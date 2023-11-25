15 things that will make your home smell amazing you'll find in the Black Friday sales - 'it makes sense to stock up now'

Take advantage of the Black Friday sales and make your home smell incredible - here's what we're buying

candles and home fragrances
(Image credit: Boy Smells / Vitruvi / Jo Malone)
Jump to category:
Hugh Metcalf
By Hugh Metcalf
published

I'm a prolific candle buyer, and you'll always find me making the most of the Black Friday weekend to stock up my supply. But if your goal is to make your home smell amazing, scented candles aren't the only option. 

So, while you're shopping the Black Friday candle sales, keep an eye out for these other buys that are just as useful in providing a passive, ambient fragrance for your home. Ask anyone with a great-smelling home and they'll tell you - it's all about layering, and you need more than just candles to do that. 

These are the things I recommend you shop for the best-smelling home, and the best deals you'll find on them right now. 

Best oil diffuser deals

vitruvi diffuser
Vitruvi stone diffuser

Price: $86
Was: $123

This popular diffuser brand can be filled with your choice of scent, fragrancing your home with all natural essential oils. When not in use, it's ceramic, sculptural form looks like a piece of stylish pottery. 

saje diffuser
Saje Aroma Wave ultrasonic diffuser

Price: $96.75
Was: $129

I love the on-trend design of this cement oil diffuser from Saje - it will disappear on a shelf as a piece of decor, while gently scenting your home. 

neom pod starter bundle
Neom Pod Starter Pack

Price: $86
Was: $124

I've enjoyed my fair share of Neom candles in the past, so I'm confident of the brand's quality - and this diffuser has some extra added features, including guided breathing mode, touch sensitive display and 4-hour mist setting.

Best room spray deals

cedar stack room spray
Boy Smells Cedar Stack Room Spray

Price: $22
Was: $38

Boy Smells is one of my favorite home fragrance brands, for it's unusual and interesting scent selection and good looks. Cedar Stack is a scent I've tried (and enjoyed) before as a candle, and this deal on a room spray is too good to miss. 

floral street room spray
Floral Street Grapefruit Bloom Room Spray

Price: $24
Was: $32

I've seen many people swear by Floral Street's scents for making their home's smell amazing, so I was excited to spot this deal on at Nordstrom on the brand's offering, including room sprays. 

room spray
Linnea Satsuma Sage room spray

Price: $18.20
Was: $26

If you're looking for a festive fragrance for the holidays, this budget-friendly buy from Anthropologie is my pick. It's not your standard festive scent. It's fresher, while still cozy. 

Best reed diffuser deals

Jo Malone diffuser
Jo Malone London English Pear reed diffuser

Price: $93.50
Was: $110

Jo Malone isn't exactly a well-kept secret for those with beautiful smelling homes, but it is rare to find it on sale. Bloomingdale's has the best Black Friday deals this year if you're looking for a new diffuser. 

brass diffuser
Bergamot and Bourbon Reed Diffuser

Price: $31.95
Was: $39.95

My favorite reed diffusers are ones that look more like decor, and this one from CB2 is probably the chicest one I've seen. Get it now while it's on sale. 

reed diffuser$70 off
Qualitas Candles Cinnamon Leaf Diffuser

Price: $69.99
Was: $140

This deal from Saks might be the best price drop I've found in the home fragrance sales this year with 50% off the list price of this Qualitas reed diffuser. 

Best smart fragrance deals

pura diffuserSave 30%
Pura 4

Price: $34.99
Was: $49.99

For a smarter approach to home fragrance, Pura is one of the best budget-friendly options. Through the Pura app, you can create scent schedules and make sure your home smells good exactly when you need it to. 

aroma360 scent diffuser
Aroma360 Wireless Pro™ Scent Diffuser

Price: $149.98
Was: $299.95

While it's more of an investment piece, reviews of this smart fragrance product say it fills your home with beautiful scents quickly and effectively. And at half price this Black Friday, I could definitely be convinced to give it a try. 

vitruvi humidifier
Vitruvi humidifier holiday bundle

Price: $165
Was: $220 

This sell-out, Kardashian-endorsed humidifier can be combined with fragrance to not only make the air suitably hydrated for good sleep, skin and hair, but fill it with scent, too. 

Best scented candle deals

Boy smells snap fragrance
Boy Smells Snap

Price: $20
Was: $48

I've said it once before, Boy Smells is one of my fragrance favorites, but with this generous a Black Friday discount, it's a good excuse for any first-timers to try out its scents too. 

Jo malone pomegranate noir

Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir

Price: $68
Was: $80

This Jo Malone fragrance is a modern classic, and if it's one of your favorites, now's the perfect time to pick it up from Saks with this small, but handy discount during the Black Friday sales. 

jonathan adler vice candle
Jonathan Adler Vice candle

Price: $29.95
Was: $78

At half price, with a further 25% off using the code FRIDAY, this iconic Jonathan Adler candle vessel is an absolute steal. This fragrance smells like bergamot, jasmine, myrrh, smoke accord, cedarwood, sandalwood, moss - a dreamy choice for a modern home. 

Hugh Metcalf
Hugh Metcalf
Editor of Livingetc.com

Hugh is the  Editor of Livingetc.com. From working on a number of home, design and property publications and websites, including Grand Designs, ICON and specialist kitchen and bathroom magazines, Hugh has developed a passion for modern architecture, impactful interiors and green homes. Whether moonlighting as an interior decorator for private clients or renovating the Victorian terrace in Essex where he lives (DIYing as much of the work as possible), you’ll find that Hugh has an overarching fondness for luxurious minimalism, abstract shapes and all things beige. He’s just finished a kitchen and garden renovation, and has eyes set on a bathroom makeover for 2023. 

Latest