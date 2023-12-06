42 Luxury Christmas Gifts I’d Also Buy For Myself - And That All Happen to be On Sale
You don’t want to miss out on these fantastic luxury on sale gifts. Perfect for those high-discerning interior lovers who appreciate beautiful objects
Now whatever you make of this I’ll accept, but I must confess I’m one of those people who will keep an open list of items I love but are a bit too pricey to buy on a regular day. I’ll wait for them to get discounted in the festive season so I can buy some for myself, or (even better and highly recommended) hoping that someone who cares for me enough will present them under my Christmas tree.
They’re usually unique, tasteful, luxurious accessories that will instantly elevate the look of any modern home and you can definitely keep out no matter the time of year. So here I am sharing my list of luxury on-sale gifts from the best home decor stores I would buy for myself. That’s if you don’t get there first…
Price: $40
Was: $80
The warm amber color is very sophisticated and the streamlined shape gives the glass a unique look.
Price: $73.50
Was: $98
Checkerboard print is a loved interior design trend at the moment to instantly create more joyful interiors.
Price: $237
Was: $395
This porcelain, gold-plated and resin bookend will add a touch of whimsy to mindfully styled shelves.
Price: $169
Was: $240
This bowl is hand-finished in a reactive glaze of soft white, blue-grey, and hazel green, making it one of a kind.
Price: $111.20
Was: $139
This lamp is rechargeable and portable, and also in one of the chicest tones of rust brown.
Price: $248
Was: $310
You won't want to let go of this Max Mara teddy-like cushion. Very chic and very cuddly.
Price: $111
Was: $245
These beautiful dinner plates set will bring joy to any table with their beautifully delicate orange detail.
Price: $200
Was: $250
This cocktail shaker has a timeless look and will make a fabulous gift for those who love to entertain.
Price: $75
Was: $100
This throw will work well in most decorating schemes due to its neutral colors.
Price: $94
Was: $375
The Aina Kari candle makes a design statement and is a beautiful object to display on your coffee table.
Price: $235
Was: $471
This Jermaine Gallagher is perfect for those not afraid to be bold with their decor and make a statement.
Price: $47.99
Was: $68
A red vase will look festive in a winter interior, styled with seasonal foliage and branches.
Price: $90
Was: $450
You can gift literally anything from the Kelly Wearstler range of lighting and it will be a success.
Price: $102
Was: $170
Made in Italy, these Emilia Wickstead cocktail napkins are crafted from beautiful linen.
Price: $102.40
Was: $128
A gift that's as useful as it is beautiful. The pieces in this set have a unique shape, and come in on-trend brown.
Price: $112.50
Was: $125
This Jonathan Adler vase has a playful look, and is perfect for those who love some fun in their decor.
Price: $ 260
Was: $325
This Brunello Cucinelli cushion has a soft texture and oat color, with a delicate sequin striped detail.
Price: $68
Was: $150
Get two of this Lola Mayeras fruit cup bowl, perfect for practical and stylish shelf decor.
Price: $168 (set of two)
Was: $210
An elegant set of champagne flutes makes a timeless gift that is sure to be enjoyed.
Price: $144 (set of two)
Was: $360
The Reflections Copenhagen porcelain plates have an abstract print and an elegant gold gilded rim.
Price: $75
Was: $100
There's something special and quite intimate about gifting tree decorations. This one is just delightful!
Price: $199.20
Was: $249
The LED rechargeable table lamp is gold leafed for a gorgeous touch of luxury, in a minimalist shape.
Price: $27.99
Was: $40
This elegant picture frame is crafted in brass and bone, perfect to be placed on a night stand or built-in shelves.
Price: $168 (for one)
Was: $280
There's nothing that says warm and cozy like a soft and luxurious faux fur throw.
Price: $125 (set of four)
Was: $250
This set of four candles aim to simplify scent to the four elements of earth, wind, water and fire.