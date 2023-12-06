42 Luxury Christmas Gifts I’d Also Buy For Myself - And That All Happen to be On Sale

Now whatever you make of this I’ll accept, but I must confess I’m one of those people who will keep an open list of items I love but are a bit too pricey to buy on a regular day. I’ll wait for them to get discounted in the festive season so I can buy some for myself, or (even better and highly recommended) hoping that someone who cares for me enough will present them under my Christmas tree.

They’re usually unique, tasteful, luxurious accessories that will instantly elevate the look of any modern home and you can definitely keep out no matter the time of year. So here I am sharing my list of luxury on-sale gifts from the best home decor stores I would buy for myself. That’s if you don’t get there first…