15 things that will make your home smell amazing you'll find in the Black Friday sales - 'it makes sense to stock up now'

I'm a prolific candle buyer, and you'll always find me making the most of the Black Friday weekend to stock up my supply. But if your goal is to make your home smell amazing, scented candles aren't the only option.

So, while you're shopping the Black Friday candle sales, keep an eye out for these other buys that are just as useful in providing a passive, ambient fragrance for your home. Ask anyone with a great-smelling home and they'll tell you - it's all about layering, and you need more than just candles to do that.

These are the things I recommend you shop for the best-smelling home, and the best deals you'll find on them right now.

Best oil diffuser deals

Vitruvi stone diffuser View at Revolve View at VIOLET GREY View at Anthropologie (US) Price: $86

Was: $123 This popular diffuser brand can be filled with your choice of scent, fragrancing your home with all natural essential oils. When not in use, it's ceramic, sculptural form looks like a piece of stylish pottery. Saje Aroma Wave ultrasonic diffuser View at Saje Price: $96.75

Was: $129 I love the on-trend design of this cement oil diffuser from Saje - it will disappear on a shelf as a piece of decor, while gently scenting your home. Neom Pod Starter Pack View at Neom Organics Price: $86

Was: $124 I've enjoyed my fair share of Neom candles in the past, so I'm confident of the brand's quality - and this diffuser has some extra added features, including guided breathing mode, touch sensitive display and 4-hour mist setting.

Best room spray deals

Boy Smells Cedar Stack Room Spray View at Boy Smells Price: $22

Was: $38 Boy Smells is one of my favorite home fragrance brands, for it's unusual and interesting scent selection and good looks. Cedar Stack is a scent I've tried (and enjoyed) before as a candle, and this deal on a room spray is too good to miss. Floral Street Grapefruit Bloom Room Spray View at Nordstrom Price: $24

Was: $32 I've seen many people swear by Floral Street's scents for making their home's smell amazing, so I was excited to spot this deal on at Nordstrom on the brand's offering, including room sprays. Linnea Satsuma Sage room spray View at Anthropologie Price: $18.20

Was: $26 If you're looking for a festive fragrance for the holidays, this budget-friendly buy from Anthropologie is my pick. It's not your standard festive scent. It's fresher, while still cozy.

Best reed diffuser deals

Jo Malone London English Pear reed diffuser View at Bloomingdales Price: $93.50

Was: $110 Jo Malone isn't exactly a well-kept secret for those with beautiful smelling homes, but it is rare to find it on sale. Bloomingdale's has the best Black Friday deals this year if you're looking for a new diffuser. Bergamot and Bourbon Reed Diffuser View at CB2 Price: $31.95

Was: $39.95 My favorite reed diffusers are ones that look more like decor, and this one from CB2 is probably the chicest one I've seen. Get it now while it's on sale. $70 off Qualitas Candles Cinnamon Leaf Diffuser View at Saks Price: $69.99

Was: $140 This deal from Saks might be the best price drop I've found in the home fragrance sales this year with 50% off the list price of this Qualitas reed diffuser.

Best smart fragrance deals

Save 30% Pura 4 View at Pura Price: $34.99

Was: $49.99 For a smarter approach to home fragrance, Pura is one of the best budget-friendly options. Through the Pura app, you can create scent schedules and make sure your home smells good exactly when you need it to. Aroma360 Wireless Pro™ Scent Diffuser View at Aroma360 Price: $149.98

Was: $299.95 While it's more of an investment piece, reviews of this smart fragrance product say it fills your home with beautiful scents quickly and effectively. And at half price this Black Friday, I could definitely be convinced to give it a try. Vitruvi humidifier holiday bundle View at Vitruvi Price: $165

Was: $220 This sell-out, Kardashian-endorsed humidifier can be combined with fragrance to not only make the air suitably hydrated for good sleep, skin and hair, but fill it with scent, too.

Best scented candle deals