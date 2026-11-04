Padel, Protein Powder, and 'Claudia Winklemouse' — The Kitsch Christmas Baubles That Define Our Favorite Cultural Moments and Micro-Obsessions of 2026
What better way to capture the zeitgeist of the year than through a clever novelty Christmas decoration?
I'd guess that anyone who celebrates Christmas has a box of ornaments they pull out of the attic, closet, or cupboard every year to decorate the tree. Maybe you've tried your hand at a stylized fir over the years (something themed or minimalistic), but in this mythical box of seasonal ornaments there is always a selection of baubles you've had for years, maybe even generations. They're typically pretty kitschy, nostalgic, and full of personality — and aren't these honestly the best kind of baubles?
Your Christmas decorating ideas are ultimately up to you, but not taking yourself too seriously is the key to a stress-free holiday season. And as we round up the end of another year, why not commemorate the silly little cultural moments that defined the last 12 months? Were you a dedicated wellness guru? Did you order the same cocktail on every night out? Consider this your sign to hang miniature matchas and jars of fancy olives on your tree if that's the kitschy Christmas bauble that will make you smile.
In a way, these whimsical and slightly cheeky ornaments have become a tradition in their own right, marking the cultural trends and fads throughout the years. However, Simon Thie, founder of seasonal decoration brand with an iconic collection of out-of-the-box ornaments, Studio THIE, tells me, "I think the appetite for decorations with a sense of humour and personality has continued. People enjoy decorations that bring a bit of personality and playfulness to the tree. Things that speak to you — perhaps they evoke a sense of nostalgia or just reflect something you love."
So, I did a bit of bauble shopping to find the kitschy baubles that feel perfect for Christmas 2026.
So what can you look forward to in this list? Well, Simon Thie says, "Food and drink references are always a big part of what we do. This season the Marmite and pickle decorations have been getting plenty of attention, alongside pieces from our collaborations with brands such as Guinness, Baileys, and Heinz."
There's everything from a box of Jaffa Cakes to the wine bottle with the artisanal label you'd bring to a holiday dinner party. "People have quite strong feelings about the things they love (or hate), so there’s a bit of a knowing wink to these designs," says Simon. They're familiar references, but seeing them on the Christmas tree gives them a new lease of life.
Simon might just be the king of Christmas décor. He was one of the first to bring paper decorations to the UK, long before sustainability became the buzzword it is today. While at The Conran Shop, he introduced his first collection of design-led paper decorations, seeing their popularity rise year after year, eventually launching paper decoration site Paper Dreams. Under Studio THIE, Simon creates ranges of Christmas decorations stocked by design stores across the country.
However, with kitschy Christmas decorations, the goal is to have fun while still leaning toward good design. "There needs to be a bit of humor or an unexpected twist, but it also has to work as a beautifully made object," explains Simon. "At Studio THIE, we work with small-batch artisans who often use traditional craft techniques, so there's a lot of thought that goes into the materials, shape, and detail," Simon continues. It's about getting that balance between a playful idea and something beautiful you'll want to keep bringing out year after year.
"I'm particularly fond of the more unexpected food references. One of my favourites this year is our take on the traditional German pickle, which we've finished with embroidery," says Simon. Or, "I also love the photo frame bauble, as it gives people the chance to add something genuinely personal to the tree."
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The best of these kinds of baubles are the ones that make you smile, remind you of someone, or have a story attached to them. So, without further ado, below are 21 baubles to get the Christmas tree decorating ideas flowing.
Starting off very strong with Vondel's red light therapy mask bauble. Never did I think we'd see the day this home wellness trend would become a miniature for our Christmas trees, but then again, after the Ozempic and Botox injection ornaments, I should know: nothing is off the table. It's the perfect gift for those in your life with a very extensive bedtime routine.
We're fresh out of another stellar series of The Traitors, so it's perhaps not surprising that when we asked the team at Anthropologie for their standout novelty bauble of the year, they pointed out 'Claudia Winklemouse'. Decked out in a classic Claudia look, fringe included, this sweet felt decoration pairs in with the brand's other felt mouse decorations.
Anyone else still thinking of the Emma Chamberlain x West Elm collab every now and then? The pigeon-shaped water jug and coffee mug are certainly still on my mind. Every year, the world finds something to fixate on, and pigeons have definitely felt the love this year. From fashion to interiors, this notorious city-dwelling bird is having its moment in design. And now, you can celebrate our two-legged friend in bauble form.
The internet's British princess, Amelia Dimoldenberg, announced this year that it will be her final season of Chicken Shop Date — the interview series where Amelia goes on 'dates' with her co-stars, complete with fast food chicken and incredibly dry humor. It was a first-of-its-kind series, and why not mark this historical goodbye with a chicken shop bauble? It's one for the gen-z in your life.
Okay, I don't promote smoking, but have you noticed this year's cultural phenomenon that romanticizes cigarettes? Vintage ashtrays, think pieces about the return of the 90s, a pushback against the internet's wellness-mongering? I'm not sure why this unhealthy habit is getting so much attention this year, but an aesthetic bauble is better than taking it up in real life, at least.
It feels wrong to say that a dog breed is trending...but here we are. It feels like everyone I know has either adopted or is talking about adopting a Dachshund puppy this year. And they are a very cute breed. So if you love your stubby-legged, elongated fur baby, why not buy them their own bauble for the tree? And the beaded detailing makes this ornament feel particularly stylish.
You haven't lived until you've tried adding crispy chili oil to absolutely every meal you eat. Obviously, Studio THIE knows ball when it comes to this wonderfully spicy topping, because this bauble is an immediate add-to-cart for all chili oil lovers. They say the best Christmas decor pieces are the ones that comfort us, and crispy chili oil is a comforting addition to any dish, so why not the tree as well?
Okay, hear me out: I think the beloved chicken wine is finally getting a replacement. And while this bauble doesn't officially represent the brand, Chin Chin wine is the coolest new wine to bring to a dinner party. The label is arty, the flavor is very drinkable, and it's kind of chic to switch things up. I'm not saying chicken wine is out, but this wine is definitely in. And how cute would this look hanging next to your 'chicken wine' inspired bauble from last year?
AI has sparked many a nuanced conversation in the design world, most specifically about how to get your taste back in the face of computer-generated images and hyper-online ideas. And leading the fight against AI are overt craftsmanship and adopting analog habits. Speaking of which, has someone in your life recently taken up film photography, perhaps? Why not show your love for ditching the digital age with this bejeweled bauble?
Sardine decor? Tinned fish? Savory girls? The world's been loving a salty, bite-sized appetizer this year, so much so that it has even become cool to have fish-themed decor in your interiors. 2026 saw this develop into even more stylish coastal design trends, like shell decor and pearl-like materials. So, a tin on the tree feels more than okay for this year's bauble list.
Pretty egg cups are now the ultimate sign of a well-stocked hosting closet. A breakfast table complete with egg cups is the easiest way to show you've thought of everything. I don't even eat that many boiled eggs, and I'll admit, this year's table setting trends have lured me in — I now own three. So, duh, the devoted host (or egg-lover) in your life needs this bauble on the tree.
Full disclosure, this was one of my favorite baubles from last year's kitsch Christmas bauble roundup. However, I think adorning the tree with your favorite beverages is always in fashion. This may technically be a picante, but it's also giving spicy margarita (a personal favorite of mine). Plus, the colors on this bauble are pretty classic Christmas coded!
Do you have a few family members or friends who developed an actual passion during the Padel ball frenzy a couple of years ago? It's been entertaining, to say the least, watching the world build new Padel ball courts and obsess over this fun form of exercise. And I must admit, this pink and gold glittery ornament almost makes me want to be a Padel player myself. Hey, interior design is loving a stylish game at the moment, and now your tree can, too!
Does anybody else's family partake in the 'hide the pickle on the tree' game? There is a lot of tradition behind this quirky bauble, but as Simone said, this rendition makes the whole thing a little more stylish. The embroidery and beaded details turn a slightly odd ornament into a piece you'll keep for years to come.
We all know what it's like to spend concentrated amounts of time with the family during the holidays, so what better way to manifest a stress-free holiday season than hanging this little helper in a place of pride on your tree? Hey, if people want to hang their Botox ornaments, then I will join them with this cheeky bauble!
How many times have you been told you need to up your protein intake this year? The latest diet and wellness craze is one the gym bros have been clued into for years. So, not only is this a little reminder that the 'grind don't stop' during the holiday season, but it's a cheeky way to remember to laugh at ourselves every now and then.
2026 felt like the year of sequels. Interior design trends have definitely been driven by the nostalgia factor this year, so it only makes sense that the rest of culture is feeling nostalgic as well. However, one of the most anticipated sequels was The Devil Wears Prada 2, and it didn't disappoint. So, welcome back, Miranda Priestly.
The skincare craze shows no signs of slowing down, and to that I say, why not treat your Christmas tree to a little skincare routine of its own. Every year there seems to be a new wellness brand on everyone's shopping list, and this year I have certainly heard a lot about Elemis — you too? Well, now you can get the brand's cleansing balm as a miniature.
As we know, homes in 2026 are all about embracing the details that make your space feel your own — the more personal, the better. And what's more personal than hanging miniature photo frames on your tree? This style from Studio THIE is available in four colors and, of course, you can swap photos in and out. It's certainly an upgrade from the giant felt-framed photos my siblings and I made in kindergarten, still hanging on my family tree.
The power and influence of the dirty martini only grow stronger each year. Something about this cocktail order is so timeless, elegant, and fabulous. However, real connoisseurs know that it's three olives, one olive, or none — but hey, this is just one to adorn the tree with, no need to make a scene.
Every design lover, home chef, aesthetic enthusiast, or wellness guru is going to have a quality bottle of olive oil in their kitchen. You know, the kind from your independent grocer that is double the price of the regular kind, but it's always worth it. If you spend a little extra on your olive oil, then you definitely need a mini version to hang from the Christmas tree.
Christmas is full of tradition, decorating, and hosting, but that doesn't mean everything in your home has to follow a holiday rulebook. "The most interesting trees have a mix of pieces that mean something to you, alongside things that are simply there because you love them," says Simone.
And buying Christmas decorations is less about everything matching and more about creating something that feels personal. Have you found the kitschy bauble that speaks to you?
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Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.