15 things that will make your home smell amazing you'll find in the Black Friday sales - 'it makes sense to stock up now'
I'm a prolific candle buyer, and you'll always find me making the most of the Black Friday weekend to stock up my supply. But if your goal is to make your home smell amazing, scented candles aren't the only option.
So, while you're shopping the Black Friday candle sales, keep an eye out for these other buys that are just as useful in providing a passive, ambient fragrance for your home. Ask anyone with a great-smelling home and they'll tell you - it's all about layering, and you need more than just candles to do that.
These are the things I recommend you shop for the best-smelling home, and the best deals you'll find on them right now.
Best oil diffuser deals
Price: $86
Was: $123
This popular diffuser brand can be filled with your choice of scent, fragrancing your home with all natural essential oils. When not in use, it's ceramic, sculptural form looks like a piece of stylish pottery.
Price: $96.75
Was: $129
I love the on-trend design of this cement oil diffuser from Saje - it will disappear on a shelf as a piece of decor, while gently scenting your home.
Best room spray deals
Price: $22
Was: $38
Boy Smells is one of my favorite home fragrance brands, for it's unusual and interesting scent selection and good looks. Cedar Stack is a scent I've tried (and enjoyed) before as a candle, and this deal on a room spray is too good to miss.
Price: $24
Was: $32
I've seen many people swear by Floral Street's scents for making their home's smell amazing, so I was excited to spot this deal on at Nordstrom on the brand's offering, including room sprays.
Best reed diffuser deals
Price: $93.50
Was: $110
Jo Malone isn't exactly a well-kept secret for those with beautiful smelling homes, but it is rare to find it on sale. Bloomingdale's has the best Black Friday deals this year if you're looking for a new diffuser.
Price: $31.95
Was: $39.95
My favorite reed diffusers are ones that look more like decor, and this one from CB2 is probably the chicest one I've seen. Get it now while it's on sale.
$70 off
Price: $69.99
Was: $140
This deal from Saks might be the best price drop I've found in the home fragrance sales this year with 50% off the list price of this Qualitas reed diffuser.
Best smart fragrance deals
Save 30%
Price: $34.99
Was: $49.99
For a smarter approach to home fragrance, Pura is one of the best budget-friendly options. Through the Pura app, you can create scent schedules and make sure your home smells good exactly when you need it to.
Price: $149.98
Was: $299.95
While it's more of an investment piece, reviews of this smart fragrance product say it fills your home with beautiful scents quickly and effectively. And at half price this Black Friday, I could definitely be convinced to give it a try.
Best scented candle deals
Price: $20
Was: $48
I've said it once before, Boy Smells is one of my fragrance favorites, but with this generous a Black Friday discount, it's a good excuse for any first-timers to try out its scents too.
Price: $68
Was: $80
This Jo Malone fragrance is a modern classic, and if it's one of your favorites, now's the perfect time to pick it up from Saks with this small, but handy discount during the Black Friday sales.
Price: $29.95
Was: $78
At half price, with a further 25% off using the code FRIDAY, this iconic Jonathan Adler candle vessel is an absolute steal. This fragrance smells like bergamot, jasmine, myrrh, smoke accord, cedarwood, sandalwood, moss - a dreamy choice for a modern home.
