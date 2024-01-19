"Its Colors Make My Home Feel Calmer" —Brooklinen's New Launch Plays Into 2024's Most Soothing Trends

If you're a dedicated Livingetc reader, you know how much we love Brooklinen. In a world saturated by bedding brands, Brooklinen's range of products almost always rises to the top, if not for their luxury quality than for their affordability and exciting designs. It's a bedroom staple we're convinced everyone should get behind.

Well, if you can believe it, it seems things just got that much better. Today, Brooklinen launched its first-ever expanded evergreen collection, which means there are now even more colorways for you to shop 24/7, all year round (though you might consider shopping our Brooklinen editor's picks first). Blue Mist, Abyss, Fresh Moss, Rosebud, and Canyon Clay have made their debut in the Classic Percale line; meanwhile, that same Blue Mist plus Blue Tide, Beach Grass, Cool Pink, and Willow have made their way to the Luxe Sateen product line. (All new colorways should be live online by 12pm ET; so don't worry if you went to check it out before then!)

'This evergreen expansion project is not an exploration into trend,' said Jennifer Ertel, Brooklinen's Senior Color Designer, 'but rather an effort to provide our customers with timeless and foundational colors that we can continue to use within seasonal stories, ultimately showing how color can be built on over time.'

Each colorway also falls into a specific 'hue bucket,' Jennifer explained, the contents of which are meant to be mixed and matched 'and offer tonality between fabrications.' For example, Blue Mist should work well with Blue Tide and Abyss, while Beach Grass and Fresh Moss should also complement each other nicely. Likewise for Rosebud and Canyon Clay. Not only do they fit with the color trends we've been reporting on, but all of them seem to make my home feel calmer — they're just so peaceful.

If you're just as excited by these new color options on the best bedding sets as we are, we've pulled everything out into a handy dandy shopping edit for you below. If you don't see the exact size of sheet set listed, that doesn't necessarily mean Brooklinen doesn't offer it in that colorway; be sure to check the website, as well. And while you're there, make sure to shop our Brooklinen sale picks, too.

Classic Percale Colors

If you're a hot sleeper, the Classic Percale is the line for you. Like the best brushed cotton bedding sets, these babies feel more like cool and crisp hotel sheets than they do smooth and soft. One of Brooklinen's fan-favorite and top-selling varieties.

Canyon Clay

(Image credit: Brooklinen)

Canyon Clay appears akin to a brick red or a burnt orange. I can imagine a sheet of this color working excellently as an accent piece in an otherwise white or cream bedscape, especially if you have more of an organic, neutral, plant-mom vibe going on in your room.

Classic Percale Hardcore Sheet Bundle See at Brooklinen 1 Core Sheet Set (Fitted Sheet, Flat Sheet, 2 Pillowcases), 1 Duvet Cover, and 2 extra Pillowcases

Fresh Moss

(Image credit: Brooklinen)

Fresh Moss evokes the vibe of a walk through a forest, under a canopy of dark green leaves. Though the point of this colorway isn't to satisfy a trend, that doesn't change the fact that this color is all the rage right now. We're expecting to see it infiltrate kitchens in 2024, but maybe bedrooms are next.

Classic Percale Hardcore Sheet Bundle View Price at Brooklinen 1 Core Sheet Set (Fitted Sheet, Flat Sheet, 2 Pillowcases), 1 Duvet Cover, and 2 extra Pillowcases

Abyss

(Image credit: Brooklinen)

Abyss is a deep, luxurious blue with green undertones; rich and unexpected. We would love to see this styled with jewel-toned pillows or even similar shades of blue, for a tone-on-tone moment.

'Something that I absolutely love about our customer is that they are not afraid of color — it's so refreshing!' Jennifer said. 'However, they do consistently love blues and greens from us, so I frequently use these hues as a vehicle to introduce new color ideas to them — especially through layering and pattern.'

Classic Percale Fitted Sheet View Price at Brooklinen 1 Fitted Sheet

Blue Mist

(Image credit: Brooklinen)

Delicate and airy, this blue mist colorway almost looks as light as its name suggests. If you're looking to just subtly jazz up an all-white bedscape with a bit of color, this option wouldn't look out of place in the slightest.

Classic Percale Hardcore Sheet Bundle View Price at Brooklinen 1 Core Sheet Set (Fitted Sheet, Flat Sheet, 2 Pillowcases), 1 Duvet Cover, and 2 extra Pillowcases

Rosebud

(Image credit: Brooklinen)

A feminine touch that goes with everything. Somewhere between Pantone's Peach Fuzz and the Barbie Pink that captivated us all last summer, there's no world in which this serene rosy shade goes out of style.

Classic Percale Hardcore Sheet Bundle View Price at Brooklinen 1 Core Sheet Set (Fitted Sheet, Flat Sheet, 2 Pillowcases), 1 Duvet Cover, and 2 extra Pillowcases

Luxe Sateen Colors

Brooklinen's Luxe Sateen sheets are the brand's best seller. Described as 'buttery smooth,' these sheets are less hotel-y and more snuggle-y, with tightly woven sateen that makes for a warmer year-round option. (Worth noting: These sheets are also available in the Blue Mist colorway).

Blue Tide

(Image credit: Brooklinen)

This is a shade that's just begging to be part of your world. Aptly named 'Blue Tide,' it reminds us of the ocean when the sun hits the crystal clear waters just right. Ariel could live in these sheets.

Luxe Sateen Hardcore Sheet Bundle View Price at Brooklinen 1 Core Sheet Set (Fitted Sheet, Flat Sheet, 2 Pillowcases), 1 Duvet Cover, and 2 extra Pillowcases

Willow

(Image credit: Brooklinen)

Not quite fern or mint, but not quite emerald or jade, willow succeeds at defying our expectations. Just a soft, gorgeous color all-around that imbues a calming vibe into your space. 10/10/

The Luxe Sateen Core Sheet Set View Price at Brooklinen 1 Flat Sheet, 1 Fitted Sheet, and 2 Pillowcases

Cool Pink

(Image credit: Brooklinen)

Are you not yet over the coquette trend that surfaced at the end of last year? If so, this is the bedding set for you. Dainty and darling, it is reminiscent of satin bows that dangle delicately from your 'do.

Luxe Sateen Starter Sheet Set View Price at Brooklinen 1 Fitted Sheet and 2 Pillowcases

Beach Grass

(Image credit: Brooklinen)

And last but certainly not least we have beach grass, whose shade of green looks exactly like the tall blades that blow in the sea breeze. Can't you practically smell the salt air?