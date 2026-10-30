Step Into Our Stars of the Season — These Are Our 10 Favorite Home Tours From October 2026

There's something about this time of year that feels particularly ripe for reinvention and change. Even if the back-to-school rush hasn't applied for several years, the invitation to reimagine yourself never quite loses its appeal. But nowadays, instead of a new backpack, we instead find ourselves fantasizing over the improvements we could make to our homes.

And this year, as we waved summer goodbye and stepped into the crispness of autumn, we found ourselves positively overflowing with inspiration. Throughout October, the team at Livingetc has explored countless modern homes, each offering its own unique charm. We explored Brutalist Milanese apartments and sprawling wood-drenched ranches in the Utah desert. We saw a Space Age garage-turned-family home in Paris and a six-storey townhouse in London. The team spoke to designers working across the globe, each bringing their own design perspective to the forefront, allowing us to get lost in the worlds they have constructed, inspiring a whole new realm of design.

If that all sounds a little intimidating to you, though, don't worry. I've done you all a favor and narrowed down these countless gorgeous homes to a mere 10, picking the spaces that I've not been able to stop thinking about. There's a little something for everyone here, with homes that encompass a wide range of styles. The one thing that they all have in common, though, is undeniably good design.

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What makes each of these homes feel quite so special is just how distinct they are. Each one exists within the context of its surroundings, finding inspiration in the culture and landscape around it, as well as from the unique lives of the families living within them. These homes show that true style goes beyond following all the latest trends: the future of taste is about something personal.

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