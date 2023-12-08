The 51 Best White Elephant Gifts Under $50 - Editor-Approved Picks That are Both Stylish and Fun

Just as synonymous with the holidays as bright lights and decorated pines is the white elephant gift exchange, a low-pressure and quirky swapping of presents that's popular among strangers and close-knit friends and family alike.

The only problem? Participation in a white elephant usually means you're about to walk away with a kooky toy or contraption you'll seldom use. I know I've lost loads of cash in the past buying a decent (and affordable!) contribution, only to receive a bummer pick in return. Very rarely are these purchases from one of the best home decor sites — and while that's often in the spirit of the exchange, sometimes you just don't want another gag gift collecting dusk on your desk!

So if you're tired of the low-brow white elephant, but still want to bring something exciting and different, I've spent hours and hours digging for design-forward, timeless presents that are not only affordable but also something you might even consider buying for yourself, white elephant or not.

$15 and Under White Elephant Gifts