Portable Lamps Are Getting Better and Better, But This Anthro One Might Be My Favorite Yet

As a style editor, I'm always looking for home decor that's not only functional but exciting, too. Thankfully, Anthropologie makes finding that combination really easy. So, while on my daily scroll of the brand's home decor page, I was stopped dead in my tracks by the Bobbin Lamp. From its bright color to its unique shape and dome shade, how could this stylish little lamp get any better? I'll tell you — it's portable and rechargeable.

You might be thinking — aren't all lamps, in a way, portable? Sure, they can be. But most lamps need to be plugged into an outlet to operate. Once this lamp is charged, it has up to 10 hours of battery life, so you can unplug it and bring it all around your home — from your desk for reading to your patio table for dinner. Its distinctive and playful style will instantly make any room feel that much more exciting.

Of course, portable table lamps should be a good source of light for any room, but in my opinion, they have to be stylish, too. As for the Bobbin lamp, well, this one is both.

Anthropologie Bobbin LED Cordless Rechargeable Table Lamp View at Anthropologie Price: $170 Aside from its alluring structural design, the Bobbin lamp is finished with a high-gloss lacquer that gives it an attractive and shiny finish. Plus, it has three adjustable light outputs that vary in intensity. As I said, one of the standout features of this lamp is its portability and rechargeability. It's very lightweight, so you can conveniently move it around your home, and when it's time to charge, simply plug this Anthropologie lighting into an outlet with the provided charging cable.

Along with its fun design features, this lamp comes in either salmon pink or denim blue — two shades that will certainly add a pop of color to any room in your home. The best part? The Bobbin is highly-rated on Anthropologie's website, with one reviewer calling this lamp the "cutest LED lamp". It sure is cute, isn't it?

The Bobbin lamp is small, yes, but it has it all. This table lamp is what you need in your home to brighten up any space with character, style, and of course, light!

Since Anthropologie has loads more stunning table lamp styles, I took it upon myself to find three more options that are bound to jazz up your interior design. Your new table lamp awaits!

Anthropologie Loki Alabaster Table Lamp View at Anthropologie Price: $229.60, Was: $328 If you're intrigued by the unique shape of the Bobbin lamp, but want something a bit less colorful, opt for this style. This lamp still has that attractive and interesting spherical base detail, but because of its all-white finish, it doesn't draw too much attention to itself. Decorating with white can make a room feel sophisticated, and with its sleek alabaster base and white shade, this lamp will add that luxurious elegance to your home. Anthropologie Flowerpot V9 Rechargeable Led Portable Table Lamp View at Anthropologie Price: $315 Like the Bobbin lamp, this lamp is also portable, so you can move it wherever you'd like around your house or outdoors. It has the same alluring glossy finish, but this lamp features a skinny base, which gives it a slightly more modern look. Nonetheless, this is one attractive table lamp. Oh, and did I mention it comes in six different colors? Pick a shade that matches your home color palette or acts as a statement. Anthropologie Edie Pivoting Metal Table Lamp View at Anthropologie Price: $298 Funky lamps seem to be Anthropologie's forte. This lamp is a prime example of that, hailing from the Artful Aesthete curation within Anthropologie's spring collection. It has a spherical base in a brass finish and a sharp triangular shade, which combine to make this lamp the geometric style of my dreams. This lamp is chic, modern, and effortlessly cool. Add it to any room in your home to make the space come to life.

If you're loving these styles, read on to discover how to plan your home lighting scheme with statement lamps like these stunners from Anthropologie.