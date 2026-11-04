I'd guess that anyone who celebrates Christmas has a box of ornaments they pull out of the attic, closet, or cupboard every year to decorate the tree. Maybe you've tried your hand at a stylized fir over the years (something themed or minimalistic), but in this mythical box of seasonal ornaments there is always a selection of baubles you've had for years, maybe even generations. They're typically pretty kitschy, nostalgic, and full of personality — and aren't these honestly the best kind of baubles?

Your Christmas decorating ideas are ultimately up to you, but not taking yourself too seriously is the key to a stress-free holiday season. And as we round up the end of another year, why not commemorate the silly little cultural moments that defined the last 12 months? Were you a dedicated wellness guru? Did you order the same cocktail on every night out? Consider this your sign to hang miniature matchas and jars of fancy olives on your tree if that's the kitschy Christmas bauble that will make you smile.

In a way, these whimsical and slightly cheeky ornaments have become a tradition in their own right, marking the cultural trends and fads throughout the years. However, Simon Thie, founder of seasonal decoration brand with an iconic collection of out-of-the-box ornaments, Studio THIE, tells me, "I think the appetite for decorations with a sense of humour and personality has continued. People enjoy decorations that bring a bit of personality and playfulness to the tree. Things that speak to you — perhaps they evoke a sense of nostalgia or just reflect something you love."

So, I did a bit of bauble shopping to find the kitschy baubles that feel perfect for Christmas 2026.

If you start every morning with a spicy ginger shot, they've got a bauble for that! (Image credit: Studio THIE)

So what can you look forward to in this list? Well, Simon Thie says, "Food and drink references are always a big part of what we do. This season the Marmite and pickle decorations have been getting plenty of attention, alongside pieces from our collaborations with brands such as Guinness, Baileys, and Heinz."

There's everything from a box of Jaffa Cakes to the wine bottle with the artisanal label you'd bring to a holiday dinner party. "People have quite strong feelings about the things they love (or hate), so there’s a bit of a knowing wink to these designs," says Simon. They're familiar references, but seeing them on the Christmas tree gives them a new lease of life.

Simon Thie Social Links Navigation Founder Studio THIE Simon might just be the king of Christmas décor. He was one of the first to bring paper decorations to the UK, long before sustainability became the buzzword it is today. While at The Conran Shop, he introduced his first collection of design-led paper decorations, seeing their popularity rise year after year, eventually launching paper decoration site Paper Dreams. Under Studio THIE, Simon creates ranges of Christmas decorations stocked by design stores across the country.

However, with kitschy Christmas decorations, the goal is to have fun while still leaning toward good design. "There needs to be a bit of humor or an unexpected twist, but it also has to work as a beautifully made object," explains Simon. "At Studio THIE, we work with small-batch artisans who often use traditional craft techniques, so there's a lot of thought that goes into the materials, shape, and detail," Simon continues. It's about getting that balance between a playful idea and something beautiful you'll want to keep bringing out year after year.



"I'm particularly fond of the more unexpected food references. One of my favourites this year is our take on the traditional German pickle, which we've finished with embroidery," says Simon. Or, "I also love the photo frame bauble, as it gives people the chance to add something genuinely personal to the tree."

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The best of these kinds of baubles are the ones that make you smile, remind you of someone, or have a story attached to them. So, without further ado, below are 21 baubles to get the Christmas tree decorating ideas flowing.

Christmas is full of tradition, decorating, and hosting, but that doesn't mean everything in your home has to follow a holiday rulebook. "The most interesting trees have a mix of pieces that mean something to you, alongside things that are simply there because you love them," says Simone.

And buying Christmas decorations is less about everything matching and more about creating something that feels personal. Have you found the kitschy bauble that speaks to you?

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