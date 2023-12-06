42 Luxury Christmas Gifts I’d Also Buy For Myself - And That All Happen to be On Sale

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Raluca Racasan
By Raluca Racasan
Now whatever you make of this I’ll accept, but I must confess I’m one of those people who will keep an open list of items I love but are a bit too pricey to buy on a regular day. I’ll wait for them to get discounted in the festive season so I can buy some for myself, or (even better and highly recommended) hoping that someone who cares for me enough will present them under my Christmas tree.

They’re usually unique, tasteful, luxurious accessories that will instantly elevate the look of any modern home and you can definitely keep out no matter the time of year. So here I am sharing my list of luxury on-sale gifts from the best home decor stores I would buy for myself. That’s if you don’t get there first…

amber colored wine glass
Villeroy & Boch Wine Glass

Price: $40

Was: $80

The warm amber color is very sophisticated and the streamlined shape gives the glass a unique look. 

white and brown checkerboard throw pillow
Checkerboard Pillow

Price: $73.50

Was: $98

Checkerboard print is a loved interior design trend at the moment to instantly create more joyful interiors.

purple triangular bookend with evil eye
L'Objet Gold Plated Bookend

Price: $237

Was: $395

This porcelain, gold-plated and resin bookend will add a touch of whimsy to mindfully styled shelves. 

blue ceramic bowl
Jerra Ceramic Bowl

Price: $169

Was: $240

This bowl is hand-finished in a reactive glaze of soft white, blue-grey, and hazel green, making it one of a kind.

brown cylindrical table lamp
PushUp LED Table Lamp

Price: $111.20

Was: $139

This lamp is rechargeable and portable, and also in one of the chicest tones of rust brown. 

brown teddy rectangular throw pillow
Max Mara Teddy Cushion

Price: $248

Was: $310

You won't want to let go of this Max Mara teddy-like cushion. Very chic and very cuddly. 

4 white ceramic round plates with orange-like pattern
Maison Margaux Plate Set

Price: $111

Was: $245

These beautiful dinner plates set will bring joy to any table with their beautifully delicate orange detail. 

Glass cocktail shaker with chrome lid
Circon Cocktail Shaker

Price: $200

Was: $250

This cocktail shaker has a timeless look and will make a fabulous gift for those who love to entertain.

oat colored throw blanket with tassels and face outline drawing
Jacquie Throw Blanket

Price: $75

Was: $100

This throw will work well in most decorating schemes due to its neutral colors. 

scented candle in black stone square vessel
Vulcano Marble Candle

Price: $94

Was: $375

The Aina Kari candle makes a design statement and is a beautiful object to display on your coffee table. 

green metal three arms zig zag candle holder
Zigzag Steel Candelabra

Price: $235

Was: $471

This Jermaine Gallagher is perfect for those not afraid to be bold with their decor and make a statement. 

red rounded ceramic vase
Fired Brick Ceramic Vase

Price: $47.99

Was: $68

A red vase will look festive in a winter interior, styled with seasonal foliage and branches. 

black metal hand held light with clear glass bulb
Kelly by Kelly Wearstler

Price: $90

Was: $450

You can gift literally anything from the Kelly Wearstler range of lighting and it will be a success. 

white cocktail napkins with green leaf motive
Floral Cocktail Napkins

Price: $102

Was: $170

Made in Italy, these Emilia Wickstead cocktail napkins are crafted from beautiful linen.

Salad serving set in metal with brown handles
2-Piece Salad Server Set

Price: $102.40

Was: $128

A gift that's as useful as it is beautiful. The pieces in this set have a unique shape, and come in on-trend brown. 

blue ceramic vase in geometric shapes
Cylinder Mustique

Price: $112.50

Was: $125

This Jonathan Adler vase has a playful look, and is perfect for those who love some fun in their decor. 

square throw pillow in oat color with sequinned sripes
Embellished cotton cushion

Price: $ 260

Was: $325

This Brunello Cucinelli cushion has a soft texture and oat color, with a delicate sequin striped detail. 

pink ceramic fruit cup bowl
Ceramic Fruit Cup Bowl

Price: $68

Was: $150

Get two of this Lola Mayeras fruit cup bowl, perfect for practical and stylish shelf decor.

detailed glass champagne flutes

Champagne Flutes

Price: $168 (set of two)

Was: $210

An elegant set of champagne flutes makes a timeless gift that is sure to be enjoyed. 

round dinner plate with yellow and green motif

Set of Dinner Plates

Price: $144 (set of two)

Was: $360

The Reflections Copenhagen porcelain plates have an abstract print and an elegant gold gilded rim. 

tree ornament in the shape of a christmas tree
Michael Storrings Ornament

Price: $75

Was: $100

There's something special and quite intimate about gifting tree decorations. This one is just delightful!

minimalist led table lamp in gold leaf
Rechargeable LED Lamp

Price: $199.20

Was: $249

The LED rechargeable table lamp is gold leafed for a gorgeous touch of luxury, in a minimalist shape. 

brass borderline picture frame
Brass Borderline Frame

Price: $27.99

Was: $40

This elegant picture frame is crafted in brass and bone, perfect to be placed on a night stand or built-in shelves. 

three folded faux fur throw blankets in white, grey, brown
Marble Faux Fur Throw

Price: $168 (for one)

Was: $280

There's nothing that says warm and cozy like a soft and luxurious faux fur throw. 

four scented candles in green, white, black and red glass vessels
Tom Dixon Scented Candles

Price: $125 (set of four)

Was: $250

This set of four candles aim to simplify scent to the four elements of earth, wind, water and fire. 

three women shaped vases in black on wooden bench
Gold-Plated Vase Set