece.

Slub Weave Cushion Cover
Slub Weave Cushion Cover

Choose between turquoise and beige — or don’t. These laid-back slub weave cushion covers are best mixed together, fringed at the edges and full of tactile richness. They look as though they were pulled from the lounge of a tucked-away tropical resort. Your secret’s safe with us…

Fish-Shaped Bottle Opener
Fish-Shaped Bottle Opener

In 2025, fish is equal parts menu and motif. And at this price point, why resist? This sweet little bottle opener is darling and totally on theme. Even if you’ve uncorked your final bottle, he’s earned a spot on the tablescape.

Seagrass Candle Lantern
Seagrass Candle Lantern

With its open-weave, basket-like silhouette, this piece adds a grounded, natural contrast to the gloss of silver fish and woven cushions. Just add a pillar candle — or even string lights — for a soft glow to accompany your alfresco aperitivo hour.

Spring isn’t quite over — at least not at H&M Home. If you missed the brand’s Spring 2025 drop, the good news is it’s still live — and still full of textural surprises.

H&M Home Summer 2025 collection

The collection brims with mixable tableware — easy and effortless in the spirit of summer.

(Image credit: H&M Home)
Julia Demer
Julia Demer
Style Editor

Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸